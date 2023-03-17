Pakistan athlete who died in migrant boat crash laid to rest

3
·1 min read

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Mourners attended the funeral Friday of a Pakistani female field hockey player who died in a migrant boat crash off Italy’s coast last month, sending a wave of shock and grief through this impoverished Islamic nation.

The boat carrying the athlete, Shahiza Raza, and 170 others set sail from the Turkish port of Izmir last month. Aboard were people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and other countries who were seeking a better quality of life in Europe. It broke apart in rough waters off Calabria, killing Raza and at least 66 others.

Raza's funeral and burial took place in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province, a day after her body was repatriated from Italy with help from the country's Foreign Ministry.

Raza's family said the athlete attempted to emigrate to Europe to find a good job and earn money for the treatment of her disabled son, 3, so he could live a normal life. The boy, who was not on the boat, suffered brain damage as a baby and is also paralyzed on one side of his body. He remained in Pakistan.

Photographs of Raza donning the country’s national colors and sporting accolades have appeared on television and social media. But most people came to know of her after her death, as women’s sports are not widely televised in Pakistan.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil and the Iran-Saudi Accord: Why China Brokered the Deal

    China’s involvement in helping Iran and Saudi Arabia re-establish diplomatic ties signals that Beijing will keep buying Iranian oil in defiance of U.S. sanctions.

  • Politics latest news: Downing Street 'confident' only 20 Tory MPs could rebel against Brexit deal at crunch vote

    Downing Street is now "confident" a maximum of only 20 Tory MPs could rebel against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal when it is put to a crunch vote in the House of Commons next week, it has been claimed.

  • Tucker Carlson shares bizarre tale of troops dying from UFO encounters

    The Defense Department says this story is false.

  • Japan, UK, Italy push joint fighter jet development by 2035

    Japan, Britain and Italy reaffirmed their commitment Thursday to push joint development of a next-generation fighter jet as a centerpiece of their increasingly close defense ties in the face of growing threat from China, Russia and North Korea. In December, Japan announced a joint next-generation fighter jet development with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defense cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States.

  • Chinese president Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow

    Chinese president Xi Jinping will embark on a three-day trip to Moscow in an apparent show of support for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Fake India officer who conned his way into top meetings

    The man made multiple visits to Indian-administered Kashmir under the guise of an aide of PM Narendra Modi.

  • Samsung to invest US$230 billion to build world's largest semiconductor manufacturing base in South Korea

    Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it expects to invest 300 trillion won (US$230 billion) over the next 20 years as part of an ambitious South Korean national project to build the world's largest semiconductor manufacturing base near the capital, Seoul. The chip-making "mega cluster", which will be established in Gyeonggi province by 2042, will be anchored by five new semiconductor plants built by Samsung. It will aim to attract 150 other companies producing materials and components or design

  • Syria's Assad offers Putin support in Ukraine war

    STORY: Without offering evidence, Assad said the West had taken in "old Nazis," and was now giving them support.Kyiv and the West say Russian accusations that Ukraine has become a hotbed of Nazism and "Russophobia" are a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine.Russia's military support for Assad helped him to turn the tide in a ruinous civil war that began in 2011 as a pro-democracy movement.

  • UAE pledges $3 mn to rebuild Palestinian town raided by settlers

    The United Arab Emirates has pledged $3 million to support the reconstruction of a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank that was raided by Israeli settlers, state media said Thursday.The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War, is home to about 2.9 million Palestinians.

  • Russia destroying war crime evidence in Mariupol Theater attack on anniversary, Zelenskyy says

    One year ago today, on March 16, Russian forces dropped a powerful bomb on the Mariupol Drama Theatre, where hundreds of people were hiding, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post, adding that Ukraine vows to bring Russia to justice for the targeted attack.

  • Inside the 'Stop Cop City' forest camp, the latest epicenter of activism on policing

    Atlanta officials say a new training center would 'reimagine' policing. Activists say it would teach police urban warfare and destroy public forests.

  • Senate takes first step in repealing Iraq War authorizations

    The Senate took a first step Thursday toward repealing two measures that give open-ended approval for military action in Iraq, pushing to end that authority as the United States marks the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War. Senators voted 68-27 to move forward on legislation that would repeal the 2002 measure that greenlighted that March 2003 invasion of Iraq and also a 1991 measure that sanctioned the U.S.-led Gulf War to expel Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s forces from Kuwait. Nineteen Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the repeal.

