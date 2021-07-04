Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore

FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, a rescue worker examines the site of explosion in Lahore, Pakistan. In a news conference Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf, Pakistan’s national security advisor, accused India of orchestrating teh June 23 deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying that an investigation has shown it was organized by an unnamed Indian intelligence operative. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZARAR KHAN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's national security advisor has accused India of orchestrating last month's deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying Sunday that an investigation has shown it was organized by an Indian intelligence operative.

In a news conference in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf said the probe showed that the man was an Indian citizen living in India who works for that country's RAW intelligence agency. He did not name the alleged mastermind.

“Through the forensic analysis, electronic equipment, which has been recovered from these terrorists, we have identified the main mastermind and the handlers of this terrorist attack. And we have no doubt in informing you that the main mastermind belongs to RAW, lives in India and is an Indian citizen.” He said Pakistan will continue its efforts to expose India’s sponsorship of such attacks internationally.

The explosion took place outside the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Saeed, who himself has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head. India accuses Saeed of helping mastermind the deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai that killed nearly 170 people at several occasions including the luxury Taj Hotel. He was unharmed in the powerful explosion in Lahore’s Johar Town neighborhood that killed three and wounded 24.

India and Pakistan routinely accuse the other of carrying out clandestine attacks on the other’s territory. Saeed is a highly wanted suspect in India, and Pakistan has been criticized by India and the United States for not taking stronger actions against him.

Punjab police chief Inam Ghani said all those involved in the bombing have been arrested, including an Afghan who lived in Pakistan and actually parked the explosives-laden car at the site of blast.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi couldn’t be reached for comment.

___ Ashok Sharma in New Delhi contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Even in the U.S. he couldn't escape the label 'untouchable'

    Prem Pariyar fled Nepal only to encounter caste discrimination in the U.S. A survey shows Dalits have faced assaults and discrimination at universities, tech firms and more.

  • Indians plant millions of saplings amid mass campaign

    More than a million people on Sunday began planting 250 million saplings in India’s most populous state, part of an annual mass tree planting campaign to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of global climate change. Lawmakers, government officials and volunteers from social organizations swarmed riverbanks, farms, forests, schools and government buildings, planting saplings at designated spots. India has pledged to keep a third of its total land area under forest and tree cover, but a growing population and increasing demand for industrial projects has placed greater stress on the land.

  • Chinese officials remove DiDi from app stores after filing IPO

    The Cyberspace Administration of China on Sunday banned ride-hail giant DiDi from app stores, Bloomberg reports.Why it matters: DiDi, known as the Uber of China, went public this past Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange at a $73 billion valuation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Approximately 98.4% of its revenue comes the company's from Chinese operations, making it incredibly dependent on the national market. Its removal from app stores could poten

  • Afghanistan: A forgotten war in a "graveyard of empires"

    As U.S. servicemembers prepare to leave Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting alongside local forces against militants and hunting al Qaeda terrorists, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on how America's mission there has evolved – and now ends.

  • Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas

    A Palestinian human rights lawyer was detained by Israeli forces early Sunday after taking part in a protest in the occupied West Bank against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, his rights group said. The Independent Commission for Human Rights said Farid al-Atrash was detained at an Israeli checkpoint while returning from a protest against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, where the PA is headquartered. It said al-Atrash was transferred to Israel's Hadassah Hospital.

  • China Has a BIG Plan for Post-U.S. Afghanistan—and It’s Worth Billions

    Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty KARACHI, PAKISTAN—As the U.S. exits Afghanistan, Beijing is preparing to swoop into the war-torn country and fill the vacuum left by the departed U.S. and NATO troops.China is poised to make an exclusive entry into post-U.S. Afghanistan with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source close to government officials in Afghanistan told The Daily Beast that Kabul authorities are growing more intensively engaged with China on an exte

  • Culver City Police Release New Video of Suspect Who Attacked Asian American Woman

    Police in Culver City, Calif., released a new surveillance video of a suspect accused of attacking an Asian American woman last month. ﻿A better look: Police previously released a video of the actual incident, but the new surveillance footage offers a clearer view of the suspect’s face. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.

