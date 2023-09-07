Pakistan police raid 20 properties as hunt for Sara Sharif’s family continues

Police are still searching for Urfan Sharif, left and Beinash Batool in Pakistan after the death of Sara Sharif - Surrey Police via AP

Pakistani police have reportedly raided at least 20 properties as they search for Sara Sharif’s family hours after the release of a video in which they claimed they are ready to “fight our case in court”.

Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool’s remarks marked the first public comments about the 10 year-old’s death.

In a video released to broadcasters on Wednesday, she said the family were running out of food and were scared to leave their homes.

Sky News has reported that police have carried out a series of raids in the search for the family with the focus of the operation in Jhelum and Mirpur.

The development comes after Sara’s father Urfan Sharif and Ms Batool indicated they are willing to co-operate with authorities and “fight our case in court”, but did not specifically state a return to the UK.

In the footage, the husband and wife, who Surrey Police want to speak to following the discovery of the 10-year-old at a house in Woking, sit side-by-side on a sofa as she reads out a prepared statement.

“Firstly, I would like to talk about Sara. Sara’s death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on,” Ms Batool said.

She said she was worried for the family’s safety and accused the media of issuing incorrect information and “making up lies”.

“Imran [one of Mr Sharif’s brothers] did not give a statement that Sara fell down the stairs and broke her neck. This was spread through a Pakistani media outlet.

Ms Batool claimed the family are now running out of food and are unable to venture outside.

“All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety. The kids are unable to attend school as they’re afraid to leave the house. No one is leaving the house.

“The groceries have run out and there is no food for the kids as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear for safety.”

In her final remarks, Ms Batool indicated the family is ready to speak to police in the UK.

“Lastly, we are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court,” she added.

