Pakistan to protest after Asia Cup fan violence in Sharjah

·2 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is to protest to the International Cricket Council over the fan violence that tarnished the intense last-over victory against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan qualified for the final and ended Afghanistan's chances at Sharjah on Wednesday by one wicket.

Spectators at Sharjah Cricket Stadium ripped out chairs and flung them at each other, and there was TV footage of punches being thrown.

“You can’t link hooliganism with cricket and this environment makes you sick,” Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja said on Thursday.

“We will write to ICC, raise concerns, and do whatever we can because the visuals were gruesome.

“Wins and losses are part of the game. It was a grueling contest and emotions should have been kept in control. So until the environment is right, you can’t grow and go forward as a cricket-playing nation.”

Raja added the fans' rowdy behavior put the Pakistan team at risk.

Tempers also flared when Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmad dismissed Pakistan power-hitter Asif Ali. Ahmad celebrated by throwing fake punches in the face of Asif, who pushed back the Afghani and raised his bat at his face. Both players were caught exchanging heated words before Afghanistan players separated them.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board called on the ICC to ban Asif for the rest of the tournament.

“This is stupidity at extreme level by Asif Ali and should be banned from the rest of the tournament, any bowler has the right to celebrate but being physical is not acceptable at all,” ACB chief executive officer Shafiq Stanikzai tweeted.

It is not the first time spectators from both countries have been involved in ugly scenes.

Last year during the T20 World Cup, thousands of ticketless fans from both countries tried to enter into Dubai International Cricket Stadium before being pushed back by local authorities.

Three years ago in England, fans from both nations fought each other in the stands after Pakistan beat Afghanistan in a nail-biting 2019 Cricket World Cup match.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan reaches Asia Cup final after Shah's last-over sixes

    Pakistan teenager Naseem Shah smashed back-to-back sixes in the last over against Afghanistan on Wednesday for a one-wicket victory that sets up the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. Needing 11 off the last over and only one wicket in hand, the 19-year-old Shah clobbered consecutive sixes off fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi’s two low full tosses to take Pakistan to 131-9. In Super 4 game dominated by bowlers, Pakistan also did well to restrict Afghanistan to 129-6 through its pacers and spinners.

  • Pakistan opt to bowl against Afghanistan in key Asia Cup tie

    Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in their bid to seal a final spot in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament on Wednesday.

  • ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ Review: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Carry This Bollywood Superhero Spectacular

    Boy meets girl. Girl falls for boy. Boy discovers he’s got a hazardous superpower and is called away to save the world from a burgeoning evil. This isn’t the usual formula for a romantic comedy, nor is it typical for Indian cinema, which roots itself in ancient mysticism and mythology. Yet that’s what makes writer-director […]

  • Indian, Chinese soldiers pull back from key border area

    Indian and Chinese soldiers began pulling back from one of the key friction points on their disputed border on Thursday as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, India’s defense ministry said. "The Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," the ministry said in a statement. The disengagement followed a 16th round of commander-level talks between the two countries in July, it said.

  • India Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to boost domestic manufacturing of defense systems is leaving India vulnerable to persistent threats from China and Pakistan, according to officials with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderRussia Pri

  • India PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped colonial avenue

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a revamped colonial avenue in the heart of New Delhi as part of a redevelopment plan for a historical precinct that has drawn the ire of conservationists. Modi, eying a third term in a general election due in 2024, wants to "remove any trace of colonial mindset" with the redevelopment of the Central Vista - an area stretching roughly two miles that was built under British rule to mark the setting up of a new capital in India in the 1920s. It houses India's most iconic landmarks including the Parliament House, the presidential palace and the India Gate war memorial, along with some of the largest green spaces in the city of about 20 million.

  • U.S. finalizes green card rules, departing from strict Trump requirements

    The policy is a dramatic departure from a Trump regulation that made it harder for low-income immigrants to become permanent residents.

