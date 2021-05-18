Pakistan police foil mob attempt to lynch blasphemy suspect

·1 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police said Tuesday they foiled an attempt by a mob to lynch a blasphemy suspect recently arrested on charges of insulting Islam.

The mob stormed the Golra police station on the outskirts of Islamabad on Monday night, after police refused to hand over the suspect to the crowd outside for punishment, local police chief Asim Ghaffar said.

The suspect, Shaukat Ali, was unharmed while six police officials were slightly injured in the attack, Ghaffar said. Aali is accused of sharing anti-Islam content on social media.

Blasphemy carries the death penalty in Pakistan. Rights groups say that in this country, blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores.

A Punjab governor in Islamabad was shot and killed by his own guard in 2011, after he defended a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, who was accused of blasphemy. She was acquitted after spending eight years on death row and left Pakistan for Canada to join her family after receiving threats.

Recommended Stories

  • Bangladesh arrests journalist known for unearthing graft

    A journalist in Bangladesh known for her strong reporting on official corruption was arrested on charges of violating a colonial-era official secrets act which carries a possible death penalty, authorities said Tuesday. Rozina Islam, a senior reporter for the leading Prothom Alo newspaper, allegedly used her cellphone without permission to photograph documents related to government negotiations to buy coronavirus vaccines while she waited in the room of an official involved in the process, according to case documents seen by The Associated Press. Islam is known for reporting on corruption involving the Ministry of Health and others.

  • Australian businessman trapped in India dies from Covid

    Mr Kant is believed to be the second Australian to die in India amid a temporary travel ban on citizens.

  • Durst jurors to get refresher in deaths tied to millionaire

    Whatever they may have forgotten about Durst — from the cloud of suspicion that has dogged him for decades to his claims of innocently being trailed by bad luck — they will be reminded Tuesday in a new round of opening arguments. Judge Mark Windham moved the case to a larger courtroom in Inglewood to accommodate the distancing needed to resume. Lawyers are spaced out in jury boxes on both sides of the courtroom, Plexiglas separates participants, and the 21 jurors in the case, including nine alternates, are seated several seats and rows apart in the gallery.

  • In Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem, longtime Palestinian residents are challenging expulsions by Israeli settlers in court and bearing a violent response, fearing the repeat of history

    Sheikh Jarrah is "a microcosm of the Nakba," Diana Buttu, the director of the IMEU told Insider. "Because it's a result of the Nakba."

  • Man who invited guests to actor Terence Cao's illegal house party fined $3,000

    A man who attended a party with 12 other individuals at actor Terence Cao's home during Singapore’s Phase 2 Reopening was fined $3,000 on Tuesday (18 May).

  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Joshua Henry, Glenn Close, Patrick Wilson Among Large Roster To Sing Famous Broadway Title Songs For Actors Fund Benefit

    A line-up of nearly 30 stars – from Glenn Close, Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Kelsey Grammar and David Alan Grier to Jake Gyllenhaal, Joshua Henry and Phillipa Soo – will perform title songs from more than 20 musicals for a special livestreamed musical event next month benefiting The Actors Fund. The event, called Show of […]

  • Lam defends freezing of publisher's assets as safety measure

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday defended the freezing of pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai's assets as a necessary move under the city's new national security law to protect the safety of all Chinese people. Lam told reporters the move was authorized under the sweeping law that was imposed on the city by Beijing last year and empowered authorities to “freeze suspicious assets involved that would undermine national security." “It means the Hong Kong government is very serious and rigorous when dealing with national security matters, because it involves something that endangers national security, not just the safety of Hong Kong society, but also the safety of 1.4 billion Chinese people,” Lam said.

