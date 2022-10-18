Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran Khan Plans Protest After Election Win

4
Ismail Dilawar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minster Imran Khan said he will decide on a protest march to Islamabad this month if the government doesn’t announce a date for early elections within the next few days, building on momentum after winning majority seats in a by-election.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The preparations for the peaceful protest are almost complete, the ex-cricket-star-turned-politician said at a news conference. He didn’t disclose the date of converging on the capital, Islamabad.

Khan’s warning to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government came a day after his party won six of the eight seats being contested in a by-election. Some analysts say his victory showed popular support for him in the nation of more than 220 million. Khan, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote in April, has been holding rallies drawing large crowds across Pakistan to push for early elections.

He said the voting result over the weekend was a referendum that rejected the government of Shehbaz Sharif, who has already reiterated that an early election is out of the question.

The government will not allow anybody to create political instability, information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement. If Khan urges his supporters to march to the capital city to try and topple the government, he will be stopped “with full force,” interior minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters.

Rallying his supporters to take to the streets is not new for Imran Khan. In 2014, they held a more than four monthlong sit-in in Islamabad demanding fresh elections after accusing then-premier Nawaz Sharif of rigging elections. Khan had called a similar protest in May but called it off soon after reaching Islamabad.

(Updates with government comment in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • This resurfaced clip of King Charles III breakdancing is going viral on TikTok

    A video of King Charles III breakdancing back in 1985 is going viral on TikTok. Here's what royal fans had to say about the resurfaced clip of Charles dancing.

  • Family of nurse who died weeks after giving birth share symptoms to warn others

    Samantha Crosbie of Surrey tragically died aged just 32, leaving her three children with one picture of them all altogether.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Lev

  • Lula Losing Brazil’s Biggest State Forces Urgent Campaign Rejig

    (Bloomberg) -- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to his industrial roots in Sao Bernardo do Campo to reboot his bid for Brazil’s presidency.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryHe chose the sate

  • World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

    Check out the latest 2022 World Cup rankings, as we rank the teams 32-1 based on their chances of winning it all in Qatar.

  • Veteran of India's opposition Congress expected to win leadership race

    Members of India's opposition Congress party voted on Monday to elect its first head in nearly 25 years from outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty of leaders, with a veteran loyal to the family expected to win. Results are due on Wednesday in the battered party's bid to revamp itself after losing the last two general elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party, despite the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia. With the next general election due by 2024, Modi retains a big edge over the party, which dominated politics for decades after leading India to independence from Britain in 1947, but has recently struggled to recoup its fortunes.

  • Roger Binny elected new India cricket board chief

    Roger Binny, a key member of India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team, is the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Binny, 67, took over on Tuesday from Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain, to run the world’s richest cricket board. Ganguly had a three-year tenure as president but lost the backing of key supporters.

  • UN says renewed tribal clashes kill 13 in southern Sudan

    Renewed tribal clashes in southern Sudan have killed at least 13 people and injured more than two dozen others since late last week in the latest violence to hit the chaotic nation in recent months, the U.N. said Monday. The violence in the Blue Nile province came as the country’s ruling generals and the main factions of the sprawling pro-democracy movement have made progress in internationally backed talks. The discussions aim to find a way out of last year’s military coup that plunged Sudan into worsening turmoil.

  • China delays release of key economic data amid party congress

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China delayed the release of economic indicators scheduled for publication this week, including its third-quarter gross domestic product data due on Tuesday, according to an updated calendar on the statistics bureau's website. The highly unusual delay comes amid the week-long congress of the ruling Communist Party, a twice-a-decade event that is an especially sensitive time in China. The data for third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) - originally scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday - has been highly anticipated after the world's second-largest economy grew just 0.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier.

  • Shami's 1-over haul helps India beat Aussies in T20 practice

    Mohammed Shami snared three wickets and had a hand in a run-out in a last-over cameo that helped India to a six-run win over defending champion Australia in a practice match ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday. It wasn't an official game so the wickets won’t go on his career record, but Shami will get a confidence boost out of the effort in his return from injury. Australia was on 171-4 and needed just 16 from the last 12 balls at the Gabba to win, but lost six wickets in a late collapse to be bowled out for 180 in reply to India's 186-7.

  • Budd widens lead over Beasley in North Carolina Senate race: poll

    Rep. Ted Budd (R) has widened his lead to 6 points over Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley in the race for North Carolina’s Senate seat, according to a new East Carolina University (ECU) poll. Budd is leading Beasley 50 to 44 percent among likely voters. In early September, he was leading Beasley by just 3 points…

  • Watch Marjorie Taylor Greene Go Ballistic During Debate When Opponent Links Her to Jan. 6 Riot (Video)

    Democratic candidate for MTG’s House seat, Marcus Flowers, said she “drove those people to the Capitol on Jan. 6 with [her] lie”

  • ‘What is wrong with this state?’ Video shows stunned Floridians arrested for voting

    When police went to arrest Tony Patterson outside his Tampa home in August, he couldn’t believe the reason.

  • 'You're On Tape': J.D. Vance Caught In A Lie During Ohio Senate Debate

    The GOP candidate denied saying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was a credible source of information. But he did.

  • Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado Senate candidate after 2024 remarks

    Former President Trump on Monday lashed out at Colorado Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea in a post through his Truth Social platform, calling the Republican candidate “stupid” after O’Dea said he would campaign against Trump should the former president make another White House run. “There’s this RINO character in the Great State of Colorado, Joe O’Dea,…

  • Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake repeats claims about voter fraud as CNN's Dana Bash pushes back: 'There was no evidence of any of that'

    "Dana, there's plenty of evidence. You can find it. I'm happy to send it to your team. The problem is the media won't cover it," Lake said on CNN.

  • Katie Hobbs bent the truth on CNN, and she knows it

    Can Democrats like Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs act like this and still be defenders of democracy?

  • Trump Says He Wants Marjorie Taylor Greene in His Next Administration

    “Wouldn’t she be great?” former president tells confidants of a person who mocked a school shooting survivor and blamed wildfires on a secret space laser

  • Why Is Florida Gov. Ron Desantis Only Granting Voting Exemptions For Republican Counties?

    Florida citizens are still trying to pick themselves up after the damage of Hurricane Ian. However, Florida Governor Ron Desantis has only elected to make voting easier for one million voters located in three Republican counties, according to the Washington Post. This comes as the 2022 midterm elections are only three weeks away.

  • Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

    In 2018, Australia recognized Jerusalem following President Donald Trump’s decision to shift the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv.