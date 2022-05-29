Pakistan Says It’s Shut Out of Bond Markets With IMF Only Resort

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Faseeh Mangi
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miftah Ismail
    Pakistani economist and politician

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s government is unable to secure funding from the global bond market and commercial banks, making it even more important to secure an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Pakistan’s dollar bonds, which reached a record low this month, gained on Friday after the government raised fuel prices, a key benchmark for the IMF to resume its loan program. Pakistan is seeking to secure a staff-level agreement with the fund in June.

“All roads lead to the IMF,” Ismail said Saturday to a virtual conference. “Saudi Arabia and other countries are all ready to give money, but all of them say we need to go to the IMF first.”

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan reduced and froze fuel prices, stalling the $6 billion bailout program. His successor Shehbaz Sharif, who took office in April, banned luxury imports and the central bank raised borrowing costs more than expected this month to deal with all-time high imports.

Pakistan needs about $36 billion to $37 billion in financing for the fiscal year starting June, said Ismail. An IMF deal would help secure funds from other sources such as the World Bank and friendly nations including China.

Ismail ruled out raising funds from the global bond market and foreign commercial banks that have given short-term loans in the past. The decision was made after the nation is said to have picked banks JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Standard Chartered Plc and Credit Suisse Group AG to manage any bond sale.

The financing will help Pakistan increase its foreign exchange reserves to about $15 billion next fiscal year from about $10 billion. Pakistan faces $3.2 billion in dollar debt due this year, the highest amount in the next decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Pakistan’s financing needs will be comfortable if the nation secures the IMF program, acting central bank governor Murtaza Syed told investors and analysts last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short Position

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates has a short position against Tesla Inc. that would now need between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to close out, Elon Musk said Friday in a series of tweets.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellUS Economic Data Signals Firmer Growth That May Ease by YearendUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk t

  • Russian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of War

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian troops are making steady progress in Ukraine’s east on the back of more-concentrated artillery and air power, now controlling almost all of the Luhansk region and threatening to encircle thousands of Ukraine’s most experienced troops.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellUkraine Latest: EU

  • Arizona governor in Israel for trade, water, security talks

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is in Israel for five days of talks with political and business leaders of the Middle Eastern country. Ducey arrived in Israel on Sunday morning, accompanied by the heads of the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Ducey spokesperson C.J. Karamargin said the Republican governor's meetings will focus on trade, water and border security.

  • EU Nations Yet to Break Stalemate Over Russian Oil Embargo

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellUS Economic Data Signals Firmer Growth That May Ease by YearendUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bid for SanctionsEuropean Union nations failed to agree on a deal Sunday on a revised package of sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine ahead of a

  • Fitch Ratings warns of elections' impact on Lebanese economy

    A leading international credit ratings agency warned Friday that the results of this month’s parliamentary elections in Lebanon make it difficult for any coalition to have a governing majority, potentially complicating implementation of reforms. Shortly after the warning from Fitch Ratings, the Lebanese pound briefly hit new lows against the dollar, causing chaos in markets around the country. Lebanon is in the grips of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

  • Sri Lanka PM proposes more cabinet accountability amid economic crisis

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday his government was working to make the president and cabinet accountable to parliament, after weeks of street protests triggered by the country's worst economic crisis in decades. Wickremesinghe said his government has proposed enacting laws to give parliament more power, adding that over a dozen independent committees would be set up for parliamentary oversight and supervision of financial matters.

  • N.Korea says new fever cases under 100,000 as virus fight heats up

    The isolated country has been in a heated battle against an unprecedented COVID wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown this month, fuelling concerns about lack of vaccines, medical supplies and food shortages. Some 88,520 more people showed fever symptoms as of Friday evening, compared with nearly 400,000 about 10 days ago, the official KCNA news agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. The total number of fever patients since April rose to 3.36 million among the 25 million population.

  • Kherson region: no-one able to find mayor abducted by Russians for two months now

    SVITLANA KIZILOVA - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 09:28 Oleksandr Babych, the mayor of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region, has been held captive for two months. The Russian occupiers "detained" him back on 28 March, and his whereabouts remains unknown.

  • Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

    Russia asserted Saturday that its troops and separatist fighters had captured a key railway junction in eastern Ukraine, the second small city to fall to Moscow's forces this week as they fought to seize all of the country's contested Donbas region.

  • My Favorite Dividend Stock to Buy in June

    This company has grown earnings per share at a compound annual rate of over 20% in the last decade while total assets have decreased.

  • Crypto Giant FTX Ready With Billions of Dollars for Acquisitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Fast-growing crypto exchange FTX is prepared to spend billions of dollars to buy stakes in other companies as it looks to grow the suite of products it offers customers, according to the firm’s chief executive officer.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellUS Economic Data Signals Firmer Growth That

  • US, Asian Allies Say Path to Talks With North Korea Still Open

    (Bloomberg) -- A path to “serious and sustained dialogue” with North Korea remains open, according to a joint statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin issued by the State Department on Friday.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra

  • Medvedev says it is time to silence people recognised as "foreign agents"

    DENYS KARLOVSKY - SATURDAY, MAY 28, 2022, 14: 40 Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has called for a strengthening of controls over people and organisations the Russian authorities have declared "foreign agents.

  • Erdogan: Turkey's Syria operation could happen 'suddenly'

    Turkey’s president told journalists that Ankara remains committed to rooting out a Syrian Kurdish militia from northern Syria. Without giving a specific timeline, Erdogan said that Turkey would launch a cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, which it considers a terrorist group linked to an outlawed Kurdish group that has led an insurgency against Turkey since 1984.

  • Israeli nationalists chant racist slogans in Jerusalem march

    Thousands of Israeli nationalists, some of them chanting “Death to Arabs,” paraded through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday, in a show of force that risked setting off a new wave of violence in the tense city. The crowds, who were overwhelmingly young Orthodox Jewish men, were celebrating Jerusalem Day -- an Israeli holiday that marks the capture of the Old City in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians see the event, which passes through the heart of the Muslim Quarter, as a provocation.

  • ‘Death to Arabs’ chanted in Jerusalem march

    Scuffles ensued as nationalists celebrated an Israeli holiday.

  • 'The world doesn’t care': Homeless deaths spiked during pandemic, not from COVID. From drugs.

    Homeless deaths are spiking. Fentanyl, a potent opioid that fueled a record number of overdoses in the U.S. last year, is a likely culprit.

  • The Race Against Food Inflation Starts on Rusty Soviet Railway Lines

    (Bloomberg) -- Overgrown with vegetation, the rusted rail tracks running between Reni in Ukraine’s southwest corner to the port of Galati in Romania had been consigned to Soviet-era history long ago. About a quarter of the 20-kilometer (12-mile) line is missing. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellUS Economic D

  • NC’s Mark Robinson delivers fiery address at NRA forum, vowing to protect gun rights

    Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said “leftists back home in my state” didn’t want him to speak at the NRA convention days after a school shooting in Texas.

  • Jennifer Lopez Wears a Loose, Low-Cut Jumpsuit in LA

    The superstar was spotted heading to the dance studio in the casual outfit Friday.