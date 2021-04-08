Pakistan minister slams bill seeking prison for army critics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MUNIR AHMED
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani Cabinet minister on Thursday slammed a proposed bill that would punish criticism of the military with two-year prison terms and hefty fines, saying the legislation drafted by a parliamentary panel was ridiculous.

The minister for science and technology, Fawad Chaudhry, who is also a senior leader in the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party, took to Twitter to denounce the proposed bill, a day after a special committee of the National Assembly approved it and sent the draft on for presentation in parliament. Opposition lawmakers oppose the bill.

Chaudhry called the idea to criminalize criticism “absolutely ridiculous" and that respect is earned and cannot be imposed on people. He went a step further, saying he strongly feels that existing, decades-old “contempt of court laws should be repealed" instead of going for more such legislation.

It remained unclear when the bill would be formally presented in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. It was also unclear whether the military had had a role in drafting it — something Chaudhry said he doubted.

“The army in Pakistan is loved and respected by every Pakistani with a soul,” he wrote.

Activists and Pakistani journalists have also criticized the planned bill, including Mazhar Abbas, who often reports for Pakistan’s independent Geo Television and who tweeted that people apparently were free to criticize the parliament, politicians and the media — but the “rest is national interest."

According to the draft bill, anyone found guilty of intentionally ridiculing the armed forces by a civilian court would face a two-year sentence, a fine of 500,000 rupees ($3,300), or both prison and the fine.

Pakistan’s military has ruled the country for more than half of its 74-year history since independence from Britain, and has been unwilling to see its influence challenged — even by elected governments in this country's checkered political history.

The nation has seen the fall of several prime ministers and other Cabinet members who confronted the military on a range of issues, including those who tried to keep it away from politics.

Recommended Stories

  • Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam hailed a rare series win by his team in South Africa after they defeated the hosts by 28 runs in the third and final one-day international in Centurion on Wednesday.

  • Poland's daily COVID death report hits record after Easter weekend included

    Poland's daily coronavirus-related death report hit a new record of 954 on Thursday though a health ministry spokesman said the figure included deaths from over the Easter weekend and did not represent a 24-hour period. The largest country in the European Union's eastern wing has been grappling with a damaging third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has pushed its health service to its limits. Health ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz said the reported figure included 100 deaths from Good Friday, around 130 from Saturday and 130 from Easter Sunday.

  • India reaffirms pledge to Paris accord in meeting with Kerry

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi told U.S. climate envoy John Kerry that India was committed to meeting its climate change pledges, and Kerry said the U.S. would support those goals with affordable access to green technologies and financing. India's External Affairs Ministry disclosed their comments after the two met Wednesday in New Delhi. Kerry is visiting the United Arab Emirates, India and Bangladesh before President Joe Biden holds a virtual summit on climate change on April 22-23.

  • We sacrificed working moms to survive the pandemic; it’s time to share the burden

    As society inches toward reopening and returns to work, how can we reconcile the impossible asks and unprecedented strain on working mothers?

  • Malaysia's Top Glove says production hurt by U.S. ban

    Malaysia's Top Glove said on Thursday its glove production has been affected because of a U.S. ban on its products over allegations they are made with forced labour. A "certain percentage" of Malaysian production has been affected because of the ban, but the impact will be temporary, Top Glove chairman Lim Wee Chai said on a call with reporters. The company also said it has stopped all shipments to the United States from Malaysia and that it was working "expeditiously" to resolve forced labour issues.

  • SpaceX leases new 125,000-square-foot complex in Seattle area as Starlink satellite operation grows

    SpaceX is leasing a 124,907-square-foot building complex that’s under construction in Redmond Ridge Business Park, east of Seattle, according to the latest industrial real estate market report from Kidder Mathews. Kidder Mathews, which listed the property for lease, says construction is slated for completion this fall. The construction site, which takes in the business park’s Buildings 4 and 5 and offers up to 300 extra parking places nearby, is just a block away from SpaceX’s existing facilities at Redmond Ridge. Those facilities serve as the headquarters for SpaceX’s Starlink satellite development and manufacturing operation. Eventually, SpaceX aims to provide global… Read More

  • Iran Has a Reason to Be Happy with Biden

    As the Biden administration launched indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday with the hopes of reviving the disastrous Obama-era Iranian nuclear deal, a spokesman for the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism preemptively declared victory. “We find this position realistic and promising,” regime flack Ali Rabiei said of the expectation that President Biden would agree to lift crippling sanctions. “It could be the start of correcting the bad process that had taken diplomacy to a dead end.” The “bad process” refers to the maximum-pressure campaign during which the Trump administration actually took seriously Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its destabilizing influence in the region. Trump imposed punishing sanctions on Iran and took out the chief architect of its terrorism strategy, Qasem Soleimani. And he rightly withdrew from the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (or “JCPOA”), in 2018. While no immediate breakthrough is expected this week, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, who led the Iranian delegation, called Tuesday’s discussions constructive and announced that “expert level” talks will continue on Friday. It’s no surprise that the regime is so giddy. The mere existence of these discussions has demonstrated the Biden administration’s interest in diplomatic theater to obscure its movement toward Tehran’s negotiating position. On February 7, Biden was asked during an interview with CBS if he would lift sanctions to get Iran back to the table. He responded simply: “No.” He also indicated that Iran would have to stop enriching uranium first. But the cracks had started to show in the lead-up to Vienna. Last Friday, the U.S. special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, told PBS NewsHour, “the United States knows that, in order to get back into compliance, it’s going to have to lift those sanctions that are inconsistent with the deal that was reached with Iran and the other countries involved in the nuclear deal.” On Monday, ahead of the talks, State Department spokesperson Ned Price dodged a question on sanctions relief. “I will leave it to the negotiators to detail positions,” he said, effectively leaving the possibility open. The Wall Street Journal quoted a senior administration official that same day, explaining that the Iranians have asked for “an initial gesture that would pave the way to those talks,” such as sanctions relief. He added, “It was their idea, and we went along.” To be clear, there’s no guarantee that the U.S. ends up offering sanctions relief as a direct result of the Vienna talks, though that’s where things seem to be going. Either way, the talks indicate that the Biden administration would like to shift the debate from whether it should reenter a bad deal to how it can do so as an intermediate step toward a “follow-on agreement” that addresses other aspects of Iran’s behavior. The deal that the Obama team negotiated was fundamentally flawed if the goal was to restrain Iran. It enabled hundreds of billions of dollars to flow to Iran up front, while allowing the regime to continue work on ballistic missiles and to maintain a “civilian” nuclear program. In a frenzy to get Iran to agree to restrictions on uranium enrichment, negotiators did not address Iran’s sponsorship of international terrorism. And yet, a sunset clause allowed restrictions on enriching uranium to start to phase out over ten to 15 years. Even if Iran were to have followed the agreement to the letter, it would still have been allowed to become a more potent conventional threat and carry out terrorism while maintaining the long-term option of becoming a nuclear power. Of course, it has repeatedly violated the deal anyway, maintaining a nuclear archive the whole time. More recently, in February, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that Iran had produced uranium metal at one of its nuclear plants. Even modest steps to lift the Trump-era sanctions will all but sabotage any hopes of getting Iran to make any sort of concessions on the myriad of issues that the Obama deal failed to address. Any form of sanctions relief will be a lifeline to the regime, which had been hamstrung by the maximum-pressure campaign. In the weeks leading up to Vienna, top Biden officials have clearly signaled that such concessions are in the offing. Additionally, they are repeating one of the core mistakes made by Obama’s national-security team. That is, out of a desperation to sign a deal that they could claim dealt with the nuclear issue, the Obama administration looked the other way when it came to Iran’s malign behavior around the world and jumped at every chance to grease the wheels of negotiations. Similarly, under Biden, U.S. officials reportedly held discussions with South Korea about unfreezing Iranian assets tied up by oil sanctions there. They’ve declined to oppose a potential $5 billion IMF loan to the country, and have apparently turned a blind eye to Iranian oil sales to Chinese firms that would violate sanctions. All the while, the administration has telegraphed that it will do very little to apply pressure to Iranian proxies, and that it’s even reducing the U.S. military footprint in the Gulf region. Unlike the Trump administration, the Biden team has failed to link Iran’s regional activity with its nuclear problem. It has already removed the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, and the sanctions on the chopping block are reportedly terrorism-related. From the start, the administration has promised to seek a “longer and stronger” deal to address these matters after both sides return to full compliance with the JCPOA. The trouble is that once the U.S. implements sanctions relief, Tehran will have no incentive to negotiate an additional agreement. The Biden administration will have squandered hard-won leverage with nothing to show for it. The only way this strategy makes sense is if it is by design. It’s no secret that Obama officials envisioned a realignment in the Middle East away from traditional alliances with Israel and Arab Gulf states toward a region in which Iran is more influential. And there is reason to believe that the Biden administration, which includes many of the same officials, shares a similar mentality. Concessions that make Iran more economically powerful are consistent with this vision. Either way, it is clear that when Washington and Tehran eventually sit down for direct talks, the latter will have the upper hand, undermining U.S. regional allies and making it easier for Iran to achieve its nuclear ambitions and threaten the world.