  • Taiwan president says to scrutinise electricity management after outages

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged on Tuesday to look into the tech powerhouse's electricity management after two major blackouts hit homes and businesses in less than a week, triggering criticism of the government's power policy. Taiwan, which hosts major chip makers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, imposed power cuts on Monday evening following a spike in demand amid a heatwave and drought and failure at a power plant, in the second such outage in a week. In a live broadcast online, Tsai offered her apology for the two outages and promised to reexamine the island's power management amid heated debate over the her electricity policy.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says it was a 'mistake' to oust Liz Cheney and calls Trump 'toxic for the Republican Party and for the country'

    "To ostracize somebody, remove them from their leadership position is crazy. It's kind of doubling down on failure," Hogan said on CNN Sunday.

  • WHO chief urges COVID-19 vaccine makers to advance doses for COVAX

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the World Health Organization called on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to make shots available to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility earlier than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions. COVAX, which supplies doses to poorer countries, relies heavily on India's Serum Institute's exports of the AstraZeneca shot but many of these are instead being used by the country as it battles a massive second wave of infections. The head of UNICEF on Monday asked wealthy G7 countries ahead of a summit next month to donate supplies as an emergency measure to make up the shortfall estimated at 140 million doses by end-May.

  • Elon Musk says Beneil Dariush’s Tesla is ‘coming soon’ (finally) after UFC 262 callout

    Call Beneil Dariush's post-fight interview cringe-worthy if you want, but he got Elon Musk's attention.

  • ‘Naked and Afraid of Love’ Among 3 Dating Series Ordered by Discovery (Exclusive)

    Discovery Channel is entering the dating game with series orders for three shows that blend romance with nature, entertainment and adventure, including “Naked and Afraid of Love,” “Mating Season” and “Mountain Love,” TheWrap has learned exclusively. The trio of series will be available across Discovery, Inc. platforms later this year. Here’s the official description for “Naked and Afraid of Love”: Today, dating has become filtered – through the clothes we wear, jobs we have, and lives we share on social media. But what if it was all stripped away — the filters, dating apps and curated personas — leaving room for only our most primal wants and needs, and exposing who we really are in the process? Would we forge stronger connections? Discovery seeks to answer these questions and more in “Naked and Afraid of Love,” a groundbreaking take on modern dating that is the ultimate blend of survival and romance unlike anything viewers have seen. By stripping it all away — beginning with the clothes — “Naked and Afraid of Love” sets out to uncover what happens when 16 complete strangers — 8 single women and 8 single men — attempt to find true love while working together to survive the elements and each other on an unforgettable island paradise. And “Mating Season,” which is a working title: Bringing together the fun of relationship competition shows with the mating rituals of the Animal Kingdom, “Mating Season” (wt) spotlights what happens when humans look to the natural world for help in the love department. Animals have courtship down to a science with tried and true techniques for finding a mate that are [sic] far removed from any of the distractions or complications of modern human dating. “Mating Season” (wt) asks the question: Can mating like animals help find love as humans? In the all-new Discovery series, eligible women and men will leave behind their human habits and attempt to find true love, animal style. With truly animalistic challenges, such as limited speaking opportunities and choreographing the perfect mating ritual to win over their potential mates, “Mating Season” brings out the animal within to unleash our natural instincts in the pursuit of true love. And “Mountain Love”: Finally, what happens when long-distance couples have found their soulmates at long last, but come to find they live completely different lives? In an all-new series from the producers of “90 Day Fiancé,” “Mountain Love,” five people from cities and suburbs decide to move-in with their long-distance partners who live way, way off-grid in some of the most remote corners of the country. Will their relationships survive this real-world experiment as they take the ultimate plunge to leave civilization — and indoor plumbing — behind? With a wide range of unique stories, from an off-the-grid couple looking to become a “throuple” with the addition of a sister-wife, to a mountain mama who’s convinced her younger, city-loving man to join her in the remote ranch in Arizona, these complex relationships will need to endure more than just the elements — they’ll need to survive each other in the process. “We’ve documented people all over the world doing the most extreme things – whether it’s risking their lives out at sea, street racing or traveling to space – but nothing better illustrates what it truly means to be human than our quest for love,” Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer of Discovery & Factual, tells TheWrap. “We are combining core elements of the Discovery brand with the complexities of finding love and companionship, and the results will both thrill and tug at the heartstrings.” “Naked and Afraid of Love” is produced for Discovery by Renegade 83, an Entertainment One (eOne) company, with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe and Jay Bienstock as executive producers. For Discovery, Michael Gara is executive producer and Paola Espinosa is associate producer. “Mating Season” hails from Boat Rocker Studios through Matador Content on behalf of Discovery. For Matador, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, and Sam Brown are executive producers. For Discovery, Gretchen Morning is executive producer and Greg Wolf is producer. “Mountain Love” is produced by Sharp Entertainment for Discovery. For Sharp Entertainment, Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, and Doug Fitch are executive producers. For Discovery, Erin Wanner and Keith Hoffman are executive producers, and Sarah Russell is supervising producer. Read original story ‘Naked and Afraid of Love’ Among 3 Dating Series Ordered by Discovery (Exclusive) At TheWrap

