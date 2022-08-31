Pakistan flooding: Birmingham mosque makes aid appeal

The donations will provide emergency shelters, food packs and cash grants to people who need help in Pakistan

A mosque is appealing for donations to help people affected by widespread flooding in Pakistan.

The floods have destroyed buildings, leaving millions of people homeless and more than 1,000 dead.

Green Lane Mosque in Small Heath, Birmingham, said the donations will provide emergency shelters, food packs and cash grants.

Mosque worker, Liakat Younis, said, "There's so much water, but there's no clean water for them to drink.

"A lot of people are getting sick as a consequence of that."

Green Lane mosque worker, Liakat Younis, said they were trying to "raise as much money as possible"

The mosque is working with humanitarian charities to transport the aid and has set up a team called Taskforce GLM to collect the money.

Members of the mosque have also been in Pakistan, helping villagers whose homes have been swept away.

"Electricity pylons have collapsed, in some cases in water - people are getting electrocuted," Mr Younis said.

"We are trying to use this time, while we have the world's attention, to try to raise as much money as possible," he added.

Former Warwickshire cricketer Asif Din will host a golf day in September to raise money for Pakistan flood victims.

