Pakistan PM to seek fresh economic package from UAE - report

The United Nations and Pakistan co-host a climate resilience conference in Geneva
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in the coming weeks and hold talks for finalising a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during his visit to the country on Thursday and Friday, the report said.

Pakistan's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Bolivia celebrates coca leaf chewing day

    STORY: Location: La Paz, Bolivia Bolivians celebrated the centuries-old tradition of chewing coca leavesas part of Akuliku celebrations to mark the country's relationship with the traditional cropBolivians use the leaf to help with altitude sicknessas a mild stimulant and even as a form of medicine for illnesses[Trinidad Rocha Robles, Bolivian senator]"Since my grandparents' time we chewed the coca leaf. We have always used coca because it is a sacred leaf. This coca leaf is good for us, it is highly valued."The leaf was declared an illegal narcotic in the 1961 UN Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs Bolivia's President Luis Arce wants to get the leaf taken off the listLa Paz is looking to change international perspectives of the coca leafAt the Akuliku Festival, the coca leaf was re-formulated into drinks and soap

  • Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

    Kremlin via ReutersAfter months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates.The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov publicly corrected Putin after he complained that some enterprises had not yet secured contracts for the construction of new aircra

  • Russia’s ‘Merchant of Death’ Chickens Out of Fight During Live Broadcast

    Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter being freed in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner, arms dealer Viktor Bout is making rounds on Russian propaganda networks, but he is already changing his tune.During an interview last month with convicted Russian agent Maria Butina for the state media outlet RT, Bout proclaimed his wholehearted support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he would certainly sign up as a volunteer, if he had the opportunity and necessary s

  • McCarthy expected to keep 3 Democrats off House committees

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leading Republicans are expected to soon make good on a vow to keep three Democrats from seats on influential committees in the new House. McCarthy's focus is Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, two California lawmakers who have served on the House Intelligence Committee.

  • George Santos Staffer Predicts What's Next For The Embattled Republican

    "Here I am introducing my lifetime friends to this guy and asking them for money. I wish I hadn't," one staffer said, according to Talking Points Memo.

  • George Santos' Local GOP Teases 'Major Announcement' About 'Disgraced' Congressman

    The Nassau County GOP vowed to “deliver the strongest statement yet" on the newly elected lawmaker, who has admitted lying about his background.

  • Biden aides find second batch of classified documents at new location, reports say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Aides to U.S. President Joe Biden have discovered at least one more batch of classified documents in a location separate from a think tank office he used after serving as vice president, news outlets reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. Biden aides have been searching for additional classified materials that might be in other locations since a set of classified documents was found in November at the Washington-based think tank, according to a report in NBC News, which first broke the news, and CNN. The NBC News report said the classification level, number and precise location of the additional documents was not immediately clear.

  • Sean Hannity Utters Dud Biden Joke to Kevin McMarthy. Insists It’s Funny.

    Fox NewsBroadcasting from the U.S. Capitol Tuesday while surrounded by a friendly audience of Republican House members, Sean Hannity couldn’t resist the urge to once again utter a variation of what has long been his go-to dig at President Biden: drawing attention to his mental acuity. When Hannity didn’t get the response he was looking for, though, he insisted that his line was actually funny.Hannity was interviewing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about the possibility of a government shutd

  • Republicans plan to sue Gov. Katie Hobbs for being against discrimination

    When a group of unhinged extremists call themselves a "freedom" caucus you can be sure they believe in just the opposite.

  • Poland answered Kyiv's pleas for Western-made heavy armor with a plan to get battle tanks to Ukraine, and more could be on the way

    Poland has offered up Leopard tanks while the UK considers sending Challenger tanks as Ukraine seeks hundreds of tanks to fight Russia.

  • Intense battles in Bakhmut and Soledar. No reasons to believe that Russians will stop Pentagon

    The US Department of Defence is monitoring the heavy fighting at Bakhmut and Soledar. The Pentagon believes there is no reason to think that Russia will "slow down", so it is necessary to provide Ukraine with everything necessary to hold the line.

  • George Santos Accepted Contributions From Human Trafficker: Report

    On top of his already mounting legal troubles, the lying congressman is accused of illegally taking money from Rocco Oppedisano.

  • A woman who left Alabama to join ISIS says she felt 'broken' after she was stripped of her US citizenship

    Hoda Muthana asked to return to the United States even though she was banned from ever going back when she lost her citizenship.

  • More Than a Dozen Special Operations Soldiers at Center of Drug Trafficking Probe

    At least 13 soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are under investigation for drug trafficking, the service announced.

  • McCarthy Wary of Defiant George Santos's Committee Assignments

    The New York Republican, who says he's not resigning, may find himself without any significant committee assignments.

  • If Trump was 'irresponsible' for stashing secret documents, what does it make Biden?

    Regardless of the amount of material, if you have classified documents after leaving office, it’s either a big deal or it’s not.

  • To shipbuilders who think they can build more, CNO says: ‘Prove it’

    Adm. Mike Gilday said Congress has given the Navy record-breaking sums for shipbuilding. Now, industry needs to deliver more ships on schedule.

  • Russia nears breakthrough in 'savage' assault on eastern Ukraine

    Russian forces appear close to capturing Soledar, a small but strategically important town on the front lines of the war near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

  • Russian Officials Throw a Tantrum After U.S. Diplomat Calls Putin ‘Small Man’

    GettyThe U.S. ambassador to Hungary is the latest American official to earn the Kremlin’s ire over remarks he made last week publicly deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “small man” and “a holdover from a time that most of the world has tried to move beyond.”In a speech on Jan. 6 commemorating the 45th Anniversary of the Return of the Hungarian Holy Crown, Ambassador David Pressman took the opportunity to slam Russia’s war as the product of “tyranny” and “authoritarianism” before taki

  • Finland to consider sending battle tanks to Ukraine ‘if other countries do as well’

    Finland will consider transferring battle tanks to Ukraine if such a decision is made by other countries, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported on Jan. 10.