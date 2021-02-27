Pakistan expert: Religiosity aiding spike in militancy

  • FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2012, file photo, Pakistani Taliban patrol in their stronghold of Shawal in Pakistani tribal region of South Waziristan. Militant attacks are on the rise in Pakistan amid a growing religiosity that has brought greater intolerance, prompting one expert to voice concern the country could be overwhelmed by religious extremism. (AP Photo/Ishtiaq Mahsud, File)
  • Members of a civil society Mirali Aid Workers chant slogans during a demonstration to condemn the killing of four women who advocated for women's rights by suspected militants in Pakistan's border regions, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Militant attacks are on the rise in Pakistan amid a growing religiosity that has brought greater intolerance, prompting one expert to voice concern the country could be overwhelmed by religious extremism. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, people from the Shiite Hazara community burn tires and block a road in protest of the killing of coal mine workers by unknown gunmen near the Machh coal field, in Quetta, Pakistan. Militant attacks are on the rise in Pakistan amid a growing religiosity that has brought greater intolerance, prompting one expert to voice concern the country could be overwhelmed by religious extremism. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, people from the Shiite Hazara community mourn around the bodies of coal mine workers who were killed by unknown gunmen near the Machh coal field, in Quetta, Pakistan. Militant attacks are on the rise in Pakistan amid a growing religiosity that has brought greater intolerance, prompting one expert to voice concern the country could be overwhelmed by religious extremism. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, police officers examine the site of a bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan. Militant attacks are on the rise in Pakistan amid a growing religiosity that has brought greater intolerance, prompting one expert to voice concern the country could be overwhelmed by religious extremism. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt, File)
1 / 5

Pakistan Rising Militancy

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2012, file photo, Pakistani Taliban patrol in their stronghold of Shawal in Pakistani tribal region of South Waziristan. Militant attacks are on the rise in Pakistan amid a growing religiosity that has brought greater intolerance, prompting one expert to voice concern the country could be overwhelmed by religious extremism. (AP Photo/Ishtiaq Mahsud, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATHY GANNON
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Militant attacks are on the rise in Pakistan amid a growing religiosity that has brought greater intolerance, prompting one expert to voice concern the country could be overwhelmed by religious extremism.

Pakistani authorities are embracing strengthening religious belief among the population to bring the country closer together. But it's doing just the opposite, creating intolerance and opening up space for a creeping resurgence in militancy, said Mohammad Amir Rana, executive director of the independent Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies.

"Unfortunately, instead of helping to inculcate better ethics and integrity, this phenomenon is encouraging a tunnel vision” that encourages violence, intolerance and hate, he wrote recently in a local newspaper. “Religiosity has begun to define the Pakistani citizenry.”

Militant violence in Pakistan has spiked: In the past week alone, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women’s rights were traveling together when they were gunned down in a Pakistan border region. A Twitter death threat against Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai attracted an avalanche of trolls. They heaped abuse on the young champion of girls education, who survived a Pakistani Taliban bullet to the head. A couple of men on a motorcycle opened fire on a police check-post not far from the Afghan border killing a young police constable.

In recent weeks, at least a dozen military and paramilitary men have been killed in ambushes, attacks and operations against militant hideouts, mostly in the western border regions.

A military spokesman this week said the rising violence is a response to an aggressive military assault on militant hideouts in regions bordering Afghanistan and the reunification of splintered and deeply violent anti-Pakistan terrorist groups, led by the Tehreek-e-Taliban. The group is driven by a radical religious ideology that espouses violence to enforce its extreme views.

Gen. Babar Ifitkar said the reunified Pakistani Taliban have found a headquarters in eastern Afghanistan. He also accused hostile neighbor India of financing and outfitting a reunified Taliban, providing them with equipment like night vision goggles, improvised explosive devises and small weapons.

India and Pakistan routinely trade allegations that the other is using militants to undermine stability and security at home.

Security analyst and fellow at the Center for International Security and Cooperation, Asfandyar Mir, said the reunification of a splintered militancy is dangerous news for Pakistan.

"The reunification of various splinters into the (Tehreek-e-Taliban) central organization is a major development, which makes the group very dangerous," said Mir.