  • U.S. invasion of Iraq 20 years later — "Intelligence Matters"

    Former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell on CIA Iraq assessment: "We were wrong on the chemical weapons judgment, we were wrong on the biological weapons judgment, and we were wrong on the nuclear weapons judgment."

  • Pakistan security forces pause Imran Khan's arrest

    STORY: Pakistani security forces withdrew from around Imran Khan's home on Wednesday (March 15), after a court ordered them to suspend an operation to arrest him.Clashes had erupted between police and Khan's supporters after officials tried to detain the former prime minister.Security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan's supporters who had cordoned off his home in an effort to prevent his arrest.&nbsp;Police say a court in Islamabad ordered Khan's arrest for not appearing before it despite repeated summons in relation to selling state gifts given by foreign dignitaries during his premiership.Pakistan's election commission found him guilty in the matter and now a criminal inquiry is under way. Though Khan says he broke no rules.Police and other security personnel were seen leaving the Lahore neighborhood where Khan's home is located on Wednesday. A senior police official said the operation to arrest Khan had been paused to accommodate a cricket tournament in the Pakistan Super League being played at a stadium nearby. Khan accused the incumbent government of attempts on his life in a video released by his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.&nbsp;His life was in danger, he said, claiming that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an intelligence agent had planned tear gas shelling on his home.After forces withdrew, Khan was seen standing outside his home, wearing a gas mask and talking to supporters.The violence has added to the instability in the country, which is struggling with an economic crisis and awaiting an International Monetary Fund bailout.

  • Israelis back on streets after Netanyahu rejects reforms compromise

    Israeli protesters returned to the streets Thursday to rally against proposed judicial reforms, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a compromise plan touted by the country's president.The reforms, several provisions of which have already been adopted by parliament, are "the end of democracy," read a placard brandished by demonstrators in Tel Aviv.According to Israeli media, tens of thousands of Israelis protested across the country."I am afraid that we will become a religious state, that the laws of Judaism will come first and the democratic freedom that we have will not be there anymore," Liat Tzvi, a researcher at Tel Aviv University, who joined the demonstration there, told AFP.Protesters blocked a key road in the coastal city, an AFP reporter said.Demonstrators also gathered in Jerusalem and the northern city of Haifa to denounce the overhaul that would, among other things, allow lawmakers to scrap supreme court rulings with a simple majority vote.Some opposition leaders joined a later rally in central Tel Aviv.Since Netanyahu's hard-right government announced the reforms in January, days after taking office, massive demonstrations have regularly taken place across Israel.Opponents of the package have also accused Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption which he denies, of trying to use the reforms to quash possible judgements against him.President&nbsp;Isaac Herzog on Wednesday presented a proposed compromise on the reforms, but the government immediately rejected it."Anyone who thinks that a genuine civil war, with human lives, is a line that we could never reach, has no idea what he is talking about," Herzog said.Leaders of opposition parties said in a joint news conference on Thursday they supported Herzog's outline."The offer is not perfect," said former premier Yair Lapid. "It is not what we wanted, but it is a fair compromise that allows us to live together."The ruling coalition, which includes ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right parties, argues the proposed reforms are necessary to correct a power imbalance between elected representatives and Israel's top court.Immediately after Herzog's announcement, Netanyahu called it a "unilateral compromise", the "key points" of which "only perpetuate the existing situation and do not bring the required balance between the powers".During a state visit to Germany on Thursday, the prime minister told journalists he was "attentive to what's happening in the country" and to the protests against the government's agenda."But we need to bring something that matches the mandate we received" in last year's elections, Netanyahu said, "and we'll do so responsibly".bur-cgo-gb/jsa/ami/it

  • Man sentenced to 4 years for breaking civil rights plaque during 2020 Nashville riot

    Tondrique Fitzgerald was sentenced on vandalism and rioting charges after breaking a civil rights plaque at Nashville's historic courthouse.

  • Students call for education reform in Hungary protest march

    Thousands of students and other opponents of Hungary's government marched in the capital Budapest on Wednesday to demand educational reforms and a change in the Central European country's political culture. The protest, dubbed a “freedom march” by organizers, was called by teachers unions and student groups who have spent months pressuring Hungary's government to provide salary raises and better working conditions for educators. Marchers chanted slogans like “no teachers, no future” and “striking is a basic right” as they moved down one of Budapest's main avenues.

