Pakistan extends delayed T129 helo deal with Turkey — again

Burak Ege Bekdil, Usman Ansari, Joe Gould
·3 min read

ANKARA, Turkey, ISLAMABAD, and WASHINGTON — Pakistan has agreed to, yet again, extend a deal with Turkey for T129 Atak helicopters — a planned procurement riddled with delays.

“We have obtained a six-month extension from Pakistan,” Turkey’s top procurement official, Ismail Demir, told reporters March 12.

But — amid Washington’s enduring opposition to Ankara purchasing the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defense system — another senior procurement official in Turkey told Defense News that the extension doesn’t imply the deal will ultimately work out.

“This is not a technological or commercial issue,” he said. “It is purely political, and as long as the reasons for the U.S. blockade remain in effect ... what looks like a Turkish-Pakistani deal will be a victim of a Turkish-U.S. dispute.”

How did it all begin?

In 2018, Pakistan chose Turkey’s T192 attack helicopters to replace its fleet of AH−1F Cobra gunships that were acquired in the 1980s. Pakistan signed a $1.5 billion contract with Turkish Aerospace Industries for 30 T129 helos; however, the company must first secure U.S. export licenses before delivery can take place.

The 5-ton T129 is a twin-engine multirole attack helicopter produced under license from the Italian-British company AgustaWestland and based on the A129 Mangusta. It’s powered by two LHTEC T800-4A turboshaft engines. Each engine can produce 1,014 kilowatts of output power. The T800-4A is an export version of the CTS800 engine. LHTEC, the maker of the engine, is a joint venture between the American firm Honeywell and the British company Rolls-Royce.

The deal is in limbo because of U.S. hesitancy to issue export licenses for the engine, but a Turkish aerospace official explained that isn’t the only hiccup.

“There are other components the Americans can refuse to issue export licenses for,” he said. “We have the impression that the T129 deal would not go through without a political go-ahead from Washington.”

In January 2020, Pakistan extended the deadline for TAI to deliver the helicopters, but with the sale in jeopardy, the Turkish government tasked Tusas Engine Industries, TAI’s sister company, with developing an indigenous engine for the T129.

“Pakistan has agreed to give us another year [to resolve the problem]. We hope we will be able to develop our indigenous engine soon to power the T129,” Ismail Demir, the head of Turkey’s top procurement agency, said at the time. “After one year, Pakistan may be satisfied with the level of progress in our engine program, or the U.S. may grant us the export license.”

Will the US change course?

U.S. lawmakers have quietly frozen all major U.S. arms sales to the NATO ally to pressure Ankara to abandon its Russian-built S-400.

Separate from the engines, the Biden administration pulled back requests made to Congress to approve sales to Turkey’s defense procurement agency, the Presidency of Defence Industries, on which the U.S. imposed sanctions in December 2020 in response to the S-400 purchase.

Honeywell withdrew the engine export request early last year, but then resubmitted it in August. Yet, according to a U.S. government source with knowledge of the issue, Washington’s stance hasn’t shifted.

“I don’t see that changing. First of all, it’s Turkey. The Hill has not been clearing arms cases for Turkey at all ... and the reason is the S-400,” the source told Defense News on condition of anonymity.

If congressional committees did clear the export sale, “it’s very likely there would be a legislative effort to block it, so it wouldn’t be surprising that the Turks, after two years, realized what the situation is and are looking for alternatives,” the source added.

U.S. lawmakers are also concerned that the engines for the attack helicopters could add to Pakistan’s ground attack capability against India, with which the U.S. has been deepening defense and security relationships.

TAI, Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations agency and the Pakistani Ministry of Defence Production declined to comment for this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Mitt Romney calls for ‘economic and diplomatic’ boycott of Beijing Olympics

