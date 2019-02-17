Pakistan's flag is Google's top result for 'the best toilet paper in the world.' Here's why

If you’re searching Google for “the best toilet paper in the world,” you won’t come across Charmin or Angel Soft.

The top result: the green and white national flag of Pakistan.

Why? It’s likely backlash following a Valentine’s Day terror bombing in India’s Pulwama district of Kashmir that killed 41 soldiers in a paramilitary convoy – the deadliest attack against Indian government forces in the region’s history.

The Pakistani militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility, the Greater Kashmir newspaper reported, and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised “a crushing response.” About 70,000 people have been killed since 1989 in Kashmir, divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. The 2018 death toll was the highest in nine years, with at 260 militants, 160 civilians and 150 government forces killed.

A similar glitch in Google’s search algorithm popped up last summer, when President Donald Trump’s face appeared as the top result for the word “idiot.” The British were partly to blame after using the Green Day song “American Idiot” to protest Trump’s visit to their country.

