Pakistan to get $4 billion from friendly countries to shore up reserves - finance minister

People wait for their turn to buy low-priced bun-kabab from a shop in Karachi
Asif Shahzad
·2 min read

By Asif Shahzad

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan is likely to get $4 billion from friendly countries this month to bridge a gap in foreign reserves highlighted by the International Monetary Fund, the country's finance minister said, two days after sealing a deal with the lender.

The IMF has reached a staff level agreement with Pakistan that would pave the way for a disbursement of $1.17 billion. The board is also considering adding $1 billion to a $6 billion programme agreed in 2019.

"As per the IMF, there is a $4 billion gap," the minister, Miftah Ismail, told a news conference in Islamabad, referring to the shortfall in foreign reserves.

"We will, God willing, fill this gap in the month of July," he said. "We think that we will get $1.2 billion in deferred oil payment from a friendly country. We think that a foreign country will invest between $1.5 to $2 billion in stocks on a G2G (government-to-government) basis, and another friendly country will perhaps give us gas on deferred payment and another friendly country will make some deposits."

Depleting reserves, a widening current account deficit and the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the U.S. dollar have left the South Asian nation facing a balance of payment crisis.

Without the IMF deal, which should open up other avenues for external finance, Ismail said the country could have headed towards default.

He said the country will also get around $6 billion from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank in FY2022-2023.

Pakistan secured a $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, but less than half of that amount has been disbursed to date.

Pakistan's central bank has hiked its key interest rate to 15% to curb inflation, which hit 21.3% in June.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese military upgrades near disputed Himalayan border viewed as provocative in India

    The upgrading of China's military projection and logistics capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Himalayas, designed to prepare for contingencies, is being viewed by the Indian side as offensive and provocative. Citing Indian intelligence sources, The Hindu said the People's Liberation Army had expanded its troop accommodation capacity within 100km of the LAC from 20,000 to 120,000 in the past two years. The Indian newspaper's report, published late last month, said the PLA

  • Putin signs law prohibiting crypto payments in Russia

    Russians will no longer be able to use cryptocurrencies and NFTs to pay for goods and services.

  • Philippines Marcos wants to renegotiate loans on $4.9 billion China-backed rail projects

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered the transport ministry to renegotiate loan agreements struck by his predecessor with China for railway projects worth $4.90 billion, an official said on Saturday. Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said the official development assistance loan agreements for the three projects were considered "withdrawn" after the Chinese government "failed to act on the funding requests" made by the government of then-President Rodrigo Duterte. Chavez said other funding options were also being considered for the projects worth 276 billion Philippine pesos: the Subic-Clark Railway Project, the Philippine National Railways South Long-Haul Project and the Davao-Digos segment of the Mindanao Railway Project.

  • Dalai Lama travels to remote Ladakh region bordering China

    The exiled Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday arrived in India's remote Ladakh region bordering China where he received a rousing reception. Thousands of people lined both sides of the road outside the airport in the cold desert region’s Leh town to welcome the Dalai Lama, who is touring outside his base in the northern Indian city of Dharmsala for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

  • Putin signs law seeking to help Russian investors ditch frozen assets

    Russian investors will have the right to ask foreign institutions holding their frozen securities to transfer depositary accounting rights to a Russian organisation, according to a law signed by President Vladimir Putin late on Thursday. Around six trillion roubles ($105.1 billion) of foreign shares held by Russians have been frozen as a result of Western sanctions and Russia's own authorities and platforms restricting trading in foreign assets, the central bank has estimated. Russia saw a boom in private investment in the years leading up to its decision in February to send armed forces into Ukraine, with foreign stocks such as Apple and Tesla popular among a growing army of retail investors.

  • North Macedonia votes to resolve dispute with Bulgaria, clears way for EU talks

    Lawmakers in North Macedonia on Saturday passed a French-brokered deal aimed at settling a dispute with Bulgaria and clearing the way to long-due European Union membership talks. Opposition lawmakers did not participate in the vote and left the room. The deal proposes that North Macedonia's constitution be amended to recognise a Bulgarian minority, while the remaining issues be discussed between Skopje and Sofia.

  • Shoigu announces plans for the Russian offensive "in all directions"

    As international military analysts report that the Russian troops are about to end the “operational pause” in Donbas, Russian Defense Ministry announced its intention to increase the attacks "in all directions" in Ukraine, on July 16.

