Pakistan PM's son returns from exile to face graft charges

FILE - Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif speaks during a news conference after the Supreme Court decision, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 7, 2022. A son of now Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif returned home Sunday, Dec. 11, after four years in London to face corruption charges that were filed against him in 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
11
·1 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A son of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif returned home Sunday after four years in London to face corruption charges that were filed against him in 2020.

Suleman Shahbaz reached Islamabad early Sunday and then took a flight to his hometown of Lahore after meeting with his father at the prime minister's residence, said Ata Tarar, a spokesman for Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party.

Suleman Shahbaz's lawyers obtained protective bail for him from the Islamabad High Court last week that will be in effect until Tuesday. It bars federal investigators from arresting him until then so that he can surrender before the trial court.

The Federal Investigation Agency in Lahore charged Sharif and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, with corruption and money laundering in November 2020. Suleman had flown to London ahead of the 2018 general elections when the country’s main anti-graft body registered several cases against him.

Sharif and Hamza were acquitted of the charges by a court in October but Suleman was never tried after he moved to London. The FIA accused the three men of laundering 16.3 billion rupees (nearly $200 million) between 2008 and 2018.

In Pakistan, members of successive governments have targeted political opponents by filing legal cases against them, apparently to keep them entangled in court proceedings and away from the political arena.

Sharif, the brother of disgraced former premier Nawaz Sharif, was elected prime minister by Pakistan’s parliament earlier this year, following a week of political turmoil that led to Imran Khan’s ouster through a no- confidence motion in parliament.

Recommended Stories

  • Court acquits Pakistan's interior minister in drug case

    A special court for narcotics cases in Pakistan on Saturday acquitted the country’s interior minister of drug smuggling charges, a defense lawyer said, in a case filed against him during the previous administration. Rana Sanaullah, who also previously served as law minister for Punjab province, was arrested in July 2019 by federal anti-narcotics forces near the eastern city of Lahore.

  • Why Janet Yellen's signature on US paper currency is so notable

    Two women’s signatures appeared on US currency for the first time ever this week. On Nov. 8, bills with the signatures of Janet Yellen, the first female US Treasury secretary, and Marilynn Malerba, the first Native American US treasurer, were printed.

  • Why Did Ryan Reynolds Just Hang Out with King Charles and Camilla?

    Reynolds and fellow actor and friend Rob McElhenney met with the royals in Wrexham, Wales, Friday morning.

  • Pakistan vs England 2nd test poised for exciting finish

    Pakistan lost the key wicket of half centurion Imam-ul-Haq late on the third day to give England renewed hope in the second cricket test on Sunday. Pakistan finished the day on 198-4 and needs a further 157 to deny England a second successive victory in the three-match series and also record its highest-ever successful run-chase in a home test match. England, which held a 79-run first innings lead, had set up another imposing target of 355 runs on a deteriorating Multan Cricket Stadium wicket after it was bowled out for 275 in its second innings.

  • Winter storm warning issued for Oregon mountain passes into Saturday for 1-2 feet of snow

    More snow is headed for Oregon's mountain passes and roads into this weekend.

  • U.S. soccer journalist Wahl dies at World Cup

    STORY: Well known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday (December 9) after collapsing during a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent has said.Governing body U.S. Soccer said it was "heartbroken" to learn of the death.Wahl's wife, responding to the U.S. Soccer statement on Twitter, said she was "in complete shock".Wahl was a former Sports Illustrated writer who moved to the Substack online publishing platform.On Friday he'd been tweeting about the quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina.His agent Tim Scanlan said Wahl had "appeared to suffer some kind of acute distress in the start of extra time".Scanlan said attempts were made to revive Wahl in the press box before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was confirmed dead.President of the world soccer governing body FIFA, Gianni Infantino, described the journalist's love of football as "immense" and said his reporting "would be missed".Qatar's World Cup organizer, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said it was "deeply saddened".News of Wahl's death prompted an immediate outpouring of grief from the U.S. soccer community.Among those reacting was two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe."This is so devastating," she wrote on Twitter. "All the love to his family and loved ones."

  • The Latest on a Storm Moving to Northern California

    Saturday will be stormy with wind and rain in the Valley and significant snow in the Sierra.

