Pakistan flood disaster 'gut-wrenching', says aid worker

·2 min read

A charity worker says flooding in Pakistan which has claimed the lives of more than 1,100 people has been "gut-wrenching" to watch.

Flash floods caused by record monsoon rains have devastated roads, crops, and homes across the country since June.

Adeem Younis, from Wakefield's Penny Appeal said the scenes had been "like a movie scene, but it's not".

He said the charity was offering life-saving support to tens of thousands of people and appealed for funds.

Mr Younis, who was in Pakistan six weeks ago and saw the effects first hand, said his team had been distributing food, clean water and medical kits in the country.

Officials estimate that more than 33 million Pakistanis - one in seven people - have been affected by the flooding.

Mr Younis said fellow aid workers who were in the country were sending hourly updates from the scene.

"We've seen the footage, and it's just catastrophic, gut wrenching to see," he said.

"It's like a movie scene, but it's not. It's sadly real life."

He said the charity had distributed more than "170,000 litres of clean water and 50,000 medical kits" in 12 regions of the country, as well as handing out "fresh cooked meals on a daily basis".

Abdul Sattar
Abdul Sattar said he and other volunteers had raised £2,000 in two days for the relief effort

Abdul Sattar, from Bradford Community Kitchen, said he and other charity volunteers were selling cakes to raise money for the relief effort.

"We have seen these videos of children laying dead in the water and all the homes that have been destroyed and it's something you don't want to be watching and we decided it was our duty to help in whichever way we can," he said.

The group has raised £2,000 in the last two days, with the cakes being donated by a local food manufacturer.

"The money will be used for medical aid, shelter, food and other assistance that can be provided to the people out there," he said.

"We're hoping with the love and support of the people of Bradford, we'd be able to sell more cakes."

