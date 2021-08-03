Pakistan reaches 1 million shots a day after warning unvaccinated face penalties

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asif Shahzad
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Asif Shahzad

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan hit a target on Tuesday to vaccinate one million people a day against COVID-19, making strides in its inoculation campaign just weeks away from a deadline for workers in public-facing roles to obtain vaccination certificates.

The government announced last week that from the end of this month that workers in schools, shopping malls and hospitality businesses, and the transport and air travel industries would be barred from entering public offices unless they had a certificate.

"Happy to report that the target we had set for 1 million vaccinations in a day was crossed," Asad Umar, the minister in-charge for COVID-19 operations, said in a tweet.

Pakistan has seen soaring coronavirus infections, fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant, putting its poor health infrastructure under extreme pressure.

Out of a population of 220 million, more than 31 million

have received one vaccine shot, but only 6.7 million have been

fully vaccinated, according to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), a military run body that oversees the COVID-19 operations.

It said Pakistan registered 3,582 new cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, with more than 3,300 people in critical condition. So far 23,529 people have died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with over one million infections.

Officials say more than 70% of new cases are Delta variant infections.

After a sluggish start to the inoculation campaign, the new requirement for certificates of vaccination has led to a rush of people seeking shots, with queues stretching over a kilometre outside some vaccination centres, notably in the southern port city of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province.

The provincial government in Sindh has put extra pressure on people to get vaccinated, warning that it would withhold the salaries of government servants and block people's cell phone SIM cards unless they had the required certificates.

Around 23% of people being tested for COVID-19 in Karachi during recent days were found to have the virus, while nationwide the positive test rate stood just over 7%, according to the NCOC. [nL3N2OL3NF}

(Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hasan in Karachi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senegal warns employers against COVID-19 vaccine mandates

    Senegal's government warned employers on Monday not to refuse entry to workers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, calling such measures discriminatory. Fewer than 1 million of Senegal's roughly 16 million people have been vaccinated, but some employers have begun to ask unvaccinated workers to stay at home as infections and deaths hit record numbers during the ongoing third wave. Last week, Senegal's public electricity company said unvaccinated workers would be placed on annual leave beginning on Aug. 16.

  • When the chips are down: global shortage to keep crimping carmakers

    BMW and Stellantis became the latest major carmakers to warn on Tuesday that the global semiconductor chip shortage that has bedeviled the industry this year will drag on throughout 2021 and beyond, hitting production and sales. Carmakers, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to shut down plants last year, face stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries, hit by a series of supply chain disruptions during the pandemic. Starving for chips, carmakers have focused production on higher-margin models, and have benefited from higher vehicle prices amid low inventories for consumers.

  • Professor explains how to convince unvaccinated people to get the vaccine

    Professor of Health Behavior and Health Education at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, Ken Resnicow, appeared on The Weekend With Joshua Johnson Sunday, where he explained how to convince unvaccinated people to get the COVID-19 vaccine with a technique called motivational interviewing. “Let them express their anger, their mistrust, their doubts, and then reflect it back with ‘you statements,’” Resnicow said. “‘You’re worried that the government is trying to force this on people. You don’t trust the public health system. You’re not convinced that the disease is as scary as people say.’ Those ‘you statements’ without judgement, without trying to persuade, send a meta-message that I’m trying to understand you, I’m not gonna judge you and I’m not gonna push you.” Resnicow said the important first step is to listen to whatever grievances and concerns a person has, and let them know they’ve been heard. He also said it’s important to keep whatever anger or frustration you may be feeling toward the unvaccinated to yourself. “We know from hundreds of randomized trials that that type of communication, guilt and shame or pressure, are not gonna move the unpersuaded. We have to do things like affirm. Things like, ‘You really care about understanding this vaccine. You’ve really tried to figure it out. You value your independence. God is important to you.’ It’s important to establish that bridge between you two before you try to persuade or in any way inform,” Resnicow said. “And we understand it takes some psychological discipline because human nature is aligned with what you (Johnson) just said, where some people are getting frustrated with the unvaccinated. It’s not gonna help.”

  • Matt Gaetz says he has the 'freedom variant' as he mocks experts who warn about worsening COVID-19 mutations

    Gaetz's mocking remarks came as Florida broke its record for daily COVID-19 cases, reporting its highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

  • Louisiana has a higher rate of COVID-19 infections than any country in the world

    Florida and Arkansas also rank in the top 5 highest infection rates of any country or territory in the world as the Delta variant spreads in the US.