The TTP claimed responsibility for the 2012 shooting of Yousafzai. Its former spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan, who mysteriously escaped Pakistan military custody to flee to the country, tweeted a promise that the Taliban would kill her if she returned home.

Iftikar, in a briefing of foreign journalists this week, said Pakistani military personnel aided Ehsan's escape, without elaborating. He said the soldiers involved had been punished and efforts were being made to return Ehsan to custody.

The government reached out to Twitter to shut down Ehsan's account after he threatened Yousafzai, although the military and government at first suggested it was a fake account.

But Rana, the commentator, said the official silence that greeted the threatening tweet encouraged religious intolerance to echo in Pakistani society unchecked.

“The problem is religiosity has very negative expression in Pakistan,” he said in an interview late Friday. “It hasn’t been utilized to promote the positive, inclusive tolerant religion.”

Instead, successive Pakistani governments as well as its security establishments have exploited extreme religious ideologies to garner votes, appease political religious groups, or target enemies, he said.

The 2018 general elections that brought cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan to power was mired in allegations of support from the powerful military for hard-line religious groups.

Those groups include the Tehreek-e-Labbaik party, whose single-point agenda is maintaining and propagating the country's deeply controversial blasphemy law. That law calls for the death penalty for anyone insulting Islam and is most often used to settle disputes. It often targets minorities, mostly Shiite Muslims, who makeup up about 15% of mostly Sunni Pakistan's 220 million people.

Mir, the analyst, said the rise in militancy has benefited from state policies that have been either supportive or ambivalent toward militancy as well as from sustained exposure of the region to violence. Most notable are the protracted war in neighboring Afghanistan and the simmering tensions between hostile neighbors India and Pakistan, two countries that possess a nuclear weapons' arsenal.

“More than extreme religious thought, the sustained exposure of the region to political violence, the power of militant organizations in the region, state policy which is either supportive or ambivalent towards various forms of militancy ... and the influence of the politics of Afghanistan incubate militancy in the region," he said.

Mir and Rana both pointed to the Pakistani government's failure to draw radical thinkers away from militant organizations, as groups that seemed at least briefly to eschew a violent path have returned to violence and rejoined the TTP.

Iftikar said the military has stepped up assaults on the reunited Pakistani Taliban, pushing the militants to respond, but only targets they can manage, which are soft targets.

But Mir said the reunited militants pose a greater threat.

“With the addition of these powerful units, the TTP has major strength for operations across the former tribal areas, Swat, Baluchistan, and some in Punjab,” he said. “Taken together, they improve TTP’s ability to mount insurgent and mass-casualty attacks.”

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Bangladesh under 'no obligation' to accept stranded Rohingya refugees, says minister

    Bangladesh is under "no obligation" to shelter 81 Rohingya Muslim refugees adrift for almost two weeks on the Andaman Sea and being assisted by neighbouring India, said Bangladesh foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen. India's coast guard found the 81 survivors and eight dead crammed onto a crippled fishing boat and were trying to arrange for Bangladesh to take them, Indian officials said on Friday. But Momen told Reuters late on Friday that Bangladesh expects India, the closest country, or Myanmar, the Rohingyas' country of origin, to accept them.

  • ‘Hellish days await us’: European country facing 'catastrophe’ amid one of world’s worst COVID spikes

    Restrictions are set to be tightened to prevent a 'catastrophe' in hospitals, PM Andrej Babis said.

  • Double World Cup winner Pathan calls it quits

    Yusuf Pathan, who won the World Cup and Twenty20 world title with India, has retired from all cricket at the age of 38.

  • More Inside an Art Adviser’s Eclectic Minneapolis Pad

    The owner Kathy Ganley, who also views her home as an informal gallery, fills the 6,500-square-foot space with an array of artworks, including a still life in the laundry room to make sure no wall is left behindOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Two men arrested in connection to kidnapping of Utah woman feared dead

    Charging documents state that Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero was killed because she "knew too much" about criminal activity.

