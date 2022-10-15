Pakistan hits back at Biden's 'dangerous nation' comment

119
ZARAR KHAN
·4 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan pushed back Saturday against a comment by President Joe Biden in which he called the South Asian country “one of the most dangerous nations in the world.”

Biden was at an informal fundraising dinner at a private residence in Los Angeles on Thursday sponsored by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee when he made the comment. Speaking about China and its leader Xi Jinping, he pondered the U.S.'s role in relation to China as it grapples with its positions on Russia, India and Pakistan.

“How do we handle that?” he said, according to a transcript on the White House web page. "How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

Pakistan's current prime minister and two former prime ministers rejected the statement as baseless, and the country's acting foreign secretary summoned the U.S. ambassador on Saturday for an explanation of Biden's remarks.

“Pakistan’s disappointment and concern was conveyed to the US envoy on the unwarranted remarks, which were not based on ground reality or facts,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said earlier in Karachi that he believed it was the sort of misunderstanding that was created when there was a lack of engagement, apparently referring to the former government of Imran Khan and its perceived lack of engagement in international diplomacy.

“When Pakistan has nuclear assets we know how to keep them safe and secure, how to protect them as well,” Zardari said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a statement rejected Biden's remarks calling them factually incorrect and misleading. He said Pakistan over the years has proved itself to be a responsible nuclear state, and its nuclear program is managed through a technically sound command and control system. He pointed to Pakistan's commitment to global standards including those of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Sharif said Pakistan and the U.S. have a long history of friendly and mutually beneficial relations. “It is our sincere desire to cooperate with the U.S. to promote regional peace and security," he said.

Zardari, speaking to reporters, said if there is any question about nuclear weapons security in the region, it should be raised with Pakistan's nuclear-armed neighbor, India. He said India recently fired a missile that landed accidentally in Pakistan.

Pakistan and India have been arch-rivals since their independence from British rule in 1947. They have bitter relations over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is divided between them and claimed by both in its entirety. They fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.

Two former prime minsters took to Twitter to respond to Biden's comments.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, the current prime minister's brother, said Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interests while respecting international law and practices. Pakistan became a nuclear state in 1998 when Sharif was in power for the second time.

"Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country. Like all independent states, Pakistan reserves the right to protect its autonomy, sovereign statehood and territorial integrity,” he said.

Former premier Imran Khan tweeted that Biden is wrong about the security of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, saying he knows for a fact that they are secure. “Unlike US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression especially post-nuclearization ?”

Khan was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in parliament and has put forward, without giving evidence, a claim that he was ousted as the result of a U.S.-led plot involving Sharif. The U.S. and Sharif deny the accusation.

Zardari noted that Biden’s statement was not made at any formal platform like a news conference but at an informal fundraising dinner. “I don’t believe it negatively impacts the relations between Pakistan and the U.S.," he said.

Pakistan and the U.S. have been traditional allies but their relations have been bumpy at times. Pakistan served as a front-line state in the U.S.-led war on terror following the 9/11 attacks. But relations soured after U.S. Navy Seals killed al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden at a compound in the garrison city of Abbottabad, not far from Pakistan's military academy in May 2011.

Recommended Stories

  • Jagtar Singh Johal: Trial date for Scot facing terrorism charges

    The family of Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, claim he was abducted and tortured into making a false confession.

  • Nirula's: How Deepak Nirula made burgers and pizzas popular in India

    Deepak Nirula, the man behind India's first fast-food chain Nirula's, died last week.

  • Explosions in Russia’s Belgorod, governor reports fire at oil depot near city

    Explosions were heard again in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, and an oil depot caught fire, the governor of the Belgorod region of Russia, Vladislav Gladkov, reported on Telegram on Oct 15.

  • Fact check: US was world’s top oil producer in 2018, followed by Russia, Saudi Arabia

    The U.S. as a whole – not Texas alone, as a social media post claims – was the world’s top oil producer in 2018, outproducing Russia and Saudi Arabia.

  • 'Their fight is our fight.' Oklahomans rally against Iran's Islamic Republic

    About 350 people attended a rally in Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park to protest against Iran's Islamic Republic, in solidarity with many Iranians.

  • German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for reforms of the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy of the 27-country bloc. Speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, Scholz advocated for gradually abolishing the principle of unanimity for decisions in foreign policy, but also in other areas such as tax policy. “I know that we still have a lot of convincing to do there,” the chancellor said.

  • Smash and grab thieves tear through high-end Midtown jewelry store in early morning raid, NYPD says

    A daring robbery crew raided a high-end Park Ave. jewelry store early Saturday, taking dozens of pricey jewelry and watches, police said. The three smash and grab thieves busted their way through the glass front and side doors of Cellini Jewelers near E. 56th St. at about 3:30 a.m. The store is two blocks from Trump Tower and four blocks from the Museum of Modern Art. Once inside, the crooks ...