  • China’s Putting Pigs in 13-Story ‘Hog Hotels’ to Keep Germs Out

    (Bloomberg) -- China is taking hog biosecurity to new levels -- 13 stories in fact.That’s the height of a building in southern China where more than 10,000 pigs are kept in a condominium-style complex, complete with restricted access, security cameras, in-house veterinary services and carefully prepared meals.The seemingly luxurious conditions represent a state-of-the-art approach to biosecurity in which pigs -- the main source of meat in China -- are shielded from viruses, including the devasta

  • Mask mandate reinstated in San Francisco Bay Area amid surge

    San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties announced Monday that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor public settings as COVID-19 infections surge because of the highly contagious delta variant. The new mandate applies to everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, and takes effect on Tuesday in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties, as well as the city of Berkeley.

  • China's Wuhan to test all 12 million residents after Delta variant found

    China's Wuhan city will test all of its 12 million residents for the coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday, after the place where the virus emerged in late 2019 confirmed its first domestic cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Wuhan, which gave the world its first glimpses of lockdowns and mass testing, had reported no local coronavirus cases since mid-May last year but on Monday, authorities confirmed three new cases of the Delta variant. "To ensure that everyone in the city is safe, city-wide nucleic acid testing will be quickly launched for all people to fully screen out positive results and asymptomatic infections," Li Qiang, an official in the city, the capital of central Hubei province, told a news briefing.

  • Wuhan: Chinese city to test entire population after virus resurfaces

    The city of 11 million people is known to be the site where the coronavirus first emerged in 2019.

  • Check Your Pantry: McCormick Recalls Various Seasonings Over Possible Salmonella Risk

    No illnesses have been linked to the products, but 32 states are affected.

  • The next pandemic is already happening – targeted disease surveillance can help prevent it

    Sustained surveillance for disease outbreaks at global hot spots may be the key to preventing the next pandemic. MR.Cole_Photographer/Getty ImagesAs more and more people around the world are getting vaccinated, one can almost hear the collective sigh of relief. But the next pandemic threat is likely already making its way through the population right now. My research as an infectious disease epidemiologist has found that there is a simple strategy to mitigate emerging outbreaks: proactive, real-

  • Covid-19: The mystery of rising infections in India's Kerala

    Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Kerala despite the waning of the second wave elsewhere in India.

  • China Outbreak Spreads; Sweden Plans Boosters: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A large part of Sweden’s population is likely to be offered a third vaccine dose in 2022, while Greece’s health minister said the country may start giving boosters for vulnerable groups in September.China’s outbreak continued to spread with additional infections in various areas including Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged. The capital city of Beijing will ban train passengers from 23 regions considered high risk, and the Haidian district were many tech companies are based re

  • Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker

    With a new wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant striking countries worldwide, disease experts are scrambling to learn whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than before. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Delta, first identified in India and now dominant worldwide, is "likely more severe" than earlier versions of the virus, according to an internal report made public on Friday. The agency cited research in Canada, Singapore and Scotland showing that people infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients earlier in the pandemic.

  • Sunday COVID-19 update for Florida: Almost 10,000 current hospitalizations

    A day after Florida recorded the most new daily cases in more than a year, hospitalizations in the state now have spiked to numbers not seen since the pandemic began to peak last year.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 2

    Could some Lowcountry counties see the return of mask mandates?

  • U.S. COVID-19 daily case tally back at February levels, and patients are getting younger as Florida records highest hospitalizations yet

    The U.S. set a one-day tally of COVID-19 cases of more than 100,000 on Friday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the highest number since February, in the latest sign that the pandemic is far from over.

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 1, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak

    The Dominican Republic will slaughter tens of thousands of pigs after detecting outbreaks of African swine fever in 11 of the country's 32 provinces, authorities said on Monday. Fernando Duran, administrator of the state-run Banco Agricola, told a news conference the government will pay pig farmers the market price of each animal slaughtered. Announcement of the slaughter comes after authorities sent 389 samples from pig farms across the country to U.S. laboratories after registering the widespread death of animals in three provinces in the last month.

  • COVID vaccines are working, data show. They’re designed to prevent death — not infection

    The vaccines do still prevent infections. That’s just not their primary goal.