Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions

FILE PHOTO: Monsoon season in Sehwan
Syed Raza Hassan
·2 min read

By Syed Raza Hassan

DADU, Pakistan (Reuters) - Authorities in Pakistan are scrambling to protect a vital power station supplying electricity to millions of people against a growing threat of flooding, officials said on Monday, taking steps such as building a dike in front of it.

Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops, in damages estimated at $30 billion.

Both the government and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed climate change for the extreme weather that led to the flooding, which submerged nearly a third of the nation of 220 million.

The electricity station in the district of Dadu in the southern province of Sindh, one of the country's worst affected areas, supplies power to six provincial districts.

Troops were busy strengthening a dike built in front of the station, a visit to the site showed on Sunday.

"All preventive measures have been taken already to save the grid in case any flooding happens," Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, a top district official, told Reuters on Monday.

The comment followed orders from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reported by state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, to ensure the 500kV power station did not get flooded.

U.N. agencies have begun work to assess the South Asian nation's reconstruction needs after it received 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rain, or nearly 190% more than the 30-year average, in July and August.

Sindh received 466% more rain than average and all the flood waters pass through Dadu, a district with a population of 1.5 million, thanks to its location.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in Dadu; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan to breach main highway to protect town of Dadu from floods

    Authorities in southern Pakistan plan to breach the country's Indus Highway, a key transport link, to allow water to flow and prevent flooding in the town of Dadu, officials said on Sunday. Floods from a record monsoon and glacial melt in the north of Pakistan have hit 33 million people and killed at least 1,391, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops. Pakistan estimates the cost of the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed the flooding, extreme weather and resulting devastation on climate change.

  • U.N. chief visits areas of floods in Pakistan

    STORY: Huge areas of the country are inundated, and hundreds of thousands of people have been forced from their homes. The government says nearly 33 million lives have been disrupted. Pakistan estimates the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change.The U.N. secretary-general landed in Sindh province on Saturday, before flying over some of the worst-affected areas en route to Balochistan, another badly hit province."Pakistan needs massive financial support. This is not a matter of generosity, it is a matter of justice," Guterres said after landing in Sindh, according to a video released by the office of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.A video released by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb showed Guterres seated next to Sharif viewing flood-damaged areas from an aircraft window. Guterres added on Saturday the world needed to understand the impact of climate change on low-income countries.

  • Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in Asia Cup cricket final

    Sri Lanka’s inexperienced cricket team overcame a poor start with bat and ball to put on an impressive all-round show Sunday and win the Asia Cup for the sixth time with a 23-run victory over Pakistan. Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit an unbeaten 71 off 45 balls in Dubai and led Sri Lanka as it recovered from 58-5 to reach 170-6 in the final after Pakistan won the toss and elected to field. Pakistan crashed to 147 all out off the last balls as its top order continued to struggle against the pace with fast bowler Pramod Madushan claiming 4-34 in only his second T20 international.

  • Freebies: The row over handouts and welfare schemes in India

    Can India draw a distinction between handouts aimed at winning votes, and bona fide welfare schemes?

  • Mixed emotions in India on a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

    In India, emotions over Queen Elizabeth II's passing ran the gamut, from sympathy to calls for the return of the Kohinoor diamond.

  • LGBT solidarity march in Norway for canceled Pride parade

    Hundreds of people marched through the Norwegian capital on Saturday in an LBGT solidarity event to honor the Pride parade that was canceled in June after a deadly shooting outside a popular gay bar. Marchers in “The Rainbow Train” passed the central Oslo nightlife district where a man identified as Zaniar Matapour shot and killed two men and injured several others outside the London Pub on June 25, just hours before the planned start of the Pride parade. Organizers stressed the event Saturday wasn’t meant to be a substitute for the original Pride parade but rather a show of solidarity to Norway’s LBGT community.

  • Bengaluru floods: How families struggled to find help as India's IT capital drowned

    Families in India's IT capital recount the nightmare they went through when their homes began to flood.

