Pakistan Links Resumption of India Trade to Progress on Kashmir

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ismail Dilawar
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) --

Pakistan said on Thursday any resumption of trade with India is linked to the resumption of autonomy for the disputed region of Kashmir, underscoring the political difficulties of any detente between the long-time rivals.

The decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet reversed by a move by the government economic committee to import cotton and sugar from India, Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed said. Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended bilateral trade with India in August 2019 after New Delhi revoked the autonomy given to its part of the disputed territory.

Resuming trade is seen as an important sign of warming ties between the nuclear-armed neighbors after they surprised the world last month with a rare joint commitment to respect a 2003 cease-fire agreement along a disputed border that has seen wars and regular gunfire. That statement marked a milestone in secret talks brokered by the United Arab Emirates, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

But opposition parties and analysts in Pakistan have criticized the push to resume imports -- a move aimed at addressing shortages and stabilizing prices in the country -- as a compromise on Kashmir.

In recent weeks top political and military officials from both countries have called for an easing of tensions. Last month Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa asked India “to bury the past and move forward” while saying the military was ready to enter talks to resolve “all our outstanding issues.” The comments came a day after Khan called for a resolution on Kashmir, which he described as “the one issue that holds us back.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent a tweet wishing Khan well after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan lifts ban on cotton, sugar imports from arch-rival India as prices rise

    Pakistan lifted a nearly two-year ban on sugar and cotton imports from arch-rival India on Wednesday, the finance minister said, a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council (ECC), a top decision-making body, allowed the private sector to import 0.5 million tonnes of white sugar as Islamabad tries to keep soaring domestic prices in check. Pakistan Finance Minister Hammad Azhar announced the decision after the ECC concluded, confirming what sources had said earlier, adding it will also import cotton and cotton yarns from India.

  • How to Make a Mint Julep, According to the Former Official Mixologist of the Kentucky Derby

    Nothing is as essential to a Kentucky Derby soiree as a killer mint julep (except maybe an over-the-top hat). The sweet,...

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy for 2021

    Although these stocks have been underperforming the S&P 500 over the past year, investors shouldn't ignore them.

  • Equinox Group Draws SPAC Interest After $350 Million 2020 Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Equinox Group is fielding interest from blank-check firms that would take the company public after it lost around $350 million last year amid the pandemic, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Despite the loss, the gym chain has started to solicit interest from suitors including special purpose acquisition companies that value Equinox, including its SoulCycle entity and other brands, at $7 billion or more, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private results.Equinox Group’s consolidated revenue was around $650 million last year, the people said. Cash at gym unit Equinox Holdings was $50 million after the company paid down part of a revolving credit line, one of the people added.Members were able to freeze or cancel their accounts when the spread of Covid-19 first shut gyms last year, pressuring the company’s financial results and forcing it to furlough thousands of workers.A representative from Equinox didn’t respond to requests for comment. Sportico previously reported that the chain had received interest from SPACs and private equity firms.The entire fitness industry is reeling from forced closures tied to the pandemic. Chains including Gold’s Gym International Inc., 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide Inc. and the owner of New York Sports Clubs sought bankruptcy protection last year.Gyms have been allowed to reopen in many cities, though social distancing, cleaning guidelines and capacity limitations remain in place. Indoor fitness classes like SoulCycle recently started up again in New York, and the spin chain has also been offering outdoor classes in select locations. Equinox bought a majority stake in SoulCycle in 2011.The company last year secured funding from private equity firm Silver Lake to build a digital platform, now known as Equinox+, and add as many as 50 locations annually.Closely held Equinox received a minority investment in 2017 from L Catterton, a consumer-focused private equity firm, and is backed by principals of billionaire Stephen Ross’s Related Cos. Price quotes on the fitness company’s $1.02 billion loan due 2024 have hovered around 93 cents on the dollar.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 30 Sides for Hot Dogs to Serve at a Summer Cookout

    Oh, hot dogs. You stand by our grill all summer long, from the Memorial Day cookout to the July 4th potluck ...

