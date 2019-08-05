Pakistan Leader Warns of Crisis With India Over Kashmir Tensions

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned escalating tensions in Kashmir has the potential to "blow up into a regional crisis" after India deployed extra troops and evacuated thousands of tourists, students and pilgrims citing terrorist threats.

Khan accused India of using "cluster munitions" against civilians in Kashmir -- a claim the Indian Army was quick to deny -- and warned in a tweet New Delhi’s aggressive actions had "the potential to blow up into a regional crisis."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has yet to respond to his comments, however the Indian Army said on Sunday evening it had responded to an increase in cease fire violations and infiltration attempts along the line that divides Indian-controlled and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Meanwhile, India placed two of Kashmir’s former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, under house arrest at midnight and reportedly restricted Internet services across the valley, further fueling tensions.

“I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders," Abdullah tweeted.

"First came fresh troop deployments and sudden, dramatic evacuation orders. Now it’s house arrests for some local leaders, Internet cutoffs, and curfews likely to follow," said Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at the Washington, D.C.-based Woodrow Wilson Center. "What an unsettling and ominous moment for Kashmir," Kugelman said in a tweet.

Mediation Rejected

The extra troop deployment came as thousands of devotees are on an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave in the state that houses a shrine to the Hindu god Shiva. Since then, Since then, the pilgrimage has been curtailed and the devotees were asked devotees to return home.

The move has raised concerns about whether Modi’s government is preparing to change laws that give the state a special constitutional status.

Last week, India rebuffed U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between the south Asian nation and Pakistan, which have long-running tensions centering on Kashmir, an area in the Himalayas claimed in full -- and ruled in part -- by both.

Kashmir was in focus earlier this year when the nuclear-armed neighbors clashed following a terrorist attack that killed at least 40 Indian troops.

