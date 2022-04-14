Pakistan’s Government Needs IMF Bailout Fast to Stave Off Crisis

Nupur Acharya and Ronojoy Mazumdar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The most urgent challenge for Pakistan’s new leaders, other than staying in power, is securing an International Monetary Fund credit line with the nation months away from a financing crisis, investors say.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Lombard Odier and Tundra Fonder AB said it’s critical for Pakistan to get back to negotiations with the IMF, while abrdn sees uncertainty about the coalition government’s ability to implement reforms necessary to get $3 billion of loans.

“The fundamentals are getting more and more challenged,” said Nivedita Sunil, fund manager at Lombard Odier. “Inflation is on an uptrend, FX reserves have fallen, and there’s a large amount going to food and energy imports. It is very crucial for them to find a working balance with the IMF.”

With just enough foreign reserves to cover two months of imports, the clock is ticking on new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to fund a financing gap. The nation faces a funding requirement of $14.1 billion for January-June alone, more than the central bank’s $11.3 billion in reserves, according to Bloomberg Economics.

The fear that it would tumble into a profound economic and financial crisis -- much like what happened to Sri Lanka -- has sent its five-year credit-default swaps to the highest since 2013 even after political stability was restored with the ouster of Imran Khan.

While the frontier market’s stocks and currency have rebounded from lows with the peaceful transition of government, the nation still faces inflation higher than 12%. The current account deficit is expected to be 6.5% of gross domestic product, while the trade gap is likely to reach a record $45 billion in year to June, according to Miftah Ismail, a former finance minister.

“The culmination of the recent political events in Pakistan have calmed markets, however, the country is not yet out of the woods,” said Ruchir Desai, fund manager with Asia Frontier Capital Ltd. Economic growth will weaken given the higher interest rates needed to tackle inflation, while the new government may need to raise taxes to implement IMF reforms, he said.

Loan Package

The new administration will work with the IMF to stabilize the economy, said Ismail, who according to the local media is likely to be named the new finance minister. It needs to secure agreement with the IMF for the remaining $3 billion tranche of loans from a $6 billion bailout package agreed to in 2019.

Pakistan is under severe pressure and “must get back on track with the IMF program,” said Mattias Martinsson, chief investment officer of Tundra Fonder AB.

Securing the money could hinge on the new government’s ability to raise energy prices, removing subsidies put in place by Khan. It’s a step that would signal “good housekeeping,” according to Central Bank Governor Reza Baqir, who earlier this month raised policy rates by 250 basis points.

The question will be whether the coalition government can “get laws passed and complete the IMF program,” said Kenneth Akintewe, head of Asian sovereign debt at abrdn in Singapore. “There’s fairly broad agreement that the subsidies are unsustainable.”

“Market will see if the IMF will relax some of its demands given some of the external risks are more acute than before,” said Akintewe.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Xi’s Graft-Buster Has Direct Role in Probe of Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top anti-graft watchdog was among the agencies involved in a recent inquiry into links between Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and state-owned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter, escalating the risks for the country’s most recognizable tech tycoon and his internet empire.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why

  • Pakistan's new government facing severe economic challenges, aide says

    Pakistan's new government is facing the daunting task of managing a stuttering economy with huge deficits, an aide to new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday. Sharif, 70, the younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, was elected as prime minister on Monday followed a week-long constitutional crisis after parliament ousted Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote. "Imran Khan has left a critical mess," Miftah Ismail, who is likely to be Sharif's finance minister, told a news conference in Islamabad, adding the suspended talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be resumed as a priority.

  • Sri Lanka unilaterally suspends external debt payments, says it needs money for essentials

    COLOMBO/LONDON (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's central bank said on Tuesday it had become "challenging and impossible" to repay external debt, as it tries to use its dwindling foreign exchange reserves to import essentials like fuel. "We need to focus on essential imports and not have to worry about servicing external debt," Central Bank of Sri Lanka's governor, P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, told reporters. "It has come to a point that making debt payments are challenging and impossible."

  • U.S. congratulates Sharif on becoming new Pakistani prime minister

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Pakistan's new prime minister following the ouster of his predecessor in a parliamentary no-confidence vote, with the top U.S. diplomat reaffirming the "value" of the relationship between the two nations. The warm tone of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement appeared to signal a desire to repair ties damaged by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's harsh anti-U.S. rhetoric and his unproven charges that Washington engineered his dismissal. "Pakistan has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and we value our relationship," Blinken said.

  • Michigan reports 7,725 new COVID-19 cases, 81 new deaths over past week

    Michigan reported 7,725 new COVID-19 cases, an average of 1,103.6 per day, and 81 new deaths over the last week, according to data released.

  • This best-selling nonstick frying pan is $14 and shoppers are obsessed

    You undoubtedly have a routine that involves some amount of research before you make a purchase online. We all do. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big purchase or a small one. The bottom line is that you want to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth. When someone says they found the best nonstick … The post This best-selling nonstick frying pan is $14 and shoppers are obsessed appeared first on BGR.

  • Grave injustice: Not even the dead rest easy in Pakistan megacity

    In the teeming metropolis of Karachi, Pakistan's biggest city, graveyards are filling up and the dead are running out of space to rest.

  • Germany Weighs Snubbing India as G-7 Guest Over Russia Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is debating whether to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Group of Seven summit it’s hosting in June, given India’s reluctance to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China

  • Son of Nigerian ruler sentenced for fraud in Eastern District

    Nigerian man claiming to be a prince sentenced for fraud

  • California Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A top lawyer for the state of California has resigned, accusing the governor’s office of interfering with a discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard Inc. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’

  • Exclusive-India open to additional $2 billion aid for Sri Lanka with eye on China - sources

    India is willing to commit up to another $2 billion in financial assistance to Sri Lanka while also supporting the island nation with food and fuel, five sources told Reuters, as New Delhi tries to regain ground lost to China in recent years. Sri Lanka, hit by its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 and on the brink of its first debt default, has been asking friendly nations including India and China for credit lines, food and energy. "We are definitely looking to help them out and are willing to offer more swap lines and loans," said an Indian source aware of various discussions with Sri Lanka.

  • Indigenous group wants justice after 'traumatizing' raid at Detroit park

    ACLU and Detroit Indigenous Peoples Alliance are asking for restorative justice and to sit down with the officers who raided the ceremony.

  • 31 Surprising Facts About Retiring You Probably Didn’t Know

    It's never too early to start thinking about how you want to spend your time -- and your money -- in retirement. No matter if you're hoping to retire as early as possible or plan to work until you...

  • ESPN makes NFL player comparison for Georgia DL Jordan Davis

    ESPN names Jordan Davis' NFL player comparison

  • Malaysia Looks to Ease Migrant Worker Shortage as Borders Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia is looking to ease a pandemic-driven labor crunch that has choked its key plantation and manufacturing industries by hastening the hiring of migrant workers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead En

  • 2021-22 NBA postseason schedule: Full first-round slate, TV info, bracket, odds

    Everything you need to know about the 2021-22 NBA postseason.

  • Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out ‘Gross’ Change in Treatment Since Turning 18

    Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the "gross" change in treatment she's experienced since turning 18-years-old earlier this year.

  • ‘Secrets of Dumbledore’ Proves These Potterverse Prequels Are Not So-Secretly Duds

    Repeated attempts to wring more cash out of Hogwarts Inc. aren't working — though this 'Fantastic Beasts' offers one very interesting subplot

  • Ukraine: The bride who fled to India from Kyiv with a coffee machine

    Anna Horodetska fled to India from Kyiv, with just a couple of T-shirts and a coffee machine.