Pakistan Court Orders Ex-President Zardari’s Release on Bail

(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani court ordered the release of former president and a key opposition leader, Asif Ali Zardari, on bail to allow him to seek medical attention of his choice.

The Islamabad High Court “granted him bail after we argued that his health isn’t good and he needs immediate medical treatment,” Farooq H. Naek, Zardari’s lawyer, said in a text message on Wednesday.

Zardari, who is the co-chairman of second biggest opposition party, was arrested in June by the nation’s anti-graft agency following a probe into alleged money laundering. He is among many opposition leaders including former three-times Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif facing corruption inquiries. A court suspended Sharif’s seven-year jail sentence last month and gave him bail to seek medical treatment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kamran Haider in Islamabad at khaider2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ruth Pollard at rpollard2@bloomberg.net, Khalid Qayum

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.