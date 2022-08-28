Pakistan appeals to world for flood help amid devastation

Alys Davies - BBC News
·3 min read

Pakistan is appealing for further international assistance after floods wreaked havoc across the country.

The US, UK, United Arab Emirates and others have contributed to a monsoon disaster appeal but much more funds are needed, an interior ministry official told the BBC.

More than 1,000 people have died and millions have been displaced since June, Salman Sufi said.

He said Pakistan's government was doing everything in its power to help people.

Displaced people wait for assistance after fleeing their homes in Karachi province
Displaced people wait for assistance after fleeing their homes in Karachi province

In the north-west of the country, thousands of people fled their homes after rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province burst their banks, causing powerful flash floods.

"The house which we built with years of hard work started sinking in front of our eyes," Junaid Khan, 23, told AFP news agency. "We sat on the side of the road and watched our dream house sinking."

The province of Sindh in the south-east of the country has also been badly affected, with thousands displaced from their homes.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Sufi said the country was in desperate need of more international support.

"Pakistan has been grappling with economic issues but now just when we were about to overcome them the monsoon disaster hit," he said.

Funding from a lot of development projects had been rerouted to the affected people, he added.

'No food has come here'

Pumza Fihlani, BBC News, Sindh

There were displaced people in all of the villages we drove through across Sindh.

The full scale of the devastation in the province is yet to be fully understood, but on the ground the people describe it as the worst disaster they've survived.

Floods are not uncommon in Pakistan but the people here tell us these rains were different. They were more than anything that's ever been seen here. One local official described them as "floods of biblical proportions".

Near the city of Larkana, thousands of mud homes have sunk under water, and for kilometres all that's visible is treetops.

Where the water level is slightly lower, thatched roofs creep out from underneath the menacing water.

The needs of the survivors are varied. In one village we visit, the people sat there are desperate for food. In another they say they've got their grains, but they need money to meet their other needs.

We visit one where many children have developed waterborne diseases. A mobile truck pulls over and scores immediately run towards it. Children carrying other children make their way to the long queue.

One 12-year-old girl says she and her baby sister have not eaten in a day. "No food has come here. But my sister is sick, she has been vomiting, I hope they can help."

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said 33 million people had been hit by the floods - about 15% of the country's population.

He said the losses caused by floods this season were comparable to those during the floods of 2010-11, said to be the worst on record.

Officials in the country blame climate change for the devastation.

But poor local government planning has also been cited as a factor that has exacerbated flooding situations in the past, with buildings often erected in areas prone to seasonal flooding.

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin Hart opens new plant-based, fast-food restaurant in LA￼

    Kevin Hart already has a thriving comedy and acting career, and now he’s aiming for people’s stomachs. The prolific actor-comedian […] The post Kevin Hart opens new plant-based, fast-food restaurant in LA￼ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Alcántara hurls 4th complete game, Marlins top Dodgers 2-1

    Sandy Alcántara bounced back from his shortest outing of the season by throwing a complete-game six-hitter as the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Saturday night. After allowing a season-high six runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on Aug. 21, Alcántara (12-6) limited the NL-West leaders to Mookie Betts’ solo home run. The All-Star right-hander struck out 10 and walked two for his fourth complete game.

  • Drone footage shows submerged houses in Pakistan

    STORY: Relief workers were seen using boats to provide medical assistance and food supplies to locals in Dera Ghazi Khan, with large portions of the city resembling a lake.Drone footage also showed the flooded streets of the city of Hyderabad, the second largest city in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan.Residents in Hyderabad said they were compelled to carry out daily routine in miserable conditions.Historic monsoon rains and flooding across Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country's climate change minister said on Thursday (August 25), calling the situation a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions."Pakistan has called on the international community to help as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that have triggered massive floods, killing more than 900 people.

  • Disturbance halts Wiz Khalifa concert in Indiana, 3 injured

    Rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries, following a disturbance, police said. People started exiting the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville about 10:30 p.m. Friday after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheater’s lawn, with some of them shouting about a possible shooting, The Indianapolis Star reported. Police said in a news release early Saturday that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area at the venue about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

  • NYPD: Man inappropriately touched teen, offered $20 to "spit on him"

    The NYPD is trying to identify a man accused of inappropriately touching a teenager. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 inside an apartment building near Franklin Avenue and Union Street in Flushing​, Queens​.

  • Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president

    Thousands of followers of Argentina's former president and current Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner took to the streets in her defense Saturday, days after two prosecutors called for a 12-year prison sentence and a ban on public office for alleged corruption during her government. Prosecutors accused Fernandez de Kirchner on Monday of defrauding the state and involvement in a scheme to divert public funds while president between 2007 and 2015. Saturday's largest demonstration took place outside the vice president's home in the elegant Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta, where in the early morning hours police set up fences in an effort to prevent a large gathering.

  • Live updates: Florida State pummels Duquesne in season-opening win

    The Florida State Seminoles open the 2022 college football season against the Duquesne Dukes of FCS on Saturday, August 27. Follow for live updates.

  • Pakistan floods force tens of thousands from homes overnight

    Tens of thousands of people fled their homes in northern Pakistan on Saturday after a fast-rising river destroyed a major bridge, as deadly floods cause devastation across the country. Powerful flash floods in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused the Kabul River to swell, sweeping away a large bridge overnight, cutting off some districts from road access. Downstream, fears of flooding around the river banks prompted around 180,000 people in the district of Charsadda to flee their homes, according to disaster officials, with some spending the night on highways with their livestock.

  • Surfing UK striker takes picket line to the sea

    STORY: More than 1,900 workers at the Port of Felixstowe started the strike on Sunday (August 21) in a dispute over pay.Drone video captured footage of the striker carrying the flag of the union representing the workers, Unite, aboard an e-foil board as he surfed by the container port on Wednesday (August 24).The person who filmed the video, also a striking worker, wanted to remain anonymous but told Reuters it was hoped the video would serve as a symbol of "united strength, positivity and awareness of our cause" and help to "raise the spirits of our colleagues at this time".

  • Over 20 million homeless after record floods hit Pakistan

    Pakistan declared a state of emergency and appealed for international help after prolonged monsoon rains killed nearly 1,000 people and left over 20 million homeless.

  • Three off-duty Dutch commandos shot outside hotel in Indianapolis

    Police say the soldiers, who were in the US for training, were found with gunshot wounds early on Saturday.

  • AP Top Stories August 27 P

    Here’s the latest for Saturday, August 27: Pakistanis struggle with devastating flood damage; Tripoli council appeals for calm after clashes; Russia blocks agreement on UN nuclear treaty; Pope anoints new cardinals at Vatican ceremony.

  • Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims

    Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked Friday for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation as rescuers struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people from flood-hit areas. Sharif's appeal on Twitter came as exceptionally heavy rain continue lashing Pakistan and the death toll reached 937 since mid-June, more than a third of them children. Later, he met with foreign diplomats and representatives of international aid agencies to brief them about the damages.

  • Director of national intelligence to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

    In their Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago, FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents.

  • Some Automakers Didn't Take Climate Change Seriously. California's New Gasoline Car Ban is Making Them Face Reality

    For decades, the government mostly relied on economic rewards to spur an EV transition. Now the climate laggards are seeing consequences

  • Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense off to a fast start

    Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense are off to a fast start in the final preseason game.

  • Bills release rookie punter Matt Araiza following rape accusation

    The Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza on Saturday, two days after he was accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed in Southern California.

  • Deaths from flooding in monsoon drenched Pakistan near 1,000

    Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-June, officials said Saturday. The new death toll came a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation. The monsoon season, which began earlier than normal this year, has lashed Pakistan with particularly heavy rains and rescuers have struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people from flood-hit areas.

  • Could This Dark Horse Cryptocurrency Be the Unexpected Beneficiary of Ethereum's Merge?

    Most interested observers are by now aware of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) upcoming Merge event, in which the second-largest crypto by market cap will make its long-awaited transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof of stake. As enthusiasm for the Merge has grown, Ethereum has staged a furious comeback this summer, rallying 90% since its cycle low of $897.06 on June 18th. The move stands to be a major net positive for the Ethereum network, but another cryptocurrency adjacent to the Ethereum ecosystem is already benefiting from the impending switch and has surprisingly outperformed Ethereum, rallying more than 190% since its low on the same date.

  • Grab 'em and go: JBL portable speakers are $50 off at Amazon, today only

    See why more than 51,000 shoppers are hooked: 'My new best little friend.'