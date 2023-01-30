Pakistan mosque blast: Police targeted in suicide attack that kills 59

85
Carrie Davies in Peshawar, Laura Gozzi & Malu Cursino in London - BBC News
·3 min read

At least 59 people have been killed by a suicide bombing that apparently targeted policemen praying in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan.

The mosque is within the tightly guarded police headquarters area.

"Terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

The Pakistani Taliban denied involvement after an initial claim by one of its commanders.

The group ended a ceasefire in November, and violence has been on the rise since.

In December it targeted a police station - like Peshawar, in the north-west of the country - leading to the deaths of 33 militants.

A hospital spokesman told the BBC the death toll stood at 59, while 157 people had been injured.

Between 300 and 400 police officers were in the area at the time, Peshawar police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan told local media.

The mosque is in one of the most heavily controlled areas of the city, which includes police headquarters and intelligence and counter-terrorism bureaus.

Mr Sharif said those behind the attack had "nothing to do with Islam". He added: "The entire nation is standing united against the menace of terrorism."

The blast took place around 13:30 (08:30 GMT) during afternoon prayers in the north-western city, near the country's border with Afghanistan.

A video circulating on social media and verified by the BBC shows that half of a wall caved in. The mosque was covered in bricks and debris as people clambered over the rubble to escape.

Security officials inspect the site of a mosque blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on January 30, 2023.
Security officials inspect the site of a mosque blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on January 30, 2023.

Hours after the blast, BBC News witnessed a facility full of the injured, many still wearing their police uniforms.

Some were covered in burns cream, their skin red with burns from the explosion. Others have broken bones from being hit by falling rubble.

One man said he still could not hear because of the sound of the blast. Another man said he had been rescued after being trapped under the rubble for almost an hour.

The prime minister travelled to Peshawar on an emergency visit, where he will be briefed by local officials and visit those wounded by the blast.

A man, still wearing his police uniform, receiving treatment in hospital in Peshawar
A man, still wearing his police uniform, receiving treatment in hospital in Peshawar

UN Secretary General António Guterres condemned the attack, with his spokeswoman saying: "It is particularly abhorrent that such an attack occurred at a place of worship."

The attack on the mosque took place at the start of a key week for Pakistani diplomacy.

On Monday, the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was due to visit Islamabad - although the trip was cancelled at the last minute because of bad weather.

On Tuesday, an International Monetary Fund delegation is meant to visit Pakistan as part of the process to unlock a bailout loan to prevent the country from defaulting.

Last March, Peshawar was the target of another bombing, which killed dozens in a Shia Muslim mosque in the majority Sunni Muslim country.

In the capital Islamabad, police issued a high alert and said security at all entry and exit points to the city had been increased.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan suicide bomb at mosque targeted police

    STORY: This is the aftermath of a suicide bombing at a crowded mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar. More than 40 people died in the attack on Monday according to city officials (January 30), in the latest violence targeting police in the northwestern city. Hospital officials said scores were wounded, with many of them in critical condition.A police official said that there were at least 260 people in the mosque when the explosion happened.Social worker Mohammad Bilal was quickly on the scene. "I was in my shop. I am a member of Al Khidmat (an NGO). As soon as we received information about the blast, I jumped into an Edhi Foundation ambulance and came here. When we went inside, we took out around seven injured people and rushed them to LRH (Lady Reading Hospital). Two of them died on the way, the rest were taken into the hospital. The front of the mosque has been demolished. The structure has collapsed and many worshippers are still trapped under it. However, we have no idea how many."Peshawar is an area where Islamist militants remain active, though no-one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.The blast ripped through the mosque during noon prayers, causing a wall to collapse on top of worshippers. The building is inside a highly fortified compound that includes the headquarters of the provincial police force and a counter-terrorism department.The country's defense minister told Pakistani station Geo TV that authorities believe the terrorist was stood in the first row. Peshawar sits at the edge of Pakistan's tribal districts bordering Afghanistan. It's frequently targeted by militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban.The group, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, is an umbrella of Sunni and sectarian Islamist groups.They want to overthrow the government and replace it with their own brand of Islamic governance.The TTP has stepped up attacks since it ended a so-called peace deal last year with the Pakistani government - facilitated by Afghan Taliban.It has staged frequent attacks targeting police in the last few months.

  • Suicide bomber kills at least 28, leaves nearly 150 wounded at mosque in Pakistan

    At least 28 were people killed Monday and nearly 150 injured when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Pakistan. There were roughly 150 people inside the mosque when the bomb went off.

  • Adani Group says Hindenburg fraud claim 'calculated attack on India'

    Last week the Indian firm owned by Asia's richest man had more than $50bn wiped off its market value.

  • Hyatt (H) on Expansion Spree, to Open Hotel in Pakistan

    Hyatt (H) is consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide. The company plans to open the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Lahore DHA in 2024.

