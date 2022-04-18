Pakistan court sentences 6 to death in killing of Sri Lankan

·1 min read

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistan court Monday sentenced six people to death and nine others to life in prison after convicting them for their roles in last year's vigilante killing of a Sri Lankan factory manager accused by workers of committing blasphemy, a defense lawyer said.

The six men sentenced to death were convicted of murder in a case that outraged many Pakistanis. As many as 73 additional men were given jail terms of two to five years by the anti-terrorism court after finding them guilty of playing a role in the killing of Priyantha Kumara.

Kumara was killed in December by workers at a sports equipment factory in Pakistan’s eastern Sialkot district where he was a manager.

According to defense lawyer Israr Ullah, the judge announced the verdicts after concluding the trial at a jail in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province.

The killing of Kumara drew nationwide attention, with many people demanding the killers be publicly hanged.

Kumara was initially beaten by his Pakistani colleagues inside the factory who had accused him of desecrating posters bearing the name of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. His body was later dragged outside the factory and burned by an angry mob.

According to officials, 89 suspects were tried in the killing of Kumara and one of them was acquitted.

In conservative Pakistan, a mere allegation of blasphemy can invite mob attacks. The country’s blasphemy law carries the death penalty for anyone found guilty of the offense. Pakistan’s government has long been under pressure to change the country’s blasphemy laws, a move Islamists strongly resist.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan: Death sentences over killing of Sri Lankan accused of blasphemy

    Dozens are also given jail terms for the lynching of a Sri Lankan man accused of insulting Islam.

  • Cash-Strapped Pakistan Cuts Power to Households on Fuel Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is cutting electricity to households and industry as the cash-strapped country can no longer afford to buy coal or natural gas from overseas to fuel its power plants.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsThe South Asian n

  • India star Pujara hits unbeaten double century

    India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara hit an undefeated double century to help his English county side Sussex draw against Derbyshire on Sunday.

  • CNN's new CEO leaves Twitter, arguing it can 'skew what's really important'

    CNN's new CEO leaves Twitter, arguing it can 'skew what's really important'

  • United Airlines stock gets downgraded ahead of air carrier’s quarterly results

    "United Next" is facing "visible headwinds," UBS analysts say, while also upgrading their ratings on shares of Delta Air Lines Inc.

  • Indian fintech can turn into a $1.3 trillion industry by 2025

    India’s digital payment transactions are expected to jump 268% to 217 billion in the financial year ending 2026, from this fiscal’s figure of 59 billion, a new report has projected. The country’s fintech market is likely to expand to $1.30 trillion (nearly 100 lakh crore rupees) by 2025, according to the report by PwC India. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region, including India, China, South Korea, and Thailand, grabbed the largest share of real-time payment transactions, it said.

  • Home prices seen rising, renters see purchase prospects fade: NY Fed survey

    Home prices are expected to increase 7% in the next year, but 2.2% annually on average over the next five years as mortgage rates are seen accelerating, the survey published Monday shows. Last year respondents to the same survey had expected a 5.7% rise in home prices and a 6.6% rise in rents in the year ahead. The bottom line for renters was stark: they reported seeing just a 43.3% likelihood of ever owning a home, down from 51.6% in 2021 and the lowest reading since the survey began in 2014.

  • Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin

    Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 dead bodies in Irpin, near Kyiv, since the town was taken back from Russian forces in late March, a police official said on Monday, as workers dug fresh graves on its outskirts. The town, which had a pre-war population of about 62,000, was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine's northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east. At a cemetery on the outskirts of Irpin, dozens of new graves have been dug and heaped with wreaths.

  • Macron touts green credentials at Marseille rally

    French President Emmanuel Macron held a major campaign rally on Saturday in Marseille, touting his environmental and climate actions and plans in a bid to draw in young voters who supported more politically extreme candidates in the first round of France's presidential election. (April 16)

  • States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year

    If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.

  • Pique's Kosmos made 24 mn euros from Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia - report

    The Spanish football federation arranged for a commission of 24 million euros ($25.9 million) to be paid to Kosmos, the sports events company founded by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, as part of the Spanish Super Cup moving to Saudi Arabia, a report in the Spanish press said on Monday.

  • Defenders of Mariupol 'will be eliminated' after refusing to surrender, Russian defense ministry says

    Defenders of Mariupol 'will be eliminated' after refusing to surrender, Russian defense ministry says

  • World Bank says war to cut global growth, boosts financing target

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The World Bank is reducing its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point, to 3.2% from 4.1%, due to the impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday. Malpass told reporters on a conference call that the World Bank was responding to the added economic stresses from the war by proposing a new, 15-month crisis financing target of $170 billion, with a goal to commit about $50 billion of this financing over the next three months. Malpass said the biggest component of the bank's growth forecast reduction was a 4.1% contraction in the Europe and Central Asia region -- comprising Ukraine, Russia and surrounding countries.

  • Mexican leader fails to pass limits on foreign energy firms

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador failed to find enough votes late Sunday to pass a constitutional reform limiting private and foreign firms in the electrical power industry, marking the first major legislative setback for the president. No longer able to ride on a legislative super-majority as he did in the first half of his term, López Obrador may now resort to harsher attacks on opponents and regulatory bodies like the courts and electoral authorities. The reforms that failed to pass Sunday would have undone much of the market opening in power generation carried out by his predecessor in 2013, but also raised concerns among U.S. officials and companies, who worried they would violate trade pacts and guarantees for foreign investors.

  • Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter attacks

    Sri Lankans protesting for days near the president’s office criticized a lack of progress in finding those responsible for the deaths of more than 260 people in Islamic State-inspired bombings on Easter Sunday three years ago, piling pressure on the government already embroiled in a deep economic crisis. The protesters demanded the government uncover what they called the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019. On Sunday, hundreds of people lit candles and displayed banners and placards during a silent protest in the capital, Colombo, calling for justice for the victims of the attacks.

  • 29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money

    You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...

  • U.S. Natural Gas Surges to 13-Year High on Global Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas surged to a 13-year high, breaking above $8 for the first time since 2008, as robust demand tests drillers’ ability to expand supplies. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseFutures rose more than 10% in New York,

  • Sri Lankan protesters mark three years since Easter bombings

    Anti-government protesters and families of victims mark three years since the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka as they gather in front of the Shangri-La Hotel in the capital Colombo.

  • Two dead in Pittsburgh shooting incident

    STORY: The authorities' investigation revealed as many as 50 rounds were fired inside a short-term rental property where nearly 200 people had gathered at a large party, according to a statement.The gunfire prompted some party-goers to jump out of windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations, the authorities said, adding that several more shots were fired outside the home.The authorities did not release any details about suspects for the incident.

  • Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Lawsuits

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies tied to far-right radio host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy in an effort to settle litigation brought by relatives of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseThree entities