    Utah senator said US spectators should stay home and prohibiting athletes from competing in 2022 winter games is ‘wrong’ answer Mitt Romney at the Capitol in Washington DC on 13 February. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP The US should boycott the Beijing Winter Olympic Games next year, Mitt Romney said on Monday – but not by keeping its skiers, curlers and bobsledders at home. In a New York Times column, the Utah senator said Washington should implement “an economic and diplomatic boycott” of the quadrennial winter sports jamboree. Such a move, he said, would “demonstrate our repudiation of China’s abuses in a way that will hurt the Chinese Communist party rather than our American athletes: reduce China’s revenues, shut down their propaganda and expose their abuses”. Romney went on to list such abuses. China, he wrote, had “reneged on its agreement to allow Hong Kong self rule; it has brutally suppressed peaceful demonstrators and incarcerated respected journalists”. “It is exacting genocide against Uighurs and other ethnic minorities; Uighur women are forcefully sterilized or impregnated by Han Chinese men. Adults, ripped from their families, are sentenced into forced labor and concentration camps. Among ethnic Chinese, access to uncensored broadcast news and social media is prohibited. Citizens are surveyed, spied upon and penalized for attending religious services or expressing dissent.” Romney is a former venture capitalist and Massachusetts governor who famously took charge of preparations for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. Debate has raged ever since over the extent to which he helped to “save” an operation dogged by financial and management scandals. Romney won the Republican nomination for president in 2012, a race he lost after Barack Obama pulled away in the home straight. The Republican’s Secret Service codename was the appropriately the Olympic-sounding “Javelin” and he regularly referred to his success in Salt Lake City. Beijing last hosted the summer Olympics in 2004. It will be the first city to host the winter games too, but it seems sure to face some sort of boycott. Groups representing Uighurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong and campaigners for democracy in China are pushing for athletes or diplomatic boycotts. Having failed to persuade the International Olympic Committee to move the games out of China, activists are targeting national committees, athletes and sponsors. The US last mounted a boycott in 1980, when American athletes stayed away from the summer games in Moscow in protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. China also stayed away then. But in Romney’s view now, “prohibiting our athletes from competing in China [in 2022] is the easy, but wrong, answer”. “… The right answer is an economic and diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. American spectators – other than families of our athletes and coaches – should stay at home, preventing us from contributing to the enormous revenues the Chinese Communist party will raise from hotels, meals and tickets. American corporations that routinely send large groups of their customers and associates to the games should send them to US venues instead. “Rather than send the traditional delegation of diplomats and White House officials to Beijing, the president should invite Chinese dissidents, religious leaders and ethnic minorities to represent us.” Romney also called on NBC, which broadcasts the Olympics in the US, to “refrain from showing any jingoistic elements of the opening and closing ceremonies and instead broadcast documented reports of China’s abuses”. In his own column on Monday, for Fox News, the Texas Republican senator Ted Cruz said US athletes “should go to Beijing next year proudly, bring home medal after medal, and show the world what it means to compete on behalf of a free society”.

  • Russian FM discusses Middle Eastern affairs with Hezbollah

    Russia’s foreign minister discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Middle East on Monday with a delegation from the militant Hezbollah group, which paid a rare visit to Moscow. The visit by the four-member Hezbollah delegation comes as Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades and stuck in political stalemate over the formation of a new Cabinet. Russia and Iran-backed Hezbollah joined Syria’s conflict fighting alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces and helped tip the balance of power in his favor.

  • Biden administration deploys FEMA to U.S.-Mexico border to address immigration surge

    The Biden administration is deploying the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the U.S.-Mexico border as authorities deal with an increasing number of unaccompanied migrant children. Weijia Jiang joins "CBSN AM" with the latest.

  • Morocco hopes for Israeli tourism boost when flights resume

    Morocco hopes its improved ties with Israel and centuries-old Jewish history will help it offset some of the tourist trade it has lost to the global pandemic by bringing a surge of Israeli visitors once flights restart next month. The two countries agreed in December to resume diplomatic ties and relaunch direct flights - part of a deal brokered by the United States that also includes Washington's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. Morocco was home to one of the largest and most prosperous Jewish communities in North Africa and the Middle East for centuries until Israel's founding in 1948.

  • Afghanistan reverses ban on girls over 12 singing in public

    The Afghan government has abandoned a ban on girls aged 12 and over singing at official ceremonies and in schools, after a backlash on social media and diplomatic pressure from Britain. After officials in Kabul issued the ban last week, Afghan women and girls took to social media to post videos where they sang their favourite songs in protest at the draconian measures. The British government also raised the case with Afghan authorities, as a number of the schools that would have been affected are funded by UK aid. And in response, on Saturday night, the Kabul education directorate issued a statement which said the ban would be reversed as it “does not reflect the positions or policies of the Ministry.” Afghan officials have claimed the ban was applied only to girls in error, as it was meant to forbid both boys and girls from singing due to the risk of spreading coronavirus at public events. But womens’ rights activists have rejected this, and say the policy was an attempt by the Taliban to subtly impose its ultra-conservative values on Afghanistan. “This is Talibanization from inside the republic,” Sima Samar, an activist, told the Associated Press. There was also no mention of the pandemic in the original version of the ban seen by local reporters. It merely stated: “The education department of Kabul city, all government, private sector and literacy centers are seriously advised not to let female students . . . above 12 years of age participate and sing in any type of events or general programs.” The singing row came as the UN security council called for the "full, equal and meaningful participation of women" in Afghanistan's ongoing peace process. "The members of the security council recognized that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," the council said in a statement. The council "condemned in the strongest terms the alarming number of attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan." Without naming any particular group, the council said its members "also expressed their deep concerns about the threat posed by terrorism to Afghanistan and the region."

  • Acrid smell at Russian investigative paper reminiscent of earlier attack

    The Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported an acrid chemical odour at its editorial office in Moscow on Monday that it believed was the result of an attack, though the source of the smell was unclear. No one was reported hurt, but the paper said personnel from the emergency services, Interior Ministry and Federal Security Service were on site. Novaya Gazeta, which was set up after the breakup of the Soviet Union, and its reporters have for years been subjected to intimidation and attacks since the paper began investigating official corruption and rights violations.

  • Danill Medvedev wins Open 13 for 10th title on eve of move to No. 2

    Daniil Medvedev was pushed by Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the Open 13 final but won his 10th career title on the eve of his move up to second in the rankings.

  • VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say

    Carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees in a move that could cost several hundred million euros, company sources said on Sunday. Volkwagen said in a statement it had agreed a plan with the works council to open partial retirement to those born in 1964, while offering early retirement to those born from 1956 to 1960. Volkswagen said it expected up to 900 workers to opt for early retirement, while a low number in the thousands would choose partial retirement, without giving a precise figure.

  • Ugandan leader says not yet had COVID vaccine as he's 'careful'

    Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni has said he has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 because he is "careful" and is still weighing which jab to take, days after the East African country began its inoculation campaign. Many African countries have struggled to get doses and have not administered a single shot. Uganda began vaccinating health workers and the elderly last week after receiving 864,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX, the World Health Organisation-backed programme to provide vaccines to poor and developing countries.

  • U.S. becomes India's second biggest oil supplier, Saudi plunges to No. 4

    The United States overtook Saudi Arabia as India's second biggest oil supplier after Iraq last month, as refiners boosted cheaper U.S. crude purchases to record levels to offset OPEC+ supply cuts, data from trade sources showed. The switch in supplies, triggered by lower U.S. crude demand, coincided with Saudi Arabia's voluntary extra 1 million barrel per day (bpd) output cut, on top of an agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to maintain lower production. India's imports from the United States - the world's top producer - rose 48% to a record 545,300 bpd in February from the prior month, accounting for 14% of India's overall imports last month, the data obtained by Reuters showed.

  • Myanmar junta orders martial law in 6 Yangon neighborhoods

    Myanmar’s ruling junta has declared martial law in a wide area of the country’s largest city, as security forces killed dozens of protesters over the weekend in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month’s military coup. The developments were the latest setback to hopes of resolving the crisis that started with the military's Feb. 1 seizure of power that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Call me? US-Turkey reset faces long list of hurdles

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has toned down his anti-Western and anti-US rhetoric in an apparent effort to reset the rocky relationship with his NATO allies, but so far he's been met by silence from U.S. President Joe Biden. Nearly two months into his presidency, Biden still hasn’t called Erdogan, which some in Turkey see as a worrying sign. Ties between Ankara and Washington — which once considered each other as strategic partners — have steadily deteriorated in recent years over differences on Syria, Turkey’s cooperation with Russia and more recently on Turkish naval interventions in the eastern Mediterranean, which U.S. officials have described as destabilizing.

  • 10 years of war: The Syrian farmer who lost his family

    Abdel Razzak al-Khatoun was a well-to-do farmer in Syria's rural Hama province.Now, ten years on from the start of the civil war, he is penniless, homeless, and living in a tent in northern Idlib.Far worse, Khatoun says he lost his 13 children and wife in the conflict. "After I went out following the revolution, I lost three children and I started moving from one village to another until I reached Saraqib. I lost another seven at the gas station. I’ve lost 13 children now and my wife Um Ayman."His oldest child was 27 and the youngest just 13-years-old. He says some were rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad’s government.Speaking to Reuters through tears Khatoun showed a video on his phone which he said showed the grisly execution of one of his sons.Reuters could not independently verify his account of the civil war, but it is not uncommon.Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the fighting that began with protests that quickly turned violent in 2011.Millions more, like Khatoun, have fled their homes for safer areas within Syria or as refugees abroad.The Assad government denies that it tortures captives. Moscow and Damascus also deny accusations of indiscriminate bombing of civilians, saying they only target radical militants.Assad has survived the insurgency and now holds sway over many parts of the country, helped by Russia’s military and Iran’s Shi’ite militias. He is set to maintain power after a presidential election later this year.As for Khatoun, now 84 years old, he lives with his surviving grandchildren and the wives of his dead sons."I am a farmer and people knew this in the North. I used to work with 1,800 acres and I used to be one of the leading farmers. I am a tough farmer. Now I am penniless. But I thank God for everything."

  • SpaceX breaks record and Google faces $5B lawsuit

    In today's top stories, SpaceX has broken its own record, Google is facing a $5 billion lawsuit and Xiaomi gets a reprieve from a ban on US investments in the company.

  • Defense in ex-cop's trial fears impact of $27M settlement

    An attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death said Monday that he’s “gravely concerned” that the announcement of a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family makes it impossible for his client to get a fair trial. Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked for a continuance and raised the possibility of renewing his previously unsuccessful motion to move Derek Chauvin’s trial to another city. “I am gravely concerned with the news that broke on Friday,” Nelson said, adding that the settlement announcement "has incredible potential to taint the jury pool.”

  • Congestion, corruption and chaos at Lagos port

    The port of Lagos has long had a reputation in the shipping industry of being a headache -- a hub where costly delays and other obstacles are legion.

  • Kia offers a first look at its new EV6 electric car

    After teasing it last week, Kia has fully shown the EV6, its next-generation electric car built on parent Hyundai's E-GMP platform.

  • Batherson scores twice in 53 seconds, Sens beat Maple Leafs

    Drake Batherson scored twice in 53 seconds in the second period in the Ottawa Senators' 4-3 victory over the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. Brady Tkachuk and Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa, and Joey Daccord made 33 saves for his first NHL victory. “What an incredible feeling,” Daccord said.

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015