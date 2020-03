LAHORE, Pakistan, March 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday denied a central government report of country's first coronavirus death.

The death was announced on a web portal the health ministry launched on Tuesday to keep a track of the spread of the virus.

The Punjab government disputed the report and said it would confirm the death after laboratory verification of the patient's test results.

(Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Writing by Asif Shahzad; editing by John Stonestreet)