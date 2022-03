Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong is looking to resolve a problem over a ban on airlines which bring in COVID-positive passengers as it eases travel curbs that have sealed off the city for two years, its leader said on Wednesday. The government said this week a ban on flights from nine countries - Canada, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Britain, the United States, France, Australia and the Philippines - would be lifted on April 1 but it was not clear if airlines would face a two-week ban if they bring in infected people, as is currently the case. Many residents have not been able to return to the Chinese-ruled city because of a shortage of mandatory quarantine hotels and city leader Carrie Lam suggested in a media briefing more space would be provided.