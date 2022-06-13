Pakistan journalist apparently taken by plainclothes police

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani TV journalist was apparently taken by force by plainclothes police in the southern port city of Karachi on Monday, drawing condemnation from a journalists union and human rights activists.

It wasn't immediately clear who was behind the apprehension of Nafees Naeem, who works for the Aaj News television as an assignment editor. His employer said several men in plainclothes took him into custody at a market near his home, threw him in a police vehicle and sped away. Naeem’s location after the arrest was unclear.

Although Pakistan’s government insists it supports freedom of speech, human rights groups often accuse Pakistan’s civil and military-backed security agencies and police of harassing and attacking journalists.

In a statement, Aaj News said: “If any person has acted against the law, legal action should be taken against them.”

Police said they were investigating.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ordered authorities to trace and recover Naeem, whose apparent arrest drew condemnation from Pakistan's journalists union. They called on the government to take action against those responsible for the journalist's disappearance.