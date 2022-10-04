Pakistan Faces Years of Fuel Shortages After Gas Tender Flop

10
Stephen Stapczynski
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s acute energy shortage is at risk of lasting years after the government was unable to secure a long-term supply of liquefied natural gas.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Not one supplier responded to Pakistan LNG Ltd.’s tender to buy the power-plant fuel for between four to six years starting January, said traders with knowledge of the matter. The tender, which closed Monday, was seeking to procure one cargo of LNG each month.

The cash-strapped nation has been hit with widespread blackouts this year after several failed attempts to buy gas from the expensive spot market. It tried to get a long-term deal looking for more reasonable prices, but that hasn’t materialized.

There’s little LNG supply available until 2026 when massive new export projects start up, according to traders. Many spot cargoes are currently going to Europe, where buyers are willing to pay high prices in the rush to secure gas to replace dwindling Russian pipeline flows. That’s leaving developing nations facing energy shortages and economic uncertainty for years.

The latest blow comes at a difficult time for Pakistan, which is already struggling with high inflation and falling currency reserves. Some LNG suppliers are hesitant to sell fuel to the nation out of fear it may not be able to make future payments, according to traders.

Pakistan’s gas distributor Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. plans to supply 100,000 LPG cylinders to consumers to deal with a potential gas shortfall this winter, it said in a notice to the stock exchange. The company that caters to customers through pipelines in the northern half of the nation has been asked by the government to take steps to meet energy requirements.

(Updates with details of Pakistan’s financial situation in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US, Mexico Agree to Extend Talks on Energy Dispute Past Minimum

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will continue consultations with Mexico over the nation’s energy policy after completing the minimum time period required for talks under their trade deal rather than immediately requesting arbitration.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo Bac

  • OPEC's power is at an all-time high and 'the old oil order is back,' says Goldman Sachs commodities chief

    OPEC is "the only game in town" as it still has spare production capacity, said Goldman Sachs commodities chief Jeff Currie.

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresS&P 500 Jumps 3% After Washout as Bond Yields Sink: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for C

  • Detroit Red Wings align with most of NHL, finally change most weekday starts to 7 p.m.

    In a break from the usual 7:30 p.m. weekday home starts, the Wings are moving it up to 7 p.m.

  • Consumer prices in Japan's capital rise at fastest pace since 2014

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation, rose 2.8% in September from a year earlier, exceeding the central bank's 2% target for a fourth straight month and marking the biggest gain since 2014. The data reinforced market expectations that nationwide core consumer inflation will approach 3% in coming months and may cast doubt on the Bank of Japan's view that recent cost-push price increases will prove temporary. The Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, was in line with a median market forecast and followed a 2.6% gain in August.

  • North Korea missile launch 'unfortunate', but path to dialogue open, U.S. envoy says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia described North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday as "unfortunate" but said a path to dialogue remained open and urged Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilizing actions. Daniel Kritenbrink, the State Department's assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, made the comments at an online event hosted by the Institute for Corean-American Studies.

  • President Biden announces commitment of over $60M to bolster Puerto Rico’s defenses against future storms.

    President Biden announced a commitment of over $60M to help bolster Puerto Rico’s defenses against future storms. Today I'm announcing more than $60 million dollars in funding to help coastal areas in Puerto Rico become better prepared for the storm. In addition, there's nearly $700 million in infrastructure investments in Puerto Rico that have already been announced since I signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last November.

  • American Water Works (AWK) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does American Water Works (AWK) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Sterling stands tall after UK policy U-turn; Aussie wobbles before RBA

    Sterling rose to a fresh post-budget high on Tuesday in Asia, weighing on the broader U.S. dollar index, as the UK currency extended its recovery a day after the British government capitulated on tax cuts. The U.S. dollar also lost some support from a slide in Treasury yields as local economic data showed a slowdown in manufacturing, hinting that aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes are already being felt. British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to back down from the plan on Monday amid a party rebellion.

  • Samsung Woos US Chip Buyers With Tech Advances, Texas Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. announced an aggressive five-year plan to lure US chip buyers with more advanced technology, aiming to produce transistors that are just 1.4 nanometers wide by 2027.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukr

  • Turkey Wants Russia to Delay Its Gas Payments Until 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish officials have asked Russia to delay a portion of Ankara’s payments due for natural gas, according to people familiar with the matter, as Turkey seeks to mitigate economic damage from higher energy prices.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Mus

  • Australia Could Grab 20% of World’s Lithium Refining by 2027

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is poised to grab a fifth of the world’s lithium hydroxide refining capacity within five years as demand grows for battery metals that bypass China, Canberra said in a report.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine

  • Britain's tax backdown bounces stocks and sterling

    Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound. In trade thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%, led by a 2.5% gain in Australia. Japan's Nikkei rose 2.6%.

  • Mexico to extend talks with U.S. over energy, hails 'productive' dialogue

    Talks between the United States and Mexico to resolve a dispute over energy policy will extend beyond an initial consultation period as the two sides narrow differences, officials said on Monday. The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) in July demanded dispute settlement talks on the grounds that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's energy policies discriminated against U.S. companies and violated a North American trade pact. At the heart of the U.S. complaint, which Canada joined, are hold-ups in granting permits, a Mexican electricity law that prioritizes state firms, and other rules that investors feel disadvantage them, industry sources say.

  • Hungary, Austria and Serbia work together to stem migration

    The leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia met Monday in Budapest to find solutions on how to stem the increasing number of migrants arriving in Europe, among them many young men from India. The three leaders agreed to take joint action to control the new arrivals along the migration route that leads through Serbia. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters after the meeting that the joint action plan would include increased police cooperation along the borders as well as supporting Serbia when it comes to deporting migrants back to their home countries.

  • The U.S. Is Losing Scientists to China. How to Stem the Flow.

    The loss of scientists and engineers of Chinese descent will create a major challenge for the U.S. as it tries to compete, writes Christopher S. Tang.

  • Warren Buffett’s Successor Is Building an $68 Million Berkshire Holding

    (Bloomberg) -- Greg Abel, who is in line to eventually succeed Warren Buffett as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., has been building his stake in the conglomerate he expects to oversee one day.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar

  • China's Xiaomi says will protect business interests after assets frozen in India

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order that froze $682 million of its assets and would continue to protect its interests. An Indian appellate authority on Friday confirmed an April order by India's federal financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to seize 55.51 billion rupees, saying a probe found Xiaomi had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

  • Why Tesla Stock Slammed on the Brakes Monday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker plunging was quarterly vehicle deliveries that fell short of expectations. In a press release that dropped Sunday, Tesla revealed its third-quarter production and delivery numbers, and while the growth was robust, investors wanted more. In its press release, Tesla addressed the issue, saying, "Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed toward the end of each quarter ... [but] as our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity."

  • Candace Cameron Bure Delights Fans With Festive Halloween Workout Video on Instagram

    She brought back an old viral song for some laughs.