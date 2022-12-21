Pakistan country profile

·3 min read
Map of Pakistan
Map of Pakistan

The Muslim-majority state of Pakistan was born out of the partition of the Indian sub-continent in 1947, and has faced both domestic political upheavals and regional confrontations.

Created to meet the demands of Indian Muslims for their own homeland, Pakistan was originally made up of two parts.

The break-up of the two wings came in 1971 when the Bengali-speaking east wing seceded with help from India to become the independent state of Bangladesh.

Development in Pakistan has been hampered by Islamist violence and economic stagnation, and relations with its key neighbours India and Afghanistan are often fraught.

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PAKISTAN: FACTS

  • Capital: Islamabad

  • Area: 881,913 sq km

  • Population: 242.9 million

  • Languages: Urdu, English, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi

  • Life expectancy: 66 years (men) 68 years (women)

LEADERS

President: Arif Alvi

Pakistan President Arif Alvi
President Alvi is a Tehreek-e-Insaf party veteran

Arif Alvi is a long-standing member of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and has served two terms as a member of parliament.

He was elected by parliament in September 2018 to succeed Mamnoon Hussain, whose five-year term had come to an end.

Pakistan is a parliamentary republic where the prime minister wields most power, but presidents have often played key roles in constitutional crises.

Prime Minister: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

The 70-year-old leader of the then opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif ousted former cricket star Imran Khan as prime minister in April 2022 in a parliamentary vote over Mr Khan's handling of the economy.

Mr Sharif is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, who served as prime minister on three occasions.

But unlike Nawaz, the new prime minister has cultivated good relations with the powerful military.

He served as chief minister of Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province, prior to Imran Khan coming to power in 2018, and won a reputation for efficiency.

Imran Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf party rode to victory on a pledge to end corruption and the role of political dynasties like the Sharifs, but critics accused him of appeasing Islamist extremists while failing to tackle economic stagnation.

MEDIA

Demonstration against violence against journalists
Activists say journalists live in growing fear of violence

Pakistan is one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists, with 14 media workers being killed in 2014 alone. Both intelligence agents and members of banned militant organisations are responsible for the threats to reporters, according to media watchdog organisations.

The government uses legal and constitutional powers to curb press freedom and the law on blasphemy has been used against journalists. Critics have raised concerns over the restrictive nature of a new code of conduct for broadcasters introduced in 2015.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Pakistan's history:

1947 - Muslim state of East and West Pakistan created out of partition of India at the end of British rule.

1948 - First war with India over disputed territory of Kashmir.

1971 - East Pakistan attempts to secede, leading to civil war. India intervenes in support of East Pakistan which eventually breaks away to become Bangladesh.

1999 - Army chief Pervez Musharraf seizes power in coup, ousting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

2007 - Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is assassinated while on campaign trail for 2008 parliamentary election.

2018 - Former international cricket star Imran Khan becomes prime minister on a pledge to end corruption and dynastic politics, but loses power four year later.

Pakistani troops in Waziristan
The Pakistani army has been waging a campaign against Islamist militants in the north-western areas bordering Afghanistan

Recommended Stories

  • India steps up Covid surveillance after China surge

    The government has instructed states to ensure genome sequencing of all positive cases in the country.

  • England completes historic 3-0 series sweep in Pakistan

    Ben Stokes finished unbeaten as his relentless England lineup powered to an eight-wicket win in the third and final cricket test on Tuesday to complete an historic series sweep in Pakistan. England started the day needing a further 55 runs for victory and reached 170-2 within 38 minutes to secure its second successive win with more than a day to spare in its first test tour to Pakistan in 17 years. It was Pakistan’s first ever 3-0 loss in a three-test series on home soil.

  • Player grades: Bulls avoid five-game skid, beat Heat in Miami

    Chicago got a much-needed win on Tuesday night against the Heat.

  • S Jaishankar: India beefs up military at tense China border

    India's foreign minister said that the country was ramping up troops to "counter Chinese aggression".

  • Permian Quake Spurs Industry Review of Fracking Waste Disposal

    (Bloomberg) -- The shale industry is open to reducing underground storage of drilling waste and other measures to reduce earthquake risks after a 5.4-magnitude temblor rattled the Permian Basin.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsSBF Sent Back to Baham

  • India country profile

    Provides an overview of India, including key events and facts about the world's largest democracy.