  • Realtors apologizing for past discrimination, urging change

    When Abdul-Kaba Abdullah decided to sell his home two years ago, he listed the neatly-kept, four-bedroom house at $175,000 based on presale evaluations. Curious, Abdullah looked at the appraisal report and found the photos weren’t even of his home in the predominantly Black area of north St. Louis. “I immediately knew, well, we have an issue here,” Abdullah said.

  • Engaged couple arrested in attack on man with brass knuckles, switchblade

    After exiting a bus, a man pepper-sprayed a couple, who responded by attacking the him with spiked brass knuckles and a switchblade knife, according to Seattle police.

  • 'Liz Truss is throwing her Chancellor under the bus when he's just been implementing her ideas'

    Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as Chancellor today as last month’s mini-Budget falls apart.

  • Russian soldiers gather on Ukraine border amid fears Belarus could enter war

    Soldiers have deployed along the Belarus-Ukraine border, sparking fears that Belarus will enter the war and that Russian forces may attempt to capture Kyiv again.

  • Maneet Chauhan's Diwali is Full of Light and Laughter

    Flowers, candles, music, and of course, food, are central to the chef and TV star’s celebration

  • These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Have Had a Frightening Fall. Here's Why They Should Spring Back.

    Stock prices have tumbled this year as surging interest rates to combat high inflation have investors worried we're heading into a deep global recession. Three stocks that have taken a particularly frightening fall this year are STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG). Here's why our contributors believe these top dividend stocks can eventually spring back, making the recent sell-off look like a potentially compelling buying opportunity.

  • In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers' resilience

    Even close to midnight on a school night, the tipoff was too important to ignore: A nearby gas station had just been resupplied. The home carer needed to refuel her car so she could continue looking after the vulnerable people on the outskirts of Paris who rely on her to keep them fed, clean and safe. The prospect of a full tank was worth dragging the kid out of bed for.

  • The Fed is 'going to end up killing the labor market,' economist says

    The job market may be headed to a dark place because of the Federal Reserve, argues one strategist.

  • What LA's many recent political scandals should teach us in Phoenix

    The meltdown happening in California is a lesson Phoenix can learn. A structural flaw in the LA City Council has helped enable the corruption.

  • Faith groups curb Haiti work due to chaos, 2021 kidnapping

    A year after 17 North American missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti, beginning a two-month ordeal before they ultimately went free, the agency that sent them hasn't made a permanent return, and several other international groups have also scaled back their work there. The kidnapping underscored a deteriorating security situation that has worsened in the past year, with Haitian leaders calling for foreign troop deployments to help break the paralyzing grip of gang activity and protests. The missionary group, including five minors ranging from an infant to teens, was abducted Oct. 16, 2021, while returning from a visit to an orphanage supported by their organization, Christian Aid Ministries.

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin warns of ‘global catastrophe’ if Nato directly clashes with Russian forces

    Russian president says there is ‘no need’ for more massive strikes on Ukraine

  • Wall Street ends up 2% after sharp reversal

    STORY: U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday, after a stunning, whipsaw reversal following a disappointing consumer prices report, as technical support helped drive the rebound. The Dow finished up 2.8%. The S&P 500 rose 2.6%, while the Nasdaq ended 2.2% higher.Stocks had plummeted earlier in the day after the headline consumer price index rose at an annual pace of 8.2% in September, a higher rate than expected, all but affirming the Federal Reserve will stay the course with its aggressive plan to hike interest rates.David Spika, chief investment officer at GuideStone Capital Management, explains what he thought prompted the market's wild swing higher."Well, when the CPI number first came out it was much higher than expected and, as you would expect, rates rose and the market declined. However, I think once people stepped back, they said, 'You know what? We knew the Fed was going to have to continue to be very aggressive. We knew inflation was still going to be a problem. So we probably overreacted.' And so you've seen rates fall and that propelled the move higher in the stock market. That doesn't mean this thing's over with, we still have a long way to go. And we still feel like the next shoe to drop will be when the market starts pricing in the inevitable earnings decline that comes with a recession."Energy and financials led gains among the S&P sectors. Big Wall Street banks kick off the third-quarter reporting season on Friday, with investors waiting to see how a high interest-rate environment affects their profits. Megacap growth stocks Apple and Microsoft both ended more than 3% higher, while shares of Amazon ended lower.And shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance rose more than 5% after the pharmacy chain reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

  • Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

    Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA announced on Saturday.