Pakistan FM: A new engagement with US has started

Reuters
At least 600 children in at least 34 countries have developed cases of sudden severe liver inflammation, or acute hepatitis, for which doctors have no explanation. As of May 18, at least 175 children in the UK and 180 in the United States have become sick since October 2021, the majority of them younger than five years old. By comparison, doctors usually see 20 children with acute hepatitis of unknown origin each year at the UK's three specialist pediatric hepatology units, Dr. Deirdre Kelly, a pediatric liver disease specialist at the University of Birmingham, told reporters on Thursday.