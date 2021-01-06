Pakistan 69-3, trails NZ by 293, at lunch on day 4, 2nd test

  • New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is airborne as he dives to field the ball during play on day four of the second cricket test between Pakistan and New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan 6. 2021. (John Davidson/Photosport via AP)
  • New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson, second left, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan batsman Shan Masood during play on day three of the second cricket test between Pakistan and New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, Jan 5. 2021. (John Davidson/Photosport via AP)
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is airborne as he dives to field the ball during play on day four of the second cricket test between Pakistan and New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan 6. 2021. (John Davidson/Photosport via AP)

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand claimed two Pakistan wickets before lunch on the fourth day of the second test to edge closer to a fourth straight test win of its home summer.

Pakistan, which resumed its second innings at 8-1 and still 354 runs behind New Zealand, was 69-3 at the break Wednesday. Azhar Ali was 27 not out and Haris Sohail was unbeaten on 10.

New Zealand declared its first innings Tuesday at 659-6 in reply to Pakistan’s 297, a lead of 362. Resuming Wednesday, Pakistan faced the task of having to bat two full days to save the match or to build a massive second innings to force New Zealand to bat again.

Kyle Jamieson claimed the wicket of Shan Masood (0) before stumps on the third day to send Pakistan into the fourth day with nine wickets intact.

Jamieson claimed one of the two wickets to fall in the morning session, bowling with accuracy and menacing bounce. He conceded only four runs — one scoring shot — from six overs before lunch, dismissing overnight batsman Abid Ali.

So far Jamieson has taken 12 wickets in the two-test series against Pakistan at a cost of 145 runs, or an average of 12.1, and 23 wickets in New Zealand’s four home tests this summer at 12.5.

Trent Boult had the first success of the New Zealand bowlers Wednesday, dismissing night watchman Mohammad Abbas for 3 when Pakistan was 17-2. Abbas survived 29 balls before feathering a catch to wicketkeeper B.J. Watling.

Azhar Ali and Abid Ali looked settled at first and took Pakistan on to 46-2 before Jamieson struck. Abid tried to steer a ball backward of point and substitute fielder Will Young took a superb catch diving full-length from gully.

Jamieson repeatedly troubled the batsmen with balls which stood up sharply from a close to a length. He angled the ball dangerously across the left-handers or into the right-handers, compelling a shot at least in defense.

Pakistan was still 293 runs behind New Zealand at lunch.