  • What Melania Trump’s Biographers Learned: ‘More in It for Her to Stay Than to Go’

    And why "history will remember her silence"

  • Trump blasts Georgia election law as 'too weak,' continuing attacks on Kemp, Raffensperger as 'RINOS'

    Former President Donald Trump continued to pummel Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as national attention focuses on Georgia.

  • Scottish Tory leader urges voters to back Labour or LibDems in seats where rivals can stop SNP

    Douglas Ross has urged unionists to vote Labour or LibDem if they are better placed to defeat the SNP, amid growing fears that Nicola Sturgeon is cruising to a huge Holyrood majority. The Scottish Tory leader on Thursday endorsed widespread tactical voting in an effort to prevent the nationalists claiming a mandate for a new independence referendum, saying that “people should vote for the strongest party to stop the SNP” in constituencies. He claimed that the second ballot - used to elect regional rather than constituency MSPs - is more important in May’s election and called for unionists across the country to back the Conservatives with this vote, regardless of where they live.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Inside secret Syria talks aimed at freeing American hostages

    The Syrian government officials they were scheduled to meet in Damascus seemed ready to discuss the fate of U.S. hostages believed held in their country, including Austin Tice, a journalist captured eight years earlier. The release of the Americans would be a boon to President Donald Trump months before the November election. Equally as problematic for the American negotiators: Syrian officials offered no meaningful information on the fate and whereabouts of Tice and others.

  • Myanmar's ambassador to the UK - who didn't support the military coup - was locked out of his embassy and had to spend the night in his car

    Reuters reported that a deputy of Kyaw Zwar Minn had locked him out of the building and took charge on behalf of the Myanmar military.

  • Texas man gets warm welcome at Disney World — after a 2,800-mile run from Disneyland

    “Epic is for everyone.”

  • After a brutal 2020, another above-normal hurricane season predicted: 17 named storms expected

    After the most active hurricane season on record in 2020, hurricane forecasters on Thursday said we can expect above-average activity again this year.

  • Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman

    Decomposed remains found in a Missouri park have been positively identified as those of a Chinese woman who had been missing from Columbia, Missouri, since 2019, authorities said Tuesday. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said forensic experts used dental records to identify Mengqi Ji's remains, which were found by a hunter on March 25 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Columbia. “I want to express to Mengqi Ji’s family members, and to their community of supporters, that we support you and your wish for justice,” Treece said.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • The No. 1 girls soccer team in the nation, for a minute, was from Charlotte

    This week, a girls soccer team from Charlotte ascended to the No. 1 ranking in the nation. Thursday night, it faces the biggest test of the season

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • 15 unexpected items you can buy at Staples

    Some of the surprising items you can get at Staples, including Apple AirPods, face masks, and Logitech gaming headphones.