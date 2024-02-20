Pakistan election: PMLN and PPP reach agreement on coalition government

Former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is on course to return to office after a deal was struck with a smaller party

Two political parties in Pakistan have reached a formal agreement to form a new government following an election mired in controversy.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) will be backed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in a new administration, they jointly announced.

Both parties won fewer seats than candidates loyal to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on 8 February.

On X, Mr Khan's PTI party branded the coalition "mandate thieves".

His movement alleges the vote was rigged to keep his supporters out of power.

The contentious election earlier this month failed to produce a conclusive result. The PTI is challenging the outcome in the courts and its supporters have staged protests across the country.

Despite Mr Khan being behind bars and his candidates forced to run as independents rather than under a single banner, candidates backed by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) movement emerged as the single largest bloc.

However, their 93 seats in the National Assembly fell short of the overall majority of 169 needed to form a government.

That paved the way for the PMLN, which is led by another former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, to go into negotiations with the PPP. The PMLN won 75 seats, while the PPP came third with 54.

Both parties were part of a coalition which dramatically forced Mr Khan from office in 2022.

More than six days after reaching an initial deal to form a coalition, the parties announced a full agreement had been concluded at a press conference on Tuesday.

The agreement means Shahbaz Sharif is on course to become prime minister for a second time with the backing of the junior coalition partner.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, of the PPP, will be the coalition's candidate to become president.

Mr Khan's PTI movement has continued to allege widespread vote-rigging in the days following the election and is expected to continue challenging the result.

Last week, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman of the Jamaat-e-Islami party gave up his Karachi seat after alleging local election officials medalled in the process to prevent his PTI opponent from winning.