Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19 a day after receiving vaccination

Verity Bowman
·1 min read
&#xa0;Pakistan&#39;s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference - MOHAMMAD ISMAIL&#xa0;/REUTERS
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference - MOHAMMAD ISMAIL /REUTERS

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, the country's health minister said on Saturday, a day after receiving his vaccination.

Mr Khan is "self isolating at home," said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet.

The 67-year-old was inoculated on Friday as part of a nationwide campaign to encourage vaccinations.

He appealed to Pakistanis to follow his lead and follow new restrictions introduced to prevent a surge in cases. Pakistan has historically seen high levels of vaccine hesitancy.

As the UK variant spreads across the country, hotspot neighbourhoodsare going into lockdown and schools are closing.

Pakistan initially seemed to have to have avoided the high death tolls of many countries, but a new flare up is worrying officials.

“Please be very very careful. The new strain spreads faster and is more deadly," Asad Umar, the minister overseeing the government's Covid-19 response, said on Thursday.

He added “we will be forced to place stronger restrictions on activities” if compliance with the new measures did not improve.

The South Asian nation of 220 million is vaccinating frontline health workers and older people with over 1 million doses of Sinopharm donated by longtime ally China.

It has recorded 615,810 coronavirus infections and 13,717 deaths, with 3,495 cases and 61 deaths reported on Thursday.

