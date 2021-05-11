Pakistan prepares for Eid, rattled by India's second wave

Secunder Kermani - BBC News, Lahore
·4 min read
Worshippers gather to pray at a mosque in Lahore last week
At a mosque in Lahore last week, hundreds of worshippers crowded together during Friday prayers. The vast majority wore masks, but they prayed shoulder to shoulder.

"You're right, there should've been gaps between us," said one man a little sheepishly. "God knows if the virus is there or not, but it's important to be careful."

Others were more bullish. "As long as you wear a mask it's fine," said another. "We only fear God, not corona."

The terrible scenes from the Covid crisis across the border in India, however, have rattled officials and medical professionals in Pakistan. Last month, cases began rising dramatically here too, a result, it is thought, of the spread of the more infectious UK variant of the disease. There were significantly more critical patients than at any time since the outset of the pandemic.

Then, just as it seemed as if the healthcare system might be overwhelmed, with senior politicians warning that oxygen capacity was being dangerously stretched, admission rates began to stabilise, and then fall back.

There is still pressure on hospitals, with more patients requiring intensive care treatment even than the time of the country's first "peak", last year. In Lahore, Pakistan's second largest city, about 75% of beds with ventilators in public hospitals are currently occupied.

Professor Saqib Saeed, the CEO of Mayo Hospital in Lahore, told the BBC he believed the images of people dying outside hospitals in India had "a terrifying effect" on the public, improving mask wearing and social distancing, and so reducing transmission. But he warned that with "limited resources" and "limited numbers of beds" hospitals would struggle to cope with any further dramatic rise in cases.

The Anarkali bazaar in Lahore last week, where social distancing was largely impossible
Most of the shoppers at the crowded Anarkali bazaar in Lahore last week were wearing masks, something many Pakistanis had previously not done. Social distancing in the narrow street however, was impossible, as men and women heaved past each other making last minute Eid purchases. The period leading up to the festival, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan is usually the busiest of the year for retailers.

But a partial lockdown began at the weekend and will last until next week. All non-essential businesses have been closed, while domestic tourism has been banned. "What we earn in these days (before Eid) keeps us going throughout the whole year," said one forlorn jewellery stall owner. "Without them, we'll die."

Officials hope that reducing transmission rates now will not only save lives but also prevent further, more stringent lockdowns. The security forces have been called in to help ensure the restrictions are being followed, and last week a small fleet of police and paramilitary rangers descended on another normally crowded market. Only the grocery stores were open.

The greater challenge will be posed by families holding their own private gatherings as they traditionally would to celebrate Eid. Deputy Commissioner for Lahore, Mudassir Riaz Malik told the BBC the local authorities would attempt to prevent any gatherings of more than 50 people, and he appealed to the public to "behave more responsibly". But he admitted that, in a huge city like Lahore, it was simply not possible to monitor every household.

Masked passengers on a Pakistan Railways train, Karachi (10 May)
Pakistan Railways laid on extra trains for Eid

It was shortly after Eid last year that Pakistan's hospitals first struggled to cope with the influx of Covid patients. Since then, Pakistan seems to have fared unexpectedly well - just 19,000 recorded deaths amid a population of 220 million.

Medical experts are confused about why the situation in India has been so much worse. Pakistan has a younger population, and its cities are somewhat less densely populated, but the differences seem surprisingly stark given the similarities in genetics and social behaviours.

A vaccination campaign is under way in Pakistan, but progress has been relatively slow, with fewer than four million doses administered. Professor Saeed, of the Mayo Hospital, warned against complacency. Even just a few gatherings over Eid, without precautions, could cause "havoc", he said.