  • Israeli protesters paint 'red line' leading to Supreme Court after Netanyahu spurns compromise

    Jerusalem woke on Thursday to the sight of a long red line painted by protesters along roads leading to Israel's Supreme Court, hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a compromise deal for his government's planned judicial overhaul. Drone footage showed a small group of people in protective suits spraying a wide red stripe along mostly deserted roads leading from a police and magistrate's compound up to the Supreme Court in central Jerusalem.

  • Videos show scattered protests during Iran's fire festival

    Iranians have held scattered anti-government protests during an annual fire festival with ancient roots, according to videos circulating online. The videos appeared to show protesters in different cities chanting against the country's ruling clerics and hurling firecrackers at security forces during celebrations of Chaharshanbe Soori, which took place on Tuesday. Iran has seen waves of anti-government protests since September, when a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died after being detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict Islamic dress code.

  • Clashes in Greece as thousands protest train tragedy

    Greek police fired tear gas and protesters hurled firebombs on Thursday as more than 40,000 people took to the streets to slam the government and voice outrage at last month's train disaster that killed 57 people.Television footage showed clashes breaking out at Syntagma Square near parliament in central Athens.Police fired tear gas and stun grenades as demonstrators tried to surround them, hurling firebombs and rocks.&nbsp;As protesters retreated, they smashed traffic lights and shop windows and set rubbish bins on fire, AFP reporters said.The February 28 tragedy exposed decades of safety failings in Greek railways and has put major pressure on the conservative government ahead of national elections.Police said 25,000 people protested in Athens on Thursday, as well as around 8,500 in each of the country's next largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras. Brief clashes also broke out in Patras, police said.Thursday's protests were accompanied by a 24-hour strike -- the biggest yet in days of industrial action that followed the disaster -- this time called by Greece's leading private as well as public sector unions.The walkout shut down the civil service, flights and ferries.- 'Things have to change' -Many of protesters urged the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign over what is the country's deadliest rail accident."This crime will not be forgotten," demonstrators from the country's communist union PAME chanted as the crowd marched towards parliament in Athens.Students shouted "murderers" and marchers threw flyers of Mitsotakis wearing a stationmaster's cap, captioned "it's everyone's fault but mine".The rail disaster occurred shortly before midnight when a passenger train crashed head-on into a freight train in central Greece after both were mistakenly left running on the same track.Most of the passengers were students returning from a holiday weekend."Things have to change in this country, we simply cannot mourn all these deaths," said Athens' protester Stavroula Hatzitheodorou, in reference to deadly wildfires that have gripped Greece in recent years as well as the train crash."We hope that things will change in these elections," Hatzitheodorou, who works in the private sector, told AFP.A stationmaster and three other railway officials have been charged, but public anger has focused on long-running mismanagement of the network and the country has been rocked by a series of sometimes violent mass protests.- 'Murderers' -Last week, some 65,000 people took part in demonstrations around the country, including around 40,000 in Athens.In addition to the 57 people who were killed, several victims remain in hospital, including one passenger who is fighting for his life.The Italian state-owned company operating rail services in Greece, Hellenic Train, said those hurt in the accident and the families of the dead would each between 5,000 and 42,000 euros ($44,600) "to cover immediate needs.""This is in no way an admission of responsibility" the company stressed late Wednesday.The father of one passenger who died rejected the offer."We don't want their money... this was mass murder, I refuse to accept an apology from murderers," Pavlos Aslanidis told Alpha TV on Thursday."Had this been a serious country, everybody at the transport ministry would be in handcuffs," he said.- Polls slipping -Greece's transport minister resigned after the crash and Mitsotakis has sought to soothe public anger by repeatedly apologising and vowing a transparent probe.Rail traffic ground to a complete halt across the country after the accident, although acting Transport Minister Georgios Gerapetritis said this week that services would gradually resume from March 22.Gerapetritis said a report by experts investigating the tragedy will be delivered in a month's time.Investigators have separately opened a probe into possible railway funds mismanagement over the last 15 years.Gerapetritis and former transport ministers will appear before a parliamentary committee next Monday to answer lawmakers' questions on the tragedy.With public anger mounting before elections expected in May, Mitsotakis has seen a 7.5-point lead in the polls slashed to just over three percent in recent surveys.He has come under fire for blaming "human error" for the accident and the stationmaster on duty at the time, who allegedly routed the trains onto the same stretch of track by accident.But railway unions had long been warning about problems on the underfunded and understaffed train network.Mitsotakis had been expected to set an April election date. Ballots are now expected in May.mr-hec-jph/jm