  • Saudi crown prince says unrealistic energy policies will lead to higher inflation

    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Saturday more investment was needed in fossil fuel and clean energy technologies to meet global demand, and that unrealistic emission policies would lead to unprecedented levels of inflation. The prince said Saudi Arabia had announced raising its production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027 from a nameplate capacity of 12 million now and "after that the Kingdom will not have any more capability to increase production". He was addressing a U.S.-Arab summit in Jeddah attended by President Joe Biden, who is eager to see Saudi Arabia and its OPEC partners pump more oil to help bring down the high cost of gasoline and ease the highest U.S. inflation in four decades.

  • Andre Iguodala, Joe Lacob relish in Warriors' exciting future with young core

    Andre Iguodala and Joe Lacob are excited about the Warriors' future and believe the organization made the right call in keeping Golden State's young talent ahead of the 2021-22 championship season.

  • Canadian police confirm 'high profile' killing of Sikh businessman Malik

    Canadian police confirmed on Friday that a man shot dead in British Columbia on Thursday was Ripudaman Singh Malik, a Sikh businessman acquitted in connection with the 1985 Air India bombing that killed 329 people. Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri, a worker in British Columbia, were acquitted in 2005 of charges related to the attack on Air India Flight 182, which exploded over the Atlantic Ocean in 1985 in one of history's deadliest bombings of a commercial airliner.

  • GM offers rebate on Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to be tracked

    Cadillac quietly offered some customers a big discount off the new Lyriq if they agreed to let GM study their driving data, stay mum on the vehicle.

  • Letters to the Editor: It’s the McConnell Court. And it is damaging our democracy.

    Letter: “Perhaps it should be called the McConnell Court, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been instrumental in its structure. The court appears to have adopted the tactics of his party to become a political force and policy driver.”

  • SEC publishes letter sent to Elon Musk about Twitter deal filings

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan explains the SEC letter sent to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, probing on the original filings for his Twitter deal.

  • Sri Lankans ponder options after president resigns

    STORY: After suffering from crippling shortages of petrol and diesel and runaway prices of basic items like vegetables and bread for months under the rule of Rajapaksa and his brothers, Sri Lankans are now waiting for lawmakers to elect a new president on July 20.Until then, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be the interim president, although protesters want him gone too. His private residence was set ablaze by demonstrators last weekend and his office stormed this week.Nevertheless, the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party on Friday (July 15) nominated Wickremesinghe to take up the top job full-time. The opposition's presidential nominee is Sajith Premadasa, while the potential dark horse is senior lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma."Of the three candidates, if we support the most suitable person, things will be alright,’ said social worker Mohamed Ismath. ‘If they only want the position then things will get worse.’Street protests over Sri Lanka's economic meltdown simmered for months before boiling over last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods, and corruption.

  • OPEC+ will assess oil market and do what is necessary, say Saudi foreign minister

    Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said a U.S.-Arab summit on Saturday did not discuss oil and that OPEC+ would continue to assess market conditions and do what is necessary. “There was no oil discussion at the summit,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told a news conference, adding there were discussions with the United States and consumer nations about crude all the time. U.S. officials said President Joe Biden would discuss energy security with leaders of Gulf oil producers during his visit and hoped to see more action by OPEC+ to boost output, but there was unlikely to be any bilateral announcements from the talks.

  • Man acquitted in Air India bombings shot to death in Canada

    A man acquitted in a terrorist bombing that killed 329 people aboard an Air India flight in 1985 was slain Thursday in a possible targeted shooting, Canadian authorities said. Officials said the victim was Ripudaman Singh Malik, who with co-defendant Ajaib Singh Bagri was found not guilty in March 2005 of murder and conspiracy in a pair of Air India bombings that killed 331 people on June 23, 1985. Police had not initially released the dead man's identity, but confirmed it after Malik's son, Jaspreet Malik, reported his father's slaying in a statement on social media.

  • Inflation ‘Too High’ But Canada Can Land Softly, Freeland Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Musk Seeks to Block ‘Warp Speed’ Twitter Trial Over $44 Billion DealTrump Allies Line Up Shadow Government, Mindful of 2016’s ChaosBiden Closes Saudi Prince’s ‘Pariah’ Era With a Fist BumpWhile inflation is “far too high” and exacerbated by external factors like the war in Ukraine, Canada’s finance minister s

  • B K Syngal: The man who brought the internet to India

    India is a software powerhouse but it wouldn't have been possible without B K Syngal, who died this week.

  • China Sees Rooftop Solar Take Off as New Policies Bolster Growth

    China is expecting to install 108 gigawatts of solar capacity this year, almost double the 55 gigawatts installed in 2021, with much of the growth driven by rooftop solar.

  • Chris Pratt will never play Indiana Jones because he's scared of Harrison Ford

    Chris Pratt denies rumors he will ever star as Indiana Jones, saying he is scared of potentially getting haunted by Harrison Ford's ghost.