  • Pakistan Foreign Minister Zardari Defends Modi Taunt

    Pakistan's Foreign Minister&nbsp;Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discusses bilateral relations with India. Zardari&nbsp;defended comments he made at the United Nations Security Council in which he referred to Narendra Modi as the "butcher of Gujarat" and said the Indian leader's political party draws inspiration from Adolf Hitler. Zardari also said&nbsp;comments&nbsp;from a colleague who said "India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb" were not cause for alarm. He spoke with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Excerpt) Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Hong Kong to drop COVID test for bars, entertainment venues

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -People in Hong Kong will from Thursday no longer need to show a negative COVID-19 test to get into bars and restaurants while cinemas and performing venues will be allowed to operate at full capacity, health authorities said. "The government is looking deeply into where we can further relax measures so we can go back to normal life," Libby Lee, the city's under secretary for health told a media briefing on Tuesday. Hong Kong has for nearly three years largely followed China's lead in tackling the novel coronavirus.

  • Wildest sports weekend ever? NFL madness and an all-time great World Cup too

    What a weekend.

  • Is It Racist To Ask Someone 'What Are You?' Here's What Mixed-Race And POC Say.

    Mixed-race people and people of color get asked "What are you?" and "Where are you from?" all too often. Here's why that's a problem.

  • Nashville SC MLS schedule 2023: Here's all 34 regular season games, starting Feb. 25

    Nashville SC begins its 2023 MLS season on Feb. 25 at Geodis Park against New York City FC on FOX and Fox Deportes. All games available on Apple TV+.

  • Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning in Your Old Stuff

    If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States...

  • COVID cases skyrocket in China following easing of zero-COVID policy

    Hospitals and crematoriums are overwhelmed throughout China as COVID-19 cases skyrocket after restrictions drop. After China’s zero-COVID policy garnered heavy criticism, Chinese authorities announced an easing of restrictions on Dec. 7, ending years of lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines. Within days of the change, cities throughout China faced a rapid wave of infections, leaving hospitals and pharmacies short on supplies.

  • Old video of Indian police beating protesters in 2020 misrepresented as 'Muslims attacked in Kashmir'

    A video has been viewed hundreds of times on social media with a false claim that it shows several Muslim men beaten by soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir for chanting anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans. The video has in fact circulated in local media reports about police beating protesters in Delhi in 2020, when clashes broke out over a contentious citizenship law."Muslim boys from Rajasthan went to visit Kashmir. There they started shouting anti-India slogans of 'long live Pakistan' and

  • The trip that transformed Australia and China ties, five decades on

    Australia's first ambassador to China recounts a fascinating, high-stakes visit - and his unlikely place in it.

  • U.S. forces detain 6 Islamic State group militants in Syria

    American forces conducted three raids in eastern Syria and arrested six Islamic State group militants, U.S. Central Command said Tuesday. In their statement, U.S. Central Command said the raids were conducted over the preceeding 48 hours, and identified one of the detained militants as “al-Zubaydi,” a “Syria Province Senior Official” of the group who they say was involved in planning and facilitating attacks in Syria. Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two of the three raids took place in the Deir el-Zour and Hassakeh regions, adding that Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were also involved.

  • Pakistan Pleads for Flood Relief After ‘Cameras Have Gone’

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, urged the world to continue to help the South Asian nation recover from devastating floods ahead of a United Nations conference next month to mobilize funding. Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTru

  • Pakistan Plans Work From Home, Shut Shops in Austerity Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan has announced a slew of austerity measures, including plans to shut down markets and shopping centers early and asking government employees to work from home to save energy costs amid an ongoing economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US

  • Rupee marginally lower, forward premiums hover at 1-month high

    The Indian rupee posted a moderate decline against the dollar on Friday amid thin trading volumes, while forward premiums held near the highest level in a month. The 1-year USD/INR forward implied yield was little changed at 2.07%, having climbed almost 30 basis points so far this month and about 45 basis points from the year-to-date lows. Forward premiums are expected to rise further from here, according to some analysts.

  • African, Arab or Amazigh? Morocco's identity crisis

    How football ignited a debate over whether Moroccans are Africans, Arabs or Amazigh - or all three.