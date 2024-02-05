Pakistan election panel halts national carrier PIA's privatisation - Dawn

View of a Pakistan International Airlines passengers plane, taken through a glass panel, at the Allama Iqbal International Airpor in Lahore

(Reuters) - Pakistan's election commission has halted the caretaker government's plans to privatise loss-making national carrier Pakistan International Airlines, the Dawn newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.

The election panel in a recent letter to the cabinet secretary, reminded the caretaker government of its role and limitations and sought all relevant documents, the report said.

The panel has also asked the government to "refrain from taking any further steps including signing of an agreement" about the privatisation of PIA or its entities, Dawn reported.

The election panel and the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pakistan's privatisation minister earlier told Reuters the government was close to selling the airline.

Pakistan, in deep economic crisis, agreed in June to overhaul loss-making state-owned enterprises under a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout.

The government decided to privatise PIA just weeks after signing the IMF agreement.

The caretaker administration, which took office in August to oversee the Feb. 8 election, was empowered by the outgoing parliament to take any steps needed to meet the budgetary targets agreed with the IMF.

