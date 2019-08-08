Pakistan says "not looking at military option" over Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan is not looking at a military option over Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday, after neighbouring India revoked its decades-old special constitutional status for the disputed region this week.

However, Pakistan reserves the right to respond to any Indian aggression, Qureshi told a news conference in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

"We're not looking at military option," Qureshi said, adding, "Don't we reserve a right to respond in case of any aggression?"

Regional leaders have warned of a backlash against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision this week on Jammu and Kashmir, which also split the state into two federal territories to allow the government greater control. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad)