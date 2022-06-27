Pakistan orders masks on domestic flights as COVID numbers rise

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Karachi
Syed Raza Hassan
·1 min read

By Syed Raza Hassan

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan’s aviation regulator has made masks mandatory on domestic flights given a gradual rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, it said a statement.

The order comes a day after Pakistan's biggest city, Karachi, reported that its COVID-19 positivity ratio, or the rate of positive cases out of all tests conducted, rose to 21% compared with a national rate of 2.8%.

"With immediate effect, mask wearing will be mandatory onboard domestic flights,” the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said in the statement late on Sunday.

Pakistan has had very few COVID cases over recent months and had done away with almost all precautions.

But over the past 24 hours, the national COVID positivity ratio had risen to 2.85% with 382 positive cases and two deaths, according to data released on Monday by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH).

A month ago, the positivity ratio was 0.54% with 79 positive cases and no deaths. According to the NIH, 85% of eligible Pakistanis have been fully vaccinated against COVID.

Pakistan disbanded the National Command and Operations Center, which was overseeing the COVID response, on March 31 as infections fell to the lowest since the outbreak began in 2020.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban calls for release of frozen funds after deadly earthquake

    KABUL (Reuters) -Afghanistan's Taliban administration on Saturday called on international governments to roll back sanctions and lift a freeze on central bank assets following the earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people and left thousands homeless. The 6.1-magnitude quake that struck the east of the country early on Wednesday destroyed or damaged 10,000 homes and injured about 2,000 people, straining the country's fragile health system and posing a major test for the ruling Taliban. "The Islamic Emirate is asking the world to give the Afghans their most basic right, which is their right to life and that is through lifting the sanctions and unfreezing our assets and also giving assistance," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, foreign affairs ministry spokesman, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Sports on the air: Daily TV and radio schedule

    Daily TV and radio listings

  • Florida’s privacy measure protects abortion, providers argue

    In 1980, Florida voters amended the state constitution to guarantee a broad right of privacy, which includes the right to abortion.

  • Avalanche end Lightning's reign, win Stanley Cup for first time since 2001

    The Avalanche rallied for a victory for the 10th time in the playoffs to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 Sunday night

  • Democratic lawmakers urge FTC to investigate Apple and Google over mobile tracking data practices targeting abortion seekers

    "Data brokers are already selling, licensing, and sharing the location information of people that visit abortion providers to anyone with a credit card." Lawmakers wrote

  • 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche hoist title in series win over Lightning

    The Colorado Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup in franchise history in a 4-2 series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • LG Electronics is moving into the EV charging business

    LG Electronics has acquired AppleMango, a South Korean electric vehicle battery charger developer, as the race to produce everything related to EVs ramps up globally. The acquisition, which was made jointly with GS Energy, an EV charging station operator, and GS Neotek, an IT provider, will allow LG to take advantage of future business opportunities, the company said. “The EV charging market is expected to grow rapidly due to the surging demand for more eco-friendly vehicles,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president of LG Electronics in a statement.

  • Major Regulations Following the 2008 Financial Crisis

    Read about the major federal responses to the financial crisis of 2008, such as Dodd-Frank and the Troubled Asset Relief Program.

  • Jack Harlow Sports Lil Nas X T-Shirt at BET Awards After His Snub

    Jack Harlow supports Lil Nas X at the 2022 BET Awards. He wears a T-shirt featuring the name and face of his 'Industry Baby' collaborator on the award show's red carpet. Lil Nas X slammed Culture's Biggest Night after he failed to receive any nominations this year. While chatting with ET's Kevin Frazier, Muni Long and Ms. Pat share their reactions to the controversy.

  • UK presses on with Brexit rules rewrite; EU calls it illegal

    Britain is ramping up a feud with the European Union by pressing on with a plan to rip up parts of the post-Brexit trade deal it signed with the bloc. Legislation that rewrites trade rules for Northern Ireland is scheduled to get its first major House of Commons debate on Monday, the first step on what could be a rocky journey through Parliament. The legislation, if approved by lawmakers, would remove checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K., thereby scrapping parts of a trade treaty that Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed before Britain left the EU in 2020.

  • China Evergrande faces winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong

    A winding-up petition has been filed against embattled property developer China Evergrande Group at the Hong Kong high court, the judiciary's website showed. Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition. Reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande's offshore debt is deemed to be in default after missing payment obligations late last year.

  • Maharashtra: The crisis so far and what could happen next

    Top politicians from Maharashtra state are trying to tackle a rebellion in the governing Shiv Sena party.

  • 'Kindred spirits' Biden, Scholz work to heal U.S.-German ties

    Panned by critics for dragging his feet on Ukraine, called a "sulky liver sausage" by the Ukrainian ambassador, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday won public praise from a man he has long privately admired: U.S. President Joe Biden. Reaching over to touch Scholz's arm as they sat at the start of a G7 meeting in the Bavarian Alps, Biden said it was "in no small part because of you" that the West had stuck together against Russia four months after the invasion of Ukraine. The two men, who are from different political generations but both took office last year, have made common cause over Ukraine as they sought to heal ties that were sorely strained under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump.

  • The 10-Year Treasury Yield Is at a Crossroads. Its Next Move Is Key for Stocks.

    If the yield drops below 3%, it is probably a sign of more declines on the way. That decline is what the stock market wants to see.

  • AstraZeneca Enhertu breast cancer drug is recommended for EU approval

    The decision was based on trial results showing that Enhertu cut the risk of disease progression or death by 72% compared with the trastuzumab emtansine drug.

  • Investigators probe deaths of 21 at South African nightclub, most just 13 years old

    It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams.

  • Death toll of children in Afghanistan quake rises to 155

    The death toll of children in last week's devastating earthquake in southeastern Afghanistan has risen to at least 155, the United Nations said as the scope of the deadliest quake to hit the impoverished country in two decades comes into focus. The U.N.'s humanitarian coordination organization, OCHA, said on Sunday that another 250 children were injured in the magnitude 6 temblor that struck the mountainous villages in the Paktika and Khost provinces near the country’s border with Pakistan, flattening homes and triggering landslides. Most of the children died in Paktika’s hard-hit Gayan district, which remains a scene of life in ruins, days after the quake.

  • Asian markets rally after Wall Street logs rare winning week

    Asian shares advanced Monday after Wall Street ended a rare winning week, capped by a 3.1% gain on Friday for the benchmark S&P 500. U.S. futures and oil prices also were higher.

  • Chris Brown on Hypothetical ‘Verzuz’ Scenario With Drake: ‘I Know He’s a Formidable Opponent’

    Chris Brown sits down with the 'Drink Champs' team for an extended 'Breezy'-promoting discussion touching on 'Verzuz' possibilities and much more.

  • UK, U.S., Japan and Canada to ban Russia gold imports

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada will ban new imports of Russian gold as part of efforts to tighten the sanctions squeeze on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the British government said on Sunday. Russian gold exports were worth 12.6 billion pounds ($15.45 billion) last year and wealthy Russians have recently been buying bullion to reduce the financial impact of Western sanctions, the government said. "The measures we have announced today will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin's war machine," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the statement.