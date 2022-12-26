Pakistan and Afghanistan: Acts of kindness by British Asians

1
Baldeep Chahal, Tania Sangha & Shabnam Mahmood - BBC Asian Network
·4 min read
Avi Jandu holding colouring book
Avi Jandu has made and donated colouring books for kids

From colouring books for children to essential supplies for those in need, members of the British Asian community are embracing the season of goodwill.

Months on from devastating floods in Pakistan, millions of people remain homeless, roads are destroyed and tens of thousands of schools and hospitals lie in ruins.

In Afghanistan, harsh winter temperatures and snowfall combined with limited resources since the Taliban takeover in 2021 make it a vulnerable time for many.

BBC Newsbeat has heard about three stories of generosity during this festive season.

Colouring for kids

Avi Jandu has donated colouring books to cheer up children who are unwell at Birmingham's Children's Hospital.

The 29-year-old has spent the past few months putting his artistic skills into action, developing sports-themed colouring books to donate to the wards.

"The idea stemmed from last Christmas. My brother and I donated toys to my mum's school and, off the back of that, I thought: 'How can I be creative and personalised?'."

The books have images of Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo and World Cup winner Lionel Messi, and come with colouring pencils.

Colouring books and pencils
Avi has written a message for the kids, which reads: "I hope you enjoyed this current book as much as I enjoyed putting it together"

"Hopefully, it's something that takes people's minds off things that they're going through," says Avi.

"The purpose of this book is to hopefully inspire a future artist who is passionate about arts and crafts."

Alongside his charity project, he has also raised over £1,500 to invest in equipment and facilities in the hospital.

"It's very humbling but more important to just support a local cause."

Sweaters for Afghanistan

Mahvish Rukhsana is a lawyer who visited Afghanistan last year following the Taliban's arrival.

"Everybody I spoke with hadn't been paid in months. And there were just so many small children begging on street corners."

"It just created this feeling of obligation to help in some way."

Mahvish, who lives in Ascot, describes seeing "an entire family living in this small, draughty, uninsulated room with zero electricity or running water".

"They have no heat, or cash to buy wood."

Mahvish
Mahvish says: "It's hard to imagine, but you're in this room, and they aren't able to turn on the heat"

Winters in Afghanistan are known for being intense, with below-freezing temperatures and blankets of heavy snow.

She says so far £5,000 has been raised through a crowdfunder, with the initial plan to do a sweater and warm clothes collection.

"I feel it raises awareness. And it allows people to get involved on a smaller level, but it can grow from there," says Mahvish.

"Children over there deserve so much more after decades of war and now the economic and humanitarian crisis."

Panto and comedy for Pakistan

More than 1,700 people have died in Pakistan's floods and two million homes have been damaged or destroyed.

Those who survived are living in endless uncertainty and despair.

But in the UK, the stage is providing a platform and opportunity to raise money for those affected by the floods.

Cinder'aliyah - a reworking of the classic fairy tale Cinderella billed as the first-ever Muslim panto - is back touring the UK.

Panto still
The show is in aid of Penny Appeal's Winter Emergency, to help provide winter aid including warm food, clothing, blankets and shelter

"They trust us that we're going to give them something which is both a mix of British culture and something to do with their Muslim faith," says writer and director Abdullah Afzal.

"The fact that the scenes are from diverse people on stage and it's something that we never had when we were growing up... I think it's quite uplifting for our community."

Another show - the annual Muslim Comedy Takeover - organised by Human Appeal, has some of the biggest names from the Muslim comedy scene, such as Imran Yusuf and Ali Official.

"You're going to come on, you're going to hear stories and anecdotes of what it's like to be a Muslim, what it's like to be an Asian," says Ali Official.

This tour will raise funds for Human Appeal's flood relief project, to rebuild homes in Pakistan for those affected by this year's devastating floods.

Newsbeat logo
Newsbeat logo

Follow Newsbeat on Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.

Recommended Stories

  • Tyreek Hill sets another Dolphins franchise record. And updates on Chubb, Ingold injuries

    Tyreek Hill’s first season with the Miami Dolphins still isn’t over and yet he now holds the majority of the franchise’s major single-season receiving yards.

  • This WWII weapons bunker has a new mission: Sheltering a scientist's insect collection

    When a collection of bugs floating in specimen bottles outgrew his laboratory, a scientist moved them into an abandoned weapons bunker.

  • Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs shut down by Bears rookie cornerbacks

    Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell stepped up with Kindle Vildor and Jaylon Johnson on IR to neutralize Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills passing attack.

  • China central banker calls for strengthening property sector policies

    A top advisor to the People's Bank of China on Saturday called for strengthening of real estate policy in light of sluggish economic growth over the past several years as China has pursued its zero-COVID policy. Wang Yiming, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People's Bank of China, told attendees at the China Wealth Management 50 Forum in Beijing a decline of real estate sales in November showed that existing policies must be strengthened and that new ones were needed to support the sector. He did not detail the required policy changes.