  • Biden Report Card: Slumping poll numbers, nixes Mount Rushmore fireworks

    This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden pushing to the end of a mediocre week, his polling down due to concerns about inflation, and head-scratching all around for his false bragging on his baseball record and his demand that he only give happy talk when pressed by the media.

  • Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran Rao to divorce

    Indian superstar Aamir Khan and his wife, the director and producer Kiran Rao, said on Saturday they are divorcing after 15 years of marriage. The couple plan to raise their son Azad together as well as continue to collaborate on films, their co-owned nonprofit Paani Foundation and other projects, they said in a joint statement. Rao is a film producer and director.

  • 'Saddam Hussein's god-awful, gaudy palace': Biden recalls naturalization ceremony in Iraq before Fourth of July

    President Joe Biden recalled attending a naturalization ceremony in Iraq for U.S. troops during a White House event celebrating a new batch of immigrant citizens before Independence Day.

  • Ukraine sparks fury with plans to make female soldiers march in heels at military parade

    Ukraine's defense ministry is insisting on the footwear for women troops - many of whom have seen combat - to celebrate 30 years of independence.

  • US lobster fisheries anxious over upcoming whale protections

    The profitable U.S. lobster fishery will soon have to contend with new rules designed to protect an endangered species of whale, and that could necessitate major changes for people in the industry. The federal government is working on new rules designed to reduce risk to North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360. One of the threats the whales face is entanglement in ropes that connect to lobster and crab traps in the ocean.

  • Cuba's top U.S. diplomat: It would be "a shame" for Biden to base Cuba policy on Florida politics

    President Biden promised during the 2020 campaign that he would largely "go back" to the Obama administration's approach to Cuba. Carlos Fernández de Cossío, the general director of the Cuban Foreign Ministry's U.S. Division, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about how he views the Biden administration's policy towards Cuba so far.

  • Government to target Chinese investors at green summit

    Ministers will woo big-spending Chinese investors at a global summit in October as Britain attempts to strengthen post-Brexit ties with the authoritarian state. Sources said representatives from the world’s second biggest economy would attend the Global Investment Summit at London’s Science Museum. Their presence among up to 200 of the world’s top investors comes despite concerns over human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang province. The latest pivot towards China comes as ho

  • Biden White House serves up burgers, nostalgia for July Fourth

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will mark the nation's 245th birthday on Sunday with a traditional celebration looking forward to a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. After a holiday spent buying cherry pies in Michigan before spending a quiet night at his family home in Delaware, Biden is returning to the White House to host around 1,000 people for burgers and fireworks. It's a sweet dose of nostalgia for a country weary of coronavirus pandemic restrictions and hardship, burdens that have eased but not disappeared with widespread availability of vaccines.

  • Olympics-China name experienced gymnastics line-up for Tokyo

    Former world all-round champion Xiao Ruoteng, two-times parallel bars world champion Zou Jingyuan, Olympic bronze medallist Lin Chaopan and Olympic debutant Sun Wei will compete in the men's all-round event. The quartet were part of the team that won gold at the 2018 world championships and finished second, behind Russia, the following year.

  • Democratic Socialists of America Meet with Venezuelan President Maduro

    Representatives of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the largest socialist political organization in the United States, met with Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro Friday.

  • Russian warplanes practice bombing enemy ships in Black Sea drills

    Russian warplanes practiced bombing enemy ships in the Black Sea during training exercises, Russia said on Saturday, amid friction with the West over NATO drills in the region and following a recent incident with a British warship. Moscow last week challenged the right of HMS Defender to pass through waters near Crimea, something London said it had every right to do. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but most of the world still recognises it as part of Ukraine.

  • Station astronauts welcome civilian space travel

    As billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson prepare for space flights, professional astronauts say bring it on.

  • People along the US-Canadian border await word of reopening

    In a normal, pre-COVID-19 summer, scores of pleasure boats are anchored in Lake Champlain off the Burlington waterfront by July 4, with most of them from Canada. “We can't wait to welcome our visitors from Canada so that they can really embrace our new location in Burlington because I know that they are going to like it as much as we do,” said Elizabeth White, the director of development for Dream Yacht Charter. The company, which rents live-aboard sailing vessels to tourists across the world, moved its Lake Champlain operations to Burlington from upstate New York in 2020.