  • Modi's "Make In India" push is leaving gaps in Indian defence

    India has become increasingly vulnerable to attacks from its neighbouring countries. A key reason could be prime minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” policy.

  • Taliban: UAE firm to run flight services on Afghan airports

    The Taliban and the Abu Dhabi-based firm GAAC Solutions signed a contract Thursday for the Emirati company to provide flight services and manage planes landing and taking off on key airports in Afghanistan. The flight guidance services deal will also include equipping the facilities and training Afghan staff at country’s three major airports, including the one in the capital of Kabul, the Taliban said. The two other airports covered under the deal are in the cities of Herat, in the country’s west, and in Kandahar, in southern Afghanistan and a Taliban heartland during the insurgents’ 20-year war with U.S. and NATO forces.

  • Pakistan floods damage mysterious ancient ruins as death toll climbs

    The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mohenjo-daro has borne silent witness to countless floods over 5,000 years, but this year is different.

  • Rural Indians join rush to study abroad as prospects dim at home

    When 19-year-old Sachin failed to score the grades he needed to get into a good Indian college, his father, a small shopkeeper, took a loan and dug deep into the family savings to help him secure a Canadian student visa. The 2 million rupees ($25,035) they scraped together covered the fees for English language tuition provided by Western Overseas, one of dozens of visa consultancies in Ambala, about 250km from of New Delhi, that promise better lives through study overseas. "My dream is to settle abroad as I see no future in India," said Sachin, who uses only a single name.

  • India's Daalchini raises $4M to make smart stores and vending machines ubiquitous

    Retail tech startup Daalchini, which offers smart vending machines to hundreds of brands in India, has raised $4 million as it works to establish autonomous smart stores and vending machines in every 200 meters of habitable area in the country. The Noida-based startup provides a range of food and beverage options from over 160 brands through its smart vending machines. The startup has also tied up with companies including Byju's, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group's Hindco, Vodafone, Samsung and EY and organizations including the country's public policy think tank NITI Aayog to deploy its vending machines.

  • Liz Truss forms most diverse Cabinet in history with no white males in top jobs

    Therese Coffey was promoted to Deputy Prime Minister on Tuesday night as part of the most diverse Cabinet ever assembled.

  • Pakistan's ex-PM Khan refuses to apologize in contempt case

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran appeared in court on Thursday and refused to formally apologize in a case in which he faces contempt charges over his verbal threat to a female judge during a political rally last month. Under Pakistani law, Khan's appearance was a chance offered by the Islamabad High Court for the ousted prime minister to avoid going to trial — which an apology would have averted. The charges relate to an emotional speech last month at a rally in the capital, Islamabad, in which Khan threatened Judge Zeba Chaudhry for allowing police to interrogate Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff at Khan’s party, Tehreek-e-Insaf.

  • What Vegas Thinks: South Carolina trending as two-score underdog against Arkansas

    The Gamecocks covered last week against Georgia State.

  • Jordan's Prince Ghazi Marries Bulgaria's Princess Miriam In a Surprise Royal Wedding

    A private royal wedding took place this past weekend between a Spanish noble, Miriam Ungría y López, and the cousin of Jordan's King Abdullah II, Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad. Here's everything we know about the wedding.

  • These 'super flattering' leggings give Lululemon major competition — and they're just $23

    More than 4,700 Amazon shoppers swear these are better than the $100+ pairs.

  • Three men charged in brazen daylight robberies targeting Asian Americans

    One robbery, in the parking lot of a 99 Ranch supermarket in Rowland Heights, was captured on video and shocked residents accustomed to shopping in relative safety.

  • Catherine Keener Joins ‘Joker’ Sequel ‘Folie à Deux’

    Sequel will be released on Oct. 4, 2024

  • Chevrolet unveiled the $30,000 Equinox EV, a small, electric SUV with 250 miles of range

    The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will cost half as much as Tesla's small SUV and $14,000 less than a Ford Mustang Mach-E. See the new SUV.