  • Pakistan defers trade with India until Delhi reviews Kashmir's status, foreign minister says

    Pakistan's cabinet on Thursday put off allowing imports of cotton and sugar from neighbouring India until Delhi reviews its 2019 move to revoke the Kashmir region's special status, the foreign minister said. In an effort to cool local demand and prices, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), the country's top economic decision-making body, gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for the imports, which would have ended nearly two years of trade suspension between the nuclear-armed rivals. "It was a consensus opinion, including the prime minister, that as long as India doesn't review the Aug. 5, 2019, unilateral steps it took, it wouldn't be possible to normalise relations with India," Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said of the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which had to endorse the ECC's decision for trade to start.

  • Pakistan decision on India trade deferred until Delhi reviews Kashmir status: foreign minister

    Pakistan's cabinet on Thursday put on hold a decision made by the country's top economic decision-making body to allow imports of cotton and sugar from neighbouring India until Delhi reviews its 2019 move to revoke the Kashmir region's special status, the foreign minister said. In an effort to cool local demand and prices, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the imports, which was to have ended nearly two years of trade suspension between the nuclear-armed rivals. "It was a consensus opinion, including the prime minister, that as long as India doesn't review the Aug. 5, 2019, unilateral steps it took, it wouldn't be possible to normalise relations with India," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said of the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which had to endorse the ECC's decision for trade to start.

  • Japan’s Kioxia Is Said to Focus on IPO in Next Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp. is focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer, rather than engaging with potential foreign acquirers and navigating foreign regulatory approvals, according to four people familiar with the matter.The maker of memory chips sees an IPO as the most promising route to realizing value for shareholders, including Toshiba Corp. and Bain Capital, said the people, asking not to be named because the deliberations are private. Their comments came after the Wall Street Journal reported Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each exploring a potential deal for Kioxia.The Tokyo-based company, which makes NAND flash memory chips, has been planning to go public since Toshiba sold a majority stake in the business to a consortium in 2018, including Bain, Apple Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. The timing for an IPO has slipped because of volatility in the memory-chip market, but stakeholders still believe a public offering is the best option for raising cash and rewarding shareholders, the people said.Kioxia could be valued at more than $36 billion in the current market, said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute. Investor appetite for IPOs has surged in recent months, with tech companies such as Coupang Inc. and DoorDash Inc. soaring since their debuts.A Kioxia spokesman said the company won’t comment on speculation, but it would continue to seek the appropriate time for the IPO. Toshiba issued a statement saying it’s aware of media reports on a potential deal, but it’s not familiar with the details of the reports and couldn’t comment.Any potential acquisition would face steep regulatory hurdles, which could delay or kill a deal. The Japanese government opposed the sale of Toshiba’s chip business to a foreign buyer three years ago -- a key reason Toshiba and Japan’s Hoya Corp. together took a majority stake in Kioxia.Perhaps more importantly, the Chinese government would have to sign off on any agreement and its regulators are likely to resist letting an American company take over such a valuable business given the rising tensions between the two countries. A key area of dispute between the U.S. and China is the semiconductor industry, which the Trump administration used to punish Chinese tech players such as Huawei Technologies Co.Applied Materials announced earlier this week that it terminated a plan to acquire Kokusai Electric Corp. as it couldn’t get regulatory approval in a timely fashion.Read More: Applied Materials, Kokusai Electric Acquisition Pact TerminatesA Western Digital or Micron purchase of Kioxia would consolidate the NAND memory market, reducing the number of top players to four from five. That could benefit the companies by lowering costs and improving profits, though it may also draw antitrust scrutiny.“The NAND memory industry may be structurally improved by consolidating if either Micron or Western Digital acquires Kioxia,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Anand Srinivasan and Marina Girgis wrote in a research note. “Micron is in a better financial position to pull it off and could benefit more in terms of margins, capacity, technology and capital spending. Regulators, especially in China, would closely eye such a merger.”Micron and Western Digital rose 4.8% and 6.9% in U.S. trading Thursday. Toshiba gained 4.6% in Tokyo Thursday and traded less than 1% higher on Friday.A deal for Kioxia is unlikely, said one of the people familiar with the matter. The company is not engaged in any acquisition talks, though it’s possible shareholders such as Bain are considering alternatives to an IPO, said another person.It’s not clear whether investors would be able to press Kioxia into a potential buyout. Hynix competes in the memory-chip business so it may be reluctant to see Kioxia fall into the hands of a rival.The Nikkei newspaper reported that Western Digital and Micron had queried Kioxia about a possible acquisition, but the talks fizzled.(Updates with analyst comments in tenth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase’s COIN Stock to Go Live on Nasdaq April 14

    The COIN ticker is coming to public markets soon, Coinbase announced Thursday.