  • What is Eid and how do Muslims celebrate it? 6 questions answered

    Muslim women at a prayer service at a mosque in Redmond, Washington, to mark the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid-al-Fitr in 2016. AP Photo/Ted S. WarrenEditor’s note: Muslims all over the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, one of the religion’s principal festivals. In July, Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Adha. Ken Chitwood, a scholar of global Islam, explains the two Islamic festivals. 1. What is Eid? Eid literally means a “festival” or “feast” in Arabic. There are two major eids in the Islamic calendar per year – Eid al-Fitr earlier in the year and Eid al-Adha later. Eid al-Fitr is a three-day-long festival and is known as the “Lesser” or “Smaller Eid” when compared to Eid al-Adha, which is four-days-long and is known as the “Greater Eid.” 2. Why is Eid celebrated twice a year? The two Eids recognize, celebrate and recall two distinct events that are significant to the story of Islam. Eid al-Fitr means “the feast of breaking the fast.” The fast, in this instance, is Ramadan, which recalls the revealing of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad and requires Muslims to fast from sunrise to sundown for a month. 3. How do Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr? Eid al-Fitr features two to three days of celebrations that include special morning prayers. People greet each other with “Eid Mubarak,” meaning “Blessed Eid” and with formal embraces. Sweet dishes are prepared at home and gifts are given to children and to those in need. In addition, Muslims are encouraged to forgive and seek forgiveness. Practices vary from country to country. In many countries with large Muslim populations, Eid al-Fitr is a national holiday. Schools, offices and businesses are closed so family, friends and neighbors can enjoy the celebrations together. In the U.S. and the U.K., Muslims may request to have the day off from school or work to travel or celebrate with family and friends. In countries like Egypt and Pakistan, Muslims decorate their homes with lanterns, twinkling lights or flowers. Special food is prepared and friends and family are invited over to celebrate. Fanous, the colorful lanterns of Ramadan, light up the streets of Amman, Jordan, throughout the holy month of fasting. Ken Chitwood, CC BY In places like Jordan, with its Muslim majority population, the days before Eid al-Fitr can see a rush at local malls and special “Ramadan markets” as people prepare to exchange gifts on Eid al-Fitr. In Turkey and in places that were once part of the Ottoman-Turkish empire such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Azerbaijan and the Caucasus, it is also known as the, “Lesser Bayram” or “festival” in Turkish. 4. How do Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha? The other festival, Eid al-Adha, is the “feast of the sacrifice.” It comes at the end of the Hajj, an annual pilgrimage by millions of Muslims to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia that is obligatory once in a lifetime, but only for those with means. Eid al-Adha recalls the story of how God commanded Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as a test of faith. The story, as narrated in the Quran, describes Satan’s attempt to tempt Ibrahim so he would disobey God’s command. Ibrahim, however, remains unmoved and informs Ismail, who is willing to be sacrificed. But, just as Ibrahim attempts to kill his son, God intervenes and a ram is sacrificed in place of Ismail. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter an animal to remember Ibrahim’s sacrifice and remind themselves of the need to submit to the will of God. 5. When are they celebrated? Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the 10th month in the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of the final month in the Islamic calendar. The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, and dates are calculated based on lunar phases. Since the Islamic calendar year is shorter than the solar Gregorian calendar year by 10 to 12 days, the dates for Ramadan and Eid on the Gregorian calendar can vary year by year. 6. What is the spiritual meaning of Eid al-Fitr? Eid al-Fitr, as it follows the fasting of Ramadan, is also seen as a spiritual celebration of Allah’s provision of strength and endurance. People distribute food and drinks during the Eid celebrations in Casablanca, Morocco. AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar Amid the reflection and rejoicing, Eid al-Fitr is a time for charity, known as Zakat al-Fitr. Eid is meant to be a time of joy and blessing for the entire Muslim community and a time for distributing one’s wealth. Charity to the poor is a highly emphasized value in Islam. The Quran says, “Believe in Allah and his messenger, and give charity out of the (substance) that Allah has made you heirs of. For those of you who believe and give charity – for them is a great reward.” This piece incorporates materials from an article first published on Aug. 28, 2017.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ken Chitwood, Concordia College New York. Read more:Why Facebook created its own ‘supreme court’ for judging content – 6 questions answeredExplaining the Muslim pilgrimage of hajjEid al-Fitr 2016: Understanding the differences among America’s Muslims Ken Chitwood does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

