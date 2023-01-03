Pakistan appeals for flood aid ahead of donors conference

4
MUNIR AHMED
·2 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister on Tuesday issued an emotional appeal ahead of a major conference next week, urging the international community to generously donate funds for the country's flood victims.

The gathering in Geneva on Monday — jointly hosted by the United Nations and Pakistan — aims to raise funds for the victims of last summer’s unprecedented flooding, which experts partly attribute to climate change. The disaster killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million Pakistanis. At one point, a third of the country's territory was under water.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari sought Tuesday to draw attention to the plight of homeless survivors, many of whom are now forced to live in the open amid harsh winter weather. His goal, he said, is for the world not to forget the victims of the floods.

The U.N. recently warned that the funding raised so far for Pakistan's flood victims will run out after Jan. 15 because the world body has so far received only a third of the $816 million in emergency aid it sought last October for food, medicines and other supplies for the survivors.

“There was no fault of innocent Pakistanis, but they paid a heavy price because of climate-induced floods," Bhutto-Zardari said in televised remarks from Badin, one of the worst flood-hit areas in the southern Sindh province.

He said Pakistan has had a negligible role in global warming but still it was still vulnerable to climate-induced devastation. Experts say Pakistan emits less than 1% of heat-trapping carbon dioxide.

Even before the heavy monsoon rains struck in mid-June, cash-strapped Pakistan was facing a serious financial crisis. The floods caused up to $40 billion in damages, experts say, and without international aid, Pakistan would not be able to rebuild destroyed homes and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese travelers facing COVID-19 testing requirements from more countries amid outbreak

    At least a dozen countries have implemented testing requirements and other containment measures on Chinese travelers amid an explosive COVID-19 outbreak.

  • San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain

    More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated state of the ground, another atmospheric river during the middle and latter part of the week will lead to more flooding and mudslides in the Golden State, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Meteorologists describe a

  • Grace Millane's mother raises £27,000 climbing Kilimanjaro

    The mother of a backpacker murdered in New Zealand says a fundraising trek was "very emotional".

  • Dollar set for biggest one-day gain in three months, equities rally

    LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar headed for its largest one-day rise in over three months on Tuesday, while equities rallied in a macro-packed week that could offer a steer on when, and at what level, U.S. interest rates might peak. Typically, stocks tend to fall when the dollar gains, but that negative correlation between the two softened on Tuesday to its weakest since early September. The euro was the worst-performing currency against the dollar, falling by the most since late September, after German regional inflation data showed consumer price pressures eased sharply in December, thanks in large part to government measures to contain natural gas bills for households and businesses.

  • Dollar jumps to two-week high, euro slides as German inflation eases

    The euro was on track for its biggest one-day drop since September as German inflation eased in December, while the dollar rose to a two-week high with focus turning to the Federal Reserve's minutes from the December meeting. The euro was last down around 1.3% against the dollar at $1.0526, its lowest level since Dec. 12 and on track for its biggest daily fall since Sept. 23 last year. "The EUR is under-performing somewhat on the session, with the weaker than expected data likely weighing on sentiment," said Scotiabank chief currency strategist Shaun Osborne in a note.

  • India's top court upholds legality of 2016 currency ban

    India’s top court said Monday that the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India's central bank. The five-judge constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the currency ban that rendered 86% of India’s currency invalid without warning. Four judges on the five-member bench said the government made the decision after consulting with the Reserve Bank of India and stated there was no flaw in the decision-making process.

  • Israeli foreign minister sees 'Abraham Accords' summit in Morocco in March

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020. Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right coalition government, said the summit would be hosted by Morocco, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. Israel has in the past cited Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan as belonging to the normalisation agreements dubbed the "Abraham Accords".

  • New California laws for 2023

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some of the new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023.

  • New Congress to convene, but will McCarthy be House speaker?

    The new Congress opens with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy grasping for his political survival, with the potential to become the first nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win initial support from his own colleagues in a high-stakes vote for the gavel. Lawmakers convene Tuesday to a new era of divided government as Democrats relinquish control of the House after midterm election losses. While the Senate remains in Democratic hands, barely, House Republicans are eager to confront President Joe Biden’s agenda after two years of a Democratic Party monopoly on power in Washington.

  • Jan. 6 transcripts reveal new details

    The House select committee released the transcripts as it wound down its work at the end of the 117th Congress before Republicans officially take control of the House on Tuesday.

  • Northern California Storm Update: Flood waters heading toward I-5

    In another Northern California storm update, Elizabeth Klinge explains that the flood waters are heading toward I-5.

  • 'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California

    According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.

  • A strong, historic rain storm is headed toward the Bay Area

    Historic rain fall is on the way to the Bay Area. The most rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Monday morning San Francisco could total 5.5 inches of rain and San Jose could receive up to 7.5 inches.

  • Minnesota weather: Storm arriving Monday night, brings snow for some, ice for others

    A large winter storm tracks NE from the inter-mountain west across the Plains Monday arriving in Minnesota late Monday night and dominating the forecast Tuesday. The storm arrives on a push of very mild air and that will play havoc with the overall precipitation types across the FOX 9 viewing area Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. At this point it looks like Tuesday morning will be a wintry mix of snow/rain with the possibility of patchy freezing rain in The Metro before changing to heavy wet snow by the afternoon and staying as snow into Tuesday evening. The Twin Cities Metro is in a Winter Storm Warning from Monday afternoon into Tuesday night…stay tuned as this storm changes and develops over the next 36 hours.

  • Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California

    The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.

  • 2023 starts with potential blizzard conditions, up to foot of snow, NWS says

    Monday's winter storm watch is expected to last from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

  • Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east

    Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South,

  • Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall

    Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall

  • A Colorado backcountry skier freed himself after an avalanche and tried to save his son. After a two hour search, his son was found dead.

    A father tried to save his son by calling for help. He was too late. The son is the second avalanche-related death in Colorado this season.

  • Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger's Family Breaks Silence After His Arrest

    Two days after Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested and charged in connection to the quadruple homicide of University of Idaho students, his family has issued their first public statement.