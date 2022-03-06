Pakistan PM hits back at Western push to condemn Russia





Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday blasted world governments who have called on Pakistan to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, insinuating they were treating his country like slaves.

Last week, 22 Islamabad-based diplomats released a joint letter calling on the Pakistani government to join the United Nations' resolution in condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine. Pakistan had abstained from voting on the resolution.

"What do you think of us? Are we your slaves ... that whatever you say, we will do?" Khan said during a political rally, according to Reuters.

"I want to ask the European Union ambassadors: Did you write such a letter to India?" Khan added, noting that Indian had also abstained from the vote.

In their letter, the diplomats, many of whom represent E.U. countries, wrote, "As heads of mission to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we urge Pakistan to join us in condemning Russia's actions."

Just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine, Khan visited Moscow for a two-day state visit.

"We are friends with Russia, and we are also friends with America; we are friends with China and with Europe; we are not in any camp," Khan said.

The Pakistani leader said he planned on remaining neutral in the conflict and work with those who seek to end the war.