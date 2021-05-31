Pakistan army: Militants in twin attacks kill 4 troops in SW

·1 min read

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Suspected militants attacked a Pakistani security post and hours later targeted a vehicle carrying troops Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least four soldiers and four insurgents, the military said.

The military said the first incident in southwestern Pakistan occurred when a group of militants attacked a security post in the city of Quetta, killing four soldiers and wounding six others. Troops returned fire, killing four insurgents and wounding eight others, the statement said.

In the second attack, militants set off a roadside bomb aimed at a security vehicle, wounding two soldiers in the district of Turbat in Baluchistan province.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, and no further details were immediately available.

Secessionist groups in Baluchistan have staged a long-running insurgency to push for independence from the central government in Islamabad. The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group also have presences there.

Recommended Stories

  • Experts Believe Prosecutors Are Mulling 'Little RICO' Mob Law Against Trump Org: Report

    Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. may be looking at Donald Trump's business as a possible criminal enterprise.

  • Chinese Traders Use OTC Desks to Bypass Regulatory Hurdles: Report

    Over-the-counter activity has picked up since the Communist Party reiterated its ban on crypto services on May 18.

  • Plan to relocate Afghan translators to UK will be stepped up

    A plan to relocate hundreds of Afghan translators who worked for the British Government and military to the UK will be "accelerated" as foreign forces leave the country, the Defence Secretary has said. Officials fear people who worked for the UK could face reprisals from the Taliban once international troops have withdrawn. The UK has begun a "drawdown" of its troops in Afghanistan, where some remain as part of a Nato mission to train Afghan forces. The US has said it will withdraw all forces by Sep 11. The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, a government scheme to bring Afghan workers to Britain, was launched earlier this year and will now be sped up. More than 1,400 Afghans and their families have already relocated to the UK, and hundreds more have received funding for education and training. Including the workers' family members, some 3,000 more Afghans are expected to settle in the UK under the plan. Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, told the BBC it was "only right" to accelerate the programme because those being relocated might "be at risk of reprisals" from the Taliban. The issue has been in the spotlight since British forces ended combat operations in Helmand in 2014. Earlier schemes had involved strict criteria on who could apply to live in the UK, and considered factors such as length of service and precise roles. But new policy says any current or former locally employed staff assessed to be under serious threat to life will be offered priority relocation to Britain regardless of their employment status, rank or role or length of time served, the BBC reported. Campaigners warned that the criteria were still too narrow because they excluded people who had been dismissed from their roles while working for the UK in Afghanistan. Ed Aitken, a veteran Army officer and the founder of the Sulha Alliance campaign group, said he was "pleased" about the scheme but warned that there was a "low bar" for rejecting those who had risked their lives to support British troops. Those dismissed from their posts, which amounted to 1,010 of those employed – "around 35 per cent", according to Mr Aitken, will not be eligible for relocation except on a case-by-case basis. The Ministry of Defence said the only people who would be automatically excluded are people who committed serious offences that would be a crime in the UK, or who are considered a security risk.

  • Beijing's Hong Kong office slams intimidation of judge in tycoon Jimmy Lai's case

    Beijing's office that oversees matters in Hong Kong has warned of threats made to a judge who sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists for their roles in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. A representative for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the presiding judge had received threatening phone calls, which the office said would not be tolerated. "This is a serious threat to the personal safety of judges, a flagrant challenge to the judicial system in Hong Kong and a gross violation of the rule of law and order in Hong Kong," Xinhua quoted a statement by HKMAO as saying late on Sunday.

  • Women on the run after nail-salon worker is shot during bill dispute, Texas cops say

    “We need to get them in custody.”

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • The dream of the truly driverless car is officially dead

    Human oversight on autonomous technology like driverless cars causes bloated costs, which is the opposite of what these systems were supposed to do.

  • Iran fails to explain uranium traces found at several sites -IAEA report

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has failed to explain traces of uranium found at several undeclared sites, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog showed on Monday, possibly setting up a fresh diplomatic clash between Tehran and the West that could derail wider nuclear talks. Three months ago Britain, France and Germany scrapped a U.S.-backed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors to criticise Iran for failing to fully explain the origin of the particles; the three backed off as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced fresh talks with Iran. "After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the Agency has conducted complementary accesses (inspections)," a report by Grossi to member states seen by Reuters said.

  • Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party

    Hollywood actor Steven Seagal is taking on a new role joining a pro-Kremlin party in Moscow.The U.S.-born martial artist has long been a fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Putin, who granted him Russian citizenship in 2016, is a fan of martial arts.Seagal received a party membership card of an alliance named Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth. It was formed earlier this year, when three leftist parties, all of which support Putin, merged into one.In a video released by the party, Seagal proposed a crackdown on businesses that damage the environment."We really need to set up a situation where we can investigate, arrest, prosecute people criminally so that there is a result. Without being able to arrest people, when we just fine them, they are probably making more money out of the production of the things that are defiling the environment, then they will be fined so it's only good business for them to continue."The party controls a faction in the lower house of the Russian parliament and plans to take part in a parliamentary election in September.

  • Kate Middleton Is Keeping the Royal Family Together Like "Glue," According to a New Interview

    While Middleton had less of a central role in her early years as a royal, Nicholl said: “Now, with ten years of royal service under her belt, we are hearing from her more, we are seeing more of her. The royal...

  • Police release video of suspected Florida gunmen getting out of SUV with weapons

    Miami-Dade County Police appeal for information that will lead to arrest of the three men showcased in newly released video

  • Vietnam says new virus variant is a hybrid of strains first identified in the U.K. and India

    Vietnamese health minister says lab tests suggest the new variant might spread more easily than other versions of the virus.

  • Tarzan actor and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Manhunt after Miami shooting leaves two dead and 22 injured

    $125,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of involved shooters at concert over weekend, one of two shootings in Miami area

  • A white mob killed hundreds of Black people in Tulsa 100 years ago. Survivors still demand justice

    Cataclysmic violence brought death and destruction to Tulsa in 1921. Systemic injustice ensured Black Wall Street would never return, but Greenwood keeps fighting, Alex Woodward writes

  • Yellowstone: Woman charged at by grizzly bear after approaching animal and its cubs

    Rangers attempt to trace park visitor after rule prohibiting people from coming within 100 yards of grizzlies apparently broken

  • Former slaves honouring Black soldiers: Civil rights lawyer issues reminder of Memorial Day origins

    Like the horrors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the first recorded Memorial Day celebration has been obscured in the American story

  • Former action star Steven Seagal joins pro-Putin Russian political party

    Martial arts pro and Hollywood figure becomes full member of recently formed alliance in Russia’s parliament

  • Clippers dominate Game 4 to even series against Mavericks

    Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are sharp for the Clippers, who ran away from an ailing Luka Doncic and Dallas 106-81 to reclaim home-court advantage.

  • 3 dead in triple shooting in Baltimore on Memorial Day

    Police said three men are dead after a shooting on Spaulding Avenue in the Park Heights neighborhood. Two men died at the scene and a third was taken to a hospital, where he later died. During a news conference at the scene late Monday night, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victims appeared to have been in a gun battle that spanned three city blocks with people shooting at each other. What's even more troubling is that this is one of three areas that officers were patrolling while working overtime this holiday weekend.