  • Al-Shabab: 14 Iranian fishermen freed years after abduction

    Some of the 14 fishermen were abducted by al-Shabab militants off the Somali coast eight years ago.

  • Missouri woman accused of tracking down and killing alleged carjackers at gas station

    Kia and Hyundai thefts have spiked due to a viral TikTok trend

  • Struggling Wolves sign Cunha from Atletico on loan

    Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha on Sunday agreed a loan deal with rock-bottom English Premier League side Wolves, the Spanish club announced.

  • Extreme cold takes hold across Chicagoland, raising concerns about dangers for unhoused population

    CHICAGO — As a bitter cold settled in across the city Friday, volunteers handed out blankets, hand warmers, hot food and other necessities to people staying in winterized tents at a city homeless encampment. In one case, a shivering man in a T-shirt and other light clothes was restocked with heavier wear and two heaters. Volunteers, outreach groups and city workers spread out across the city ...

  • Iran’s Supreme Court Accepts Rapper Yasin’s Death Sentence Appeal

    Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted the death sentence appeal for Iranian Kurdish rapper Saman Seydi Yasin, which was issued in connection with ongoing widespread anti-government protests, the country’s judiciary said Saturday as reported by Reuters. Yasin, who has taken on social justice issues such as inequality and oppression in his music, was accused of “enmity against […]

  • Offshore wind farms' energy output to increase

    The company behind the project off the Norfolk coast says the increase is within existing plans.

  • ITP Corporation is Among the Pioneers of an Innovative Global Blockchain Revolution

    ITP Corporation is among the pioneers of an innovative global blockchain revolution

  • After losing 19% in the past year, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( NYSE:PNC ) can tell us which group is most...

  • How Rich Are Johnny Depp, Will Smith and More of the Most-Searched Names of 2022?

    Google's Year in Search has been released and highlights 2022's top trends. The list includes notable names, actors, athletes and influential figures that users searched for, curious to learn more...

  • President Biden asked to intervene by veterans in asylum case of Afghan soldier detained after border crossing

    President Biden is being asked to intervene in an asylum case who previously fought against the Taliban alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

  • Zelensky: enemy will try to make the year end dark and difficult

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning again that in the last days of 2022, Russia may resort to new attacks. Source: President Zeleskyy's nightly video address Quote: "There are only a few days left to this year.

  • Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with mainland China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong will reopen its borders with mainland China by mid-January, city Chief Executive John Lee said on Saturday, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have battered economic growth. Lee, speaking at a press event at the airport in Hong Kong as he returned from a trip to Beijing, said the goal in "gradually, orderly, and fully" reopening the city will be to return the border to its state before the virus outbreak. Hong Kong authorities will work with the governments of neighbouring Shenzhen city and Guangdong province to manage the flow of people crossing the border, Lee said.

  • 'A weird feeling' -Ukrainian fighter on celebrating Christmas by phone

    STORY: "This is my ninth wartime Christmas," Onyshchenko told Reuters. He volunteered in support of Ukrainian forces in 2014 in the battle against Russian-backed separatists, and then joined the country's territorial defence forces after Moscow's February invasion. While 63-year-old Onyshchenko is stationed in the Donetsk region, which has seen some of the heaviest battles, his daughter's family are celebrating Christmas at home in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, which frequently comes under attack from Russian missiles.Maryna Sokolova and Vitalii Hubskyi, parents of five, prepare the Christmas table with a Ukrainian traditional ceremonial grain dish.Holding her three-month-old son Yaroslav with one hand, Maryna takes a Christmas cake out of oven with the other. Vitalii helps two other sons, Petro and Tais get dressed before the festive Christmas dinner.Maryna's father is not the only one far from home, her two older daughters and mother fled to western city of Lviv while her husband, who served in the east in 2015, wants to join Onyshchenko at the frontline.As the family gathers around the table, Maryna calls her father to wish him merry Christmas.“On one hand, we will see and hear each other. But on the other hand, we are hundreds kilometers apart. I cannot compare it with anything. But nevertheless, we are one big family,” Onyshchenko said.

  • 'Disaster' for Newcastle not to have 'unique' Saint-Maximin

    Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hailed French winger Allan Saint-Maximin as "unique" on Sunday, insisting it was a "disaster" when he was unavailable.

  • AP PHOTOS: Favorite photos from AP staff at the World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) A World Cup that ended with Lionel Messi finally holding the golden trophy in his hands produced some unforgettable images from the staff of Associated Press photographers at the tournament in Qatar. Through the 64 games over nearly a month of soccer, the AP deployed dozens of photographers to the eight stadiums in and around Doha. It ended at Lusail Stadium with Argentina beating France in a penalty shootout for the title, and a photo of Messi hoisted above the crowd with the World Cup trophy in his hand.

  • At Christmas season, Iowa man aims for world record for largest Nativity scenes collection

    The more than 2,500 Nativity scenes come from all around the world and many of them are handmade. Collection owner Michael Zahs hopes that it's enough to set a world record.