  • Deadly suicide bomb in Pakistan targeted police

    STORY: Hospital officials said at least 147 people were wounded, with many of them in critical condition.Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif called the blast a suicide attack. There were at least 260 people in the mosque, police official Sikandar Khan added.No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, which ripped through the mosque during noon prayers, causing a wall to collapse on top of worshippers. The building is located inside a highly fortified compound that includes the headquarters of the provincial police force and a counter-terrorism department.

  • Importers, custodial banks pull rupee down; Asian peers inch up

    Other Asian currencies advanced, led by the onshore Chinese yuan. The onshore yuan, resuming trading after a week, climbed 0.7% to near 6.75 to the dollar. Foreign banks were on the bid on USD/INR at open, and importers were likely active, the trader added.

  • Under-19 World Cup 2023: Indians celebrate after historic women's win

    India's women cricket team beat England to win the inaugural Under-19 World Cup.

  • Adani market loss swells to $65 bln

    STORY: The market slump at India’s Adani group has deepened. By Monday (January 30) shares in the company’s listed firms had lost a total $65 billion. The slide comes after a scathing report by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research. It says the group’s debt levels put it on a “precarious financial footing”. Adani has dismissed the analysis, and said it could sue Hindenburg. But the stock slide is bad timing. Flagship unit Adani Enterprises is conducting a share offering this week.Its stock is now sitting below the offer price, putting demand for the sale in question. Foreign and domestic institutional investors appear to have made no bids. While Adani insists the sale is proceeding as planned, Reuters sources say the timeline or price could be tweaked. The slump is also taking a toll on Asia’s richest man. Company boss Gautam Adani has seen his net worth tumble by tens of billions of dollars. He’s now the world’s eighth richest man, down from third just a few days ago.

  • European Country Discovers It's Sitting on a Resource Treasure Trove

    In the modern age, it's pretty hard to discover and lay claim to new sources of minerals, metals and other natural materials. This is why it is a big deal whenever geologists and other researchers hit upon a large source of heretofore undiscovered natural resources -- when Turkey announced the finding of a 694 million-ton repository of rare earths minerals near Ankara, many wondered whether such a discovery could alter the country's economic course and help shift the world away from its dependence on China as the source of rare earth minerals.

  • Hickey Freeman workers at risk of losing health insurance coverage

    Hickey Freeman is more than $3 million delinquent in contributions owed to its health fund, its union said. The company acknowledged it is in arrears.

  • Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration

    Lebanon, two international oil giants and state-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy signed an agreement Sunday that the Qatari firm will join a consortium that will search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast. The deal inked in Beirut brings Qatar into Lebanon's gas exploration market three months after Lebanon and Israel signed a U.S.-mediated maritime border agreement ending a yearslong dispute. Qatar Energy is replacing a Russian company that withdrew from the Lebanese market in September.

  • Manu Jain, Xiaomi exec who set up and scaled India business, leaves

    Manu Jain, the executive who helped Xiaomi set up and scale business in India, has left the company, he said Monday, joining a long list of high-profile departures at the local unit that is increasingly losing market share to rivals, including Samsung. Jain, who led the India business for seven years and also held the global VP role, did not say why he was leaving the firm, but he has been pitching investors ideas for an EV startup for several months, people familiar with the matter said. Jain had been telling many industry figures for several quarters about his plans to leave the venture, according to many of the people with whom he has spoken.

  • Here’s how to sign up to volunteer for Modesto police review board

    `Your voice may make the difference. Consider sharing it.’ | Opinion

  • 1 person dead, 2 injuired after 2-alarm fire breaks out at Stockton home

    The fire broke out at a triplex home in the 9500 block of Bankroft Way near Stanfield Drive Monday morning and went to two alarms. A Stockton Fire Department spokesperson confirms one adult died in the fire. Two others, including a child, were transported to the hospital with burns.

  • Adani has turned to nationalism to shield itself from fraud allegations

    India’s Adani group has claimed that the allegations of serious fraud it has faced from US-based Hindenburg Research are an attack on India itself.

  • Stanislaus deputy faces reduced domestic violence charge; alleged victim recants statement

    “This wasn’t about justice, politics and biased views had reared their ugly head.”

  • TikTok CEO to testify before House as Congress considers banning the app

    TikTok CEO to testify before House as Congress considers banning the app

  • Peshawar: At least 59 dead and more than 170 wounded in large explosion at Pakistan mosque

    Police say mosque was full of worshippers at time of attack and that part of building collapsed

  • Column: The real aim of big tech's layoffs: bringing workers to heel

    Wildly profitable tech companies are citing an as-yet notional recession to make deep workforce cuts. They may have another agenda.

  • Pakistan mosque suicide bomber kills 59, wounds over 150

    A suicide bomber struck a crowded mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to collapse and killing at least 59 people and wounding more than 150 others, officials said. Most of the casualties were police officers. It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled compound, which houses the police headquarters in the northwestern city of Peshawar and is itself located in a high-security zone with other government buildings.