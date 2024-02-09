Pakistan poll has stirred more instability - analyst

STORY: Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan had the edge on Friday (February 9) in Pakistan's election results from over 100 seats, local media said, after vote counts were hit by unusual delays that the government ascribed to a suspension of mobile phone services.

“The feeling is that right now, the country has entered a period of great instability," Weinbaum said.

Khan is in jail and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was barred from the election, so his supporters contested as independents.

Weinbaum predicted there may be no clear winner, adding to the woes of a country struggling to recover from an economic crisis while it grapples with rising militant violence in a deeply polarized political environment.

The main battle was expected to be between candidates backed by Khan, whose PTI won the last national election, and the PML-N of Sharif. Khan believes the powerful military is behind a crackdown to hound his party out of existence, while analysts and opponents say Sharif is being backed by the generals.