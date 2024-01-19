Paisley Prince named Tiny Miss Logansport, advances to national pageant

Jan. 19—Paisley Prince, 4, will represent the city as Tiny Miss Logansport during the America's Best Pageant finals in early November.

As part of pageant requirements, Paisley, accompanied by her mother, Sabra Prince and little brother, Maddox, will be participating in acts of community service throughout the area.

Paisley's efforts began Thursday morning, Jan. 18, with a food delivery to Logansport Fire Department Station 2, where Paisley met Lt. Chad Dixon and Brad Moon and also saw the station's fire engine.

Paisley and her family donated items like milk, chips, apple sauce and bottled water for the firefighters

Paisley earned her spot in the national competition after achieving high scores during a Christmas-themed pageant in Terre Haute on Dec. 2, 2023.

Paisley participated in her first pageant in Salem, Indiana. Her mother recalled Paisley had stage fright and that first attempt ended with Prince holding her daughter on stage.

"I (held her) the entire time on stage so the judges only got a back view of her hair and dress," she said.

While Paisley was shy Thursday, her mother watched her have a breakout moment onstage last December.

"She was sassy," Prince said. "She did her thing by herself. She came home with a trophy, three crowns, one medal and a sash."

Prince said that she wanted to get Paisley involved in an activity since her three older sisters are active in sports.

Being born during COVID, Paisley didn't have as much opportunity to interact with others outside of her family. The pageants and the community service now act as a way for the four-year-old to learn how to better socialize and overcome her shyness.

In her spare time, Paisley enjoys riding four-wheelers, arts and crafts, and she also recently discovered Nintendo and Super Mario Kart.

Prince and her husband, Caleb, own Kingdom Splash Fest at France Park alongside other members of the Prince family.

Nationals run through Nov. 6-8.