  • Kim Kardashian’s Stylist Just Launched The One Product You Need For Expensive Hair

    Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez both have hair that just looks expensive. Regardless of how it’s styled — blown out, half-up, braided, or curled — it boasts an eternal silk-like shine. The secret, as it turns out, is that the stars share the same hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Appleton has perfected the art of hair glossing, which, as he explained to me during a recent Zoom call, is a very delicate balance of creating reflection without weighing down the hair or prohibiting bounce and movement. For years, Appleton has been cocktailing a hodgepodge of different styling products to get there, without finding one thing that did it all — so he made it himself. In collaboration with legacy hair-care brand Color Wow, Appleton concocted a deep conditioner for the masses that he’s dubbed the Money Masque, for its ability to deliver super-glossy, expensive-looking hair. (Also, he’s British, hence “masque” vs. “mask.”) Why a rinse-out conditioning mask as opposed to, say, a lightweight hair oil or a curl cream? Well, as Appleton explains, shine starts in the shower, and a hydrating conditioner is a universal need. “Everyone likes a good hair-conditioning mask,” he says. “No matter your texture — thick, thin, wavy, curly — everyone can use it in the same way to get shinier, healthier hair.” For application, Appleton advises subbing in the Money Masque for your usual conditioner when your hair needs a little TLC, which is exactly how I did it. I put the mirrored Tiffany-blue jar in my shower, shampooed, and then scooped out a dollop of the conditioning cream — also a pretty baby-blue color, thanks to the blue sea kale and Mediterranean sea kelp in the formula — and finger-combed it through my mid-shafts and ends. I let it sit for the same amount of time as I would a conditioner, around three minutes or one song on my shower playlist; Appleton said there’s no need to be precious about the timing. After rinsing out the mask, towel drying, and using my Dyson Airwrap with the large barrel attachment, my long red hair — which can feel a little coarse and wiry to the touch — was definitely softer and shinier, yet had zero feeling of tackiness or silicone residue that can sometimes follow a heavy treatment mask. I didn’t know if my hair looks noticeably more expensive, per se, but a flashbulb camera might say otherwise. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?How Natural Hair Has Influenced A GenerationThis $9.99 Treatment Transformed My HairHilary Duff Just Dyed Her Hair Cotton-Candy Blue

  • Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii

    Archaeologists have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from a villa just outside Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, around 700 metres (yards) north of the walls of ancient Pompeii. Massimo Osanna, the outgoing director of the Pompeii archaeological site, said the carriage was the first of its kind discovered in the area, which had so far yielded functional vehicles used for transport and work, but not for ceremonies.

  • Las Vegas Police Say They Fatally Shot BLM Protester After He Raised Rifle. Video Appears to Show Something Different

    As a news reporter, my rule of thumb is that the media shouldn’t take police accounts of incidents at face value. Law enforcement officers have every reason to lie just as the civilians they police do, and I’ve covered too many stories where video footage contradicted what officers said happened in their reports.

  • Russell Wilson trade: Bears reportedly on Seahawks QB's short list

    Well this would be very fun.

  • California teen vanished after struggling in pandemic, dad says. Now a clue emerges

    The teenager hasn’t been heard from in more than a week, police said.

  • Bill Polian: 68 percent of all first-round QBs fail

    Polian broke down the misses between 2009 and 2016

  • Withdraw troops as Trump administration scheduled. The Afghanistan Study Group is wrong.

    Opposing View: As a retired brigadier general, I include myself in our failures. We have lionized the generals when we should have lionized our troops