  • Asian Stocks Rally After U.S. Shares Hit Record: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed Friday after U.S. shares reached a record on optimism about a stimulus-fueled economic recovery. Trading should be light with holidays across the region.Japan and South Korea advanced on below-average volume following the S&P 500’s first close above 4,000, as investors weighed President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion spending plan and signs of faster expansion. Technology shares led gains, though value stocks also joined the rally. U.S. equity futures rose.Treasuries rebounded after the worst quarter in decades with 10-year yields falling back below 1.7%. The dollar retreated. Oil climbed after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to boost output gradually. In Asia, markets including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India are shut for holidays, as are many worldwide.Investors are cheering increasing signs of strength in the U.S. economy. Manufacturing growth roared ahead in March, and government job-market data due Friday are expected to show the first in a series of outsized monthly increases. Biden’s plan to rebuild infrastructure has added to the growth outlook, though questions remain about how much can actually be delivered.Traders for now are looking past worsening virus trends, such as Chile’s move to close its borders for April and a lockdown in France. They remain focused on inflation risk as central banks reassert their commitment to low interest rates.“Before you worry about inflation, there’s reflation and I think that’s the main theme in the market,” said Ed Campbell, fund manager and managing director at QMA.Read More: Navigating the Recovery Trade Is Getting a Whole Lot TrickierSome key events to watch this week:U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 1.2% Thursday.Japan’s Topix index climbed 1%.South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 1%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 110.55 per dollar, up 0.1%.The offshore yuan was flat at 6.5737 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% Thursday.The euro traded little changed at $1.1779.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell seven basis points to 1.67% on Thursday.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.9% to $61.45 a barrel on Thursday.Gold was at $1,729.40 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How dissident Alexei Navalny's new standoff with Russia's Putin could play out

    If Russia is 'painfully killing' jailed opposition figure Navalny, what's the Kremlin's long game?

  • Stokes twins: YouTubers plead guilty over fake bank robbery

    Twins Alan and Alex Stokes are sentenced for a "prank" robbery video which they filmed for YouTube.

  • 'This affects all of us': Marches, rallies against Asian hate crimes see widespread participation

    People united across the country this weekend against crimes targeting Asian Americans. Marchers gathered in cities like New York and Washington.

  • Optometrists aren’t surgeons. Florida lawmakers should not let them perform eye surgery | Opinion

    All physicians take the oath to protect patients, so it’s disheartening that some Florida lawmakers support legislation that would put patients in harm’s way. The Legislature is considering Senate Bill 876 and House Bill 631, which would allow optometrists — who are not medical doctors or trained surgeons — to perform surgery on, inside and around the eye with lasers and scalpels.

  • The hard part: Biden infrastructure-linked tax hikes face hurdles in Congress

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to pay for his $2 trillion infrastructure plan with higher corporate taxes faces hurdles in Congress from Republicans who say it will kill jobs and from some of his fellow Democrats who want a bigger write-off for state and local taxes. The plan, which Biden will unveil at an event in Pittsburgh later on Wednesday, would hike the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28%, from its current 21%, to secure more revenue from corporations that have used offshore tax shelters and other measures to reduce their tax burdens. The proposal would also eliminate tax preferences for fossil fuels and beef up enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service.

  • CVS has given more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

    CVS said it now has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month across 44 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC.

  • Apple's Tim Cook joins chorus of critics against Georgia's voting restrictions

    "American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and Black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right," Cook said in a statement. The Republican-backed Georgia law strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a misdemeanor for members of the public to offer food and water to voters waiting in line. "Apple believes that, thanks in part to the power of technology, it ought to be easier than ever for every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote," Cook said.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Paramedics say Floyd had no pulse when they arrived

    Moving testimony at the trial of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd.

  • Longtime AD Editor Paige Rense’s Former West Palm Beach Home Is For Sale

    The reimagined Mediterranean-style home is listed for $4 million

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.