  • Aboriginal group seeks to strengthen ties with Rio a year after cave destruction

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -The Aboriginal group whose sacred rock shelters Rio Tinto destroyed in Western Australia last year for an iron ore mine said it was committed to improving its relationship with the miner to ensure such desecration never happens again. Rio Tinto destroyed 46,000-year-old rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia in May 2020 against the wishes of the traditional owners, causing a public outcry. The rock shelters contained some of the oldest evidence of continual human habitation.

  • Democracy activists plead guilty to illegal HK assembly

    Outside the District Court, democracy activists chanted slogans, posed for pictures with supporters and spoke to the media before their trial.Next Digital Ltd shares were suspended on Monday after authorities froze assets of its jailed owner Lai under a new national security law.Lai, a democracy activist and staunch Beijing critic, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for taking part in unauthorized assemblies during anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019, and is among the most high profile arrests made under the security law. Lai and nine other activists pleaded guilty in the District Court to charges of organizing an unauthorized assembly on October 1, 2019, China's national day, as a trial began on Monday.

  • High court won't make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don't need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices' 2020 ruling shouldn't benefit from it. The decision affects prisoners who were convicted in Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the few places that had allowed criminal convictions based on divided jury votes.

  • He led the Proud Boys in the Capitol riot and shamed his town

    Long before Ethan Nordean led the Proud Boys in the Capitol riot, he washed dishes at his family's restaurant on Puget Sound.

  • US sanctions Myanmar military and junta leaders for attacks

    The U.S. placed more members of Myanmar’s ruling military junta on a financial blacklist Monday for the deadly attacks against civilians following the February coup in the southeast Asian nation. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed financial sanctions on 16 people and the newly created State Administration Council. The designation freezes any assets they have within a U.S. jurisdiction and bars anyone within a U.S. jurisdiction from conducting any financial transactions with them.

  • Report: Kings to keep coach Luke Walton despite playoff drought extending to 15 seasons

    The Kings' 15-season playoff drought is tied for the longest in NBA history.

  • NBCUniversal Upfronts Takeaways: Susan Rovner’s Debut, Will Smith Cameo, Late-Night Action Heroes, Renee Zellweger’s Pam & Olympic Sports Push

    NBCUniversal brought out the stars to its Upfront on Monday to demonstate how the company’s new content strategy might work in practice. The company — which has decentralized its buying across linear broadcast, cable and streaming — relied on the likes of Will Smith, Kelly Clarkson, Kevin Hart and Renee Zellweger to help promote its […]

  • Australian PM spurns industry pleas to reopen border before 2022

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said it was still not safe to allow residents fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 to travel overseas, as industries hit hard by the pandemic press for a faster reopening of international borders. Morrison said any plans to relax border rules for vaccinated travellers could be implemented "only when it is safe to do so". Australia plans to reopen borders to the rest of the world from the middle of 2022 even as the federal budget unveiled last week hopes to fully vaccinate its near 26 million population by the end of this year.