Pakistan Blocks Khan’s Bids to Contest in 2024 Polls, TOI Says
(Bloomberg) -- The Pakistan Election Commission rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s applications to compete in the 2024 elections in two constituencies, the Times of India reported.
Khan submitted nomination papers to contest in Lahore and his home town of Mianwali, the paper said, citing the Election Commission and the politician’s media team.
The Election Commission said Khan’s nomination in Lahore was rejected as he isn’t a registered voter in the constituency, and has been convicted and already disqualified from running for office, the report said.
Elections will usher in a new government for five years that will be tasked with reviving Pakistan’s economy, which was close to a default this year prior to a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund. It will also end political uncertainty that has gripped Pakistan since Khan was ousted last year in a parliamentary no-confidence vote.