  • Kenya's HotelOnline acquires hospitality software company HotelPlus

    HotelOnline, a Kenya-based Yanolja-backed travel technology scale-up that fashions itself as an e-commerce and digital marketing enabler in the hospitality industry, has acquired HotelPlus, a software provider with clients in 22 countries. The full terms of the transcation were not disclosed but Eric Muliro, who founded HotelPlus in Kenya 13 years ago is getting a payout and $1.9 million in shares in HotelOnline, which was valued at $24 million before the deal. Muliro has also been appointed as HotelOnline's chief technology officer.

  • Ancient bison bones dug up in Georgia unveil climate conditions from 50,000 years ago

    Georgia College & State paleontologists are learning about ancient climates by unearthing bison that roamed the Brunswick area 58,000 years ago.

  • Pablo Escobar was gunned down 29 years ago — here are 3 theories about who took the Medellin kingpin's life

    The world's most powerful drug lord made a lot of enemies. Which one, if any of them, killed him is much less clear.

  • Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province

    Two more U.S. military planes loaded with tons of aid for Pakistanis affected by flooding from deadly monsoon rains landed Sunday in southern Sindh province, one of the worst-affected regions in the impoverished country. Saif Ullah, spokesman for the country's Civil Aviation Authority, said each plane was loaded with about 35 tons of relief aid that would be distributed in the province by the World Food Program. The aircraft landed at Sukkur Airport in Sindh and Ullah said the U.S. operation that began Thursday would continue until Sept. 16.

  • Australia's PM says referendum on republic not his priority

    Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who had started laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after elections in May, said Sunday that now was the time not for a change but for paying tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Albanese, who describes himself as the first candidate with a “non-Anglo Celtic name” to run for prime minister in the 121 years that the office has existed, had created a new position of Assistant Minister for the Republic and appointed Matt Thistlethwaite to the role in June. Thistlethwaite had said there would be no change in the queen’s lifetime.

  • Trump demands taxpayers pay for special master to wade through Mar-a-Lago documents

    Government insists former president covers costs as he requested special master

  • I've been a bridesmaid over 125 times. Here's how I told 5 friends I couldn't be in their wedding parties.

    I used to think I had to agree to everything when my friends got married. But now as a professional bridesmaid, I've learned how to politely decline.

  • China's waiver of African interest-free loans worth 1% or less of its lending to continent-study

    China's foreign ministry said in August it had cancelled 23 loans to 17 African countries that matured in 2021, but did not give further details. The waived loans were of 10 to 30-year maturities and were worth up to $610 million in total, researchers at Boston University estimated, using a database of Chinese state lending compiled by researchers. China has waived some loans to African countries since 2000 when it cancelled loans made in the 1980s and 1990s, although it generally takes a harder stance on restructuring lending to developing nations under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched in 2013, analysts say.

  • China Covid lockdowns leave residents short of food and essential items

    People are appealing for help on social media as food and medicine supplies dwindle.

  • A carbon dioxide pipeline burst in Mississippi. Here's what happened next.

    The breach of a liquefied carbon dioxide pipeline near Satartia, Mississippi, in 2020 led to the evacuation of 200 people and sent 45 to the hospital

  • Mop-up operations in Kharkiv Oblast: Ukrainian forces capture crucial UAV, self-propelled gun and tank

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:56 During a mop-up operation in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) have captured a Russian self-propelled gun, a tank and an unmanned aerial vehicle, and took a so-called "LNR" "policeman" prisoner ["LNR" stands for the self-proclaimed and Russian-backed Luhansk People's Republic - ed.

  • I went inside an Airbus A350 owned by Italy's newest national airline flying from Europe to the US and I now can't wait to fly on it

    ITA Airways replaced defunct Italian national airline Alitalia and has become the first carrier in the nation to fly the modern Airbus A350 jet.

  • Russia withdraws troops from Kharkiv region as Ukraine powers down final reactor at Zaporizhzhia

    Russia withdraws troops from Kharkiv region as Ukraine powers down final reactor at Zaporizhzhia