  • China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines

    The Chinese foreign ministry said China and Germany had reached an agreement on providing "German vaccines" to German nationals in China, after the German Chancellor recently said that BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine would be used by German expatriates. Relevant arrangements will be discussed and determined by the two sides through diplomatic channels, Mao Ning, a spokeswoman at the Chinese foreign ministry told reporters on Friday at a regular press conference.

  • Senior U.S. delegation to visit China in coming days

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A high-level U.S. delegation will travel to China next week to follow up on President Joe Biden's recent talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit there early next year, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday. The U.S. announcement follows comments by a senior White House official that China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and pushback in Asia to its assertive diplomacy. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger will travel to China, South Korea and Japan from December 11-14, the State Department said in a statement.

  • ‘If People Are Unhappy, They’re Unhappy.’ Why China’s Surveillance State Didn’t Stop Protesters.

    In a Q&A, the author of a book on China's digital surveillance state says it's likely to expand into whole new areas.

  • Ukraine utility crews adapt, overcome after Russian strikes

    Over the grinding wail of a chainsaw pruning trees, Oleh Braharnyk recalls how his crew sprang into action in Kyiv a week earlier to repair power lines downed by Russian missiles and keep electricity flowing to his beleaguered fellow Ukrainians. Braharnyk, an electric company foreman, knows the stakes: Like many others in Ukraine, his family has dealt with daily power outages caused by Russian strikes. In recent months, Russia has rained missiles on Ukraine to try to take out power grid equipment and facilities that keep lights on, space heaters warm and computers running.

  • Hero and "Ghost of Vinnytsia": what is known about pilot with call sign Karaya

    OLENA BARSUKOVA - SATURDAY, 10 DECEMBER 2022 Vadym "Karaya" Voroshylov is a 28-year-old military pilot and one of the best Ukrainian fighter pilots. On 12 October, Vadym destroyed five Russian UAVs over the skies of Vinnytsia Oblast and ejected, navigating the burning fighter jet away from the city.

  • 'I decided to run': Survivors recount escape from DR Congo massacre

    In a displacement camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Eric, Samuel, Tuyisenge and Florence recounted walking for miles to flee a horrific rebel attack on their village.

  • Journalist dies at World Cup

    Beloved American soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died while covering a game at the World Cup in Qatar.

  • Biden Cements Trump-Era Steel, Aluminum Tariffs in WTO Snub

    (Bloomberg) -- If there were any hope President Joe Biden would undo his predecessor’s divisive trade tariffs that caused upheaval in the global steel and aluminum markets, it all but evaporated Friday.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KatePutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutCaroline Ellison Hires SEC’s Former Top Crypto Cop for FTX

  • The 3 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

    This past year has been a fascinating one for the oil market. Despite all that volatility, most oil stocks have surged this year as investors realize that fossil fuels remain vital to fueling the economy. Here's why they think investors should scoop up shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) before the end of this year.

  • World Cup 2022: France emerges as the favorite to win ahead of the semifinals

    Oddsmakers like the chances of a France vs. Argentina final. But would you really count out Croatia or Morocco? We wouldn't.

  • FIFA World Cup semifinal matchups set with just four teams remaining

    FIFA World Cup semifinal matchups set with just four teams remaining

  • Morocco coach skeptical World Cup can open door to Europe

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) Morocco coach Walid Regragui has guided his team to the World Cup quarterfinals - the first time an Arab nation has advanced that far in the tournament. One might think that would be enough to get him linked to a top job in Europe. Regragui isn't so sure, sounding skeptical Friday when asked if he is helping change perceptions about coaches from the region.

  • Morocco fans celebrate historic World Cup win

    STORY: Fans sang in jubilation outside Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium as they danced behind a drumline that snaked around the stadium.Flags from around the Arab world were scattered in with myriad red Moroccan flags emblazoned with a green star as fans from throughout the region have rallied behind the North African nation.“It’s like the outsider who was invited to the last 16, the quarter-finals and now the semi-finals and we have a chance now, we believe we can make it. I think it’s way more than that. And we’re super happy. I’m proud,” said Morocco fan, Ahmed Tezir, who currently lives in Singapore and flew in for the match.The result will be widely celebrated across Africa and the Arabic-speaking Middle East, desperate to see one of their teams in contention for the biggest prize in football.