  • Why Lady Gaga’s Dognapping Has Stumped Pet Detectives

    Instagram/Lady GagaJamie Katz has seen a lot in her seven years as a pet detective.She had one case of a man who was walking his dog at 5 a.m. when “a car pulled up and just, like, four to five people got out and started beating the hell out of him.” The assailants kicked the dog during the attack, prompting it to run away.In another case, a client had their French Bulldog stolen from its crate in their home, along with $10,000 in cash.But even she was surprised by the dramatic theft of Lady Gaga’s two French Bulldogs, who were pinched off a Los Angeles street on Wednesday night by unidentified assailants who shot the pop star’s dog walker. The dogs were returned unharmed late Friday, but the suspects remain at large. ‘Help Me!’: Disturbing Video Shows Moment Thieves Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog WalkerOf the 700 lost pet cases Katz has taken on since she started her agency in Florida in late 2015, “I’ve only had 4 percent that have actually been stolen,” Katz said.More often than not, Katz is dealing with frantic owners who think their pets have been stolen—when they actually just ran off or a concerned passerby took them in.Given the added violence of the Lady Gaga shooting, “Now, it’s more of a missing person case,” that the police are best equipped to deal with, the licensed P.I. told The Daily Beast.Shocking video captured a white car pulling up beside the dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and multiple robbers surrounding him late on Wednesday night. When he refused to give up the pups, he was shot. “Help me! I’m bleeding out. They shot me in my [inaudible] heart. They stole two dogs. Oh my god. Please help me,” Fischer can be heard yelling.Two dogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken while Fischer managed to hold on to a third, Asia. Fischer remained in the hospital in critical condition on Friday, but his family said in a statement to Rolling Stone that he was likely to make a full recovery.“Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return,” the statement said.Though the crime was vicious, the motive is likely not complicated.“People steal dogs for two main reasons, both coming from greed: They want the dog, or they want to sell the dog,” said Brandi Hunter, vice president of public relations for the American Kennel Club.Katz has sometimes seen a third reason: A “retaliation type situation,” where an animal was stolen because of “something that person did.” A police car drives past the site of Lady Gaga’s dognapping in Los Angeles. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters French Bulldogs, which weigh less than 28 pounds, can cost would-be owners thousands. They are the fourth most-popular breed of 197 dog breeds listed on the American Kennel Club’s website.“Popular breeds that are smaller in stature are the most common targets—Frenchies, Yorkies, Shih Tzus,” Hunter said.Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, told CNN on Friday that they were “hoping for an act of kindness so we can get the dogs back.” And the singer offered a $500,000 reward, “no question asked,” for the return of her beloved pets.But, unlike human hostages, stolen dogs are rarely ransomed back to their original owners.“Ransom is not a common situation when it comes to dog theft,” said Hunter. “The thief is opting to sell. There’s not much of a desire to give you the dog back. We don’t see a lot of cases like Lady Gaga’s.”That is not to say canine blackmail money is unheard of. In November, an alleged thief in Gainesville, Florida stole a pitbull and attempted to hold it for $25,000 ransom, though he was caught before any money was exchanged. Other dramatic dognappings have also hit the headlines in recent months. In December, a New York City couple’s 7-year-old dachshund Luca was stolen outside a grocery store and sold to new owners for somewhere between $100 and $500 but was returned after tipsters told police about a neighborhood man hawking a pooch on the cheap. In January, two alleged Las Vegas dognappers posed as buyers for three puppies worth $4,000 each, before holding the owner up at gunpoint and absconding with the English bulldogs.If Katz were assigned to solve Lady Gaga’s case—hypothetically speaking—she said the first thing she would do is speak with the dog owner, as well as the police running the case.She’d want to know “what is going on currently” that might not be known publicly.“What I do is I go over the case and I go through, you know, the ‘who, what, when, where, how’ questions to make sense of the situation and see what’s going on,” Katz said.Next, she said she’d figure out what direction police were going in. Did they think that it was a targeted attack? Then she would “go the opposite way of them” and try to look into whether it was a random attack. “So that way, we would have a whole case, meaning every side is looked into and you don’t have any holes,” Katz said, while emphasizing that she has no involvement in the Lady Gaga case. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) The crime of dognapping has a long history beyond Lady Gaga similar to the old crime of robbing graves to supply illicit cadavers to scientists. Dognappers’ primary targets for fencing stolen dogs were once medical researchers. In 1966, however, the Animal Welfare Act severely limited the procurement of, and experiments on, canines. A longtime dog thief testified before Congress about his profession as part of the proceedings. The shift led thieves to sell more often to breeders.Back in 1846, dognappers targeted a spaniel named Flush owned by the sister of poet Elizabeth Barrett while the two were shopping together in London. The dog had been leashed outside a store. Barrett then took the pup’s rescue upon herself. The animal’s theft and return inspired a book by Virginia Woolf, Flush: A Biography, published in 1933.Notable dognappings vary by region. In Ireland, where dog racing is popular, a greyhound worth a million euros was stolen from his kennel in 2016.Your Dog Has Pandemic Anxiety, TooThe abduction of Lady Gaga’s dogs is not, according to Hunter, part of a larger pattern in the United States. (In the United Kingdom, though, experts say the past year has been the “worst ever” for pet thefts.)The coronavirus pandemic has sent demand for pets skyrocketing, so much so that desperate New Yorkers adopted or fostered nearly every available dog and cat in the city in March 2020. Despite what might seem like obvious economics—high demand boosts prices which in turn incentivize thieves—the American Kennel Club has not seen a marked increase in dognappings as lockdown has rolled on. Stay-at-home orders may even be the reason abductions have not risen.“During the pandemic, because so many people have been home, we haven’t seen a rise in pet theft,” said Hunter. “People are home with their dogs and able to pay more attention to them.”She said the best way to deal with dognapping is ensuring you are well-covered. Install a microchip in your pet, collar and tag them with accurate contact information, and don’t leave them unattended by a store or in the front yard.“That’s the way to protect yourself—diligence, vigilance, knowing where your dog is. Just as much as you miss them, they’ll miss you. Don’t give away certain details about your dog. Don’t post specific information about your house on social media. Don’t answer how much it costs,” she said.If your pet is stolen, Hunter recommends filing a police report first, then notifying nearby veterinarians and animal shelters, and then doing the thing from the movies: putting up flyers in your neighborhood.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Myanmar's UN ambassador calls on world to condemn military coup

    Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, on Friday denounced the Feb. 1 military coup, asking member nations to publicly condemn the uprising, The Irrawaddy reports.What he's saying: "The military detained State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders and social activists. Since then, people from all strata of life have come out on the streets all over the country and expressed their disappointment with the military coup," Tun said, in prepared remarks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free "[T]he people in Myanmar still feel helpless ... we still need strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup."Tun asked all UN members to denounce the coup, to not recognize the military regime, and take "all strongest possible measures" to stop the attacks by Myanmar law enforcement against protesters and end the coup immediately.The big picture: On Friday UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener called for a collective "clear signal in support of democracy," Reuters reports."It is important the international community does not lend legitimacy or recognition to this regime,” Schraner Burgener said.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has promised that the international community to enact pressure "to make sure that this coup fails," per Reuters.Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, commented on Tun's actions, saying, "It is impossible to overstate the risks that Myanmar UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun just took in the UN General Assembly when (voice cracking) he just now called on world to oppose the military coup."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Atlantic Ocean circulation weakens, sparking climate worries

    New study finds evidence of an unprecedented slowdown in North Atlantic Ocean circulation, likely to due to human-caused climate change.

  • U.S. near authorization of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

    U.S. regulators on Friday said they would work quickly to authorize Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use after a panel of outside advisers backed the one-shot immunization. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide on emergency use by Saturday for what would be the third vaccine available in the United States, and the only one that requires a single shot. The agency told J&J that "it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization," the regulator said in a statement after the vote by advisers.

  • Iranian journalist, who won the International Press Freedom Award, was detained in Turkey after fleeing a nearly 5-year prison sentence

    Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced him on charges of "colluding against national security" and "spreading propaganda against the system," in 2020.

  • Taiwan Denies Residency Visa to Pro-Beijing Producer Charles Heung

    Taiwan has denied prominent Hong Kong film producer and entertainment mogul Charles Heung Wah-keung and his son visas to live there, citing national security concerns. Heung is known for founding Win’s Entertainment in the 1980s and 1990s powerhouse China Star Entertainment, the Hong Kong-listed production company and distributor that helped cement the stardom of Hong […]

  • Judge approves $650M Facebook privacy lawsuit settlement

    A federal judge on Friday approved a $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly using photo face-tagging and other biometric data without the permission of its users. U.S. District Judge James Donato approved the deal in a class-action lawsuit that was filed in Illlinois in 2015. Nearly 1.6 million Facebook users in Illinois who submitted claims will be affected.

  • 'Kind and Generous' Pizzeria Owner, 56, Brutally Beaten By Thieves in Pennsylvania

    A 56-year-old pizzeria owner in Norristown, Pennsylvania was violently attacked by a group of men who stole beers from her shop on Friday. Ying Ngov, the owner of Mama Venezia's Pizzeria, reportedly ran after the men after they took the items from her business without paying, reports 6ABC. Security footage initially showed the attackers looking through the windows of Ngov’s pizza shop before they all put on masks and entered the store.