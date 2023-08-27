Pakistan police closing in on fugitive father of Sara Sharif

Police in Pakistan believed they are closing in on the fugitive family of a 10-year-old girl found dead at her home in Surrey.

The body of Sara Sharif was found at a property in Woking after police were called from Pakistan by her father on Aug 10.

Urfan Sharif, 41, his wife Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled the UK a day before Sara Sharif’s body was found. The trio are thought to have travelled to Islamabad on Aug 9 and Surrey Police have said they are wanted for questioning.

The Mail on Sunday reported on Sunday that police in Pakistan were closing in on the trio after they identified an active SIM card registered in Sharif’s name.

The SIM is said to have been recently used by someone in the city of Jhelum, around 70 miles from the country’s capital, Islamabad.

Khurram Ali, a senior police official in Rawalpindi, who is leading the country-wide manhunt for the three, told the newspaper: “We have traced a mobile phone SIM card which is registered under the name of Urfan Sharif and is being actively used by someone in Jhelum.”

Sara’s grandfather

It came as Sara’s grandfather Muhammad Sharif, 68, urged his son Urfan Sharif, 41, to hand himself in. Muhammad Sharif said his son had briefly visited the family home in the city of Jhelum, Punjab province, earlier this month before he disappeared again.

He said Urfan did not tell him about Sara’s death. “We want them to present themselves,” he told the Sunday Times.

“We want them to resolve the matter as the privacy of our house is affected due to frequent police raids.”

The house in Woking where 10-year-old Sara Sharif's body was found - Steve Reigate

Surrey Police is continuing to appeal for information to help them piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle prior to her death.

They widened the timescale of their investigation after the post-mortem examination revealed that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries, likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time.

Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif, is being supported by specialist officers.

Renewing the appeal last week, Det Supt Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “We would like to thank those people who have already come forward and reported information to us.

“However, we know that there will be lots of people in the Woking community and beyond who will have had contact with Sara who may not already have come forward, and we would encourage them to do so.

“Any information is better than no information – although you might think it’s insignificant, it might be vital to the investigation and in helping us to bring justice for Sara.”

