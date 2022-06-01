Pakistan sends 50-member team to Kabul to discuss cease-fire

FILE - Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting deputy prime minister of the Afghan Taliban's caretaker government, center, and other Taliban officials attend a ceremony marking the 9th anniversary of the death of Mullah Mohammad Omar, the late leader and founder of the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 24, 2022. The Pakistani Taliban said Wednesday May 18, 2022, that they are extending a cease-fire with the government in Islamabad until May 30, after the two sides held an initial round of talks in neighboring Afghanistan. The militant group, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, said in a statement on Wednesday that the talks were facilitated by Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MUNIR AHMED
·4 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's government on Wednesday sent a 50-member delegation of tribal elders to Kabul to negotiate an extension of a truce with the Pakistani Taliban that expired this week, two security officials said. Talks between the two sides that led to cease-fires in the past have been mediated by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — are a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in their country last August, as the U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from Afghanistan.

The TTP has been behind numerous attacks in Pakistan over the past 14 years and has long fought for stricter enforcement of Islamic laws in the country, the release of their members who are in government custody and a reduction of Pakistani military presence in the country’s former tribal regions.

The development comes after the latest cease-fire expired on Tuesday. A similar truce between the TTP and Pakistan, brokered by the Afghan Taliban last November, lasted a month. However, none of the cease-fires have paved the way for a more permanent peace agreement.

Both sides have remained silent about earlier talks in Kabul, the sticking points between them and also about the chances of an extension to the latest cease-fire. Analysts say a more permanent deal could be possible if either side is willing to show flexibility on what is or isn't acceptable to them.

Two senior TTP members who are close to the negotiations also confirmed the arrival of the 50-member team in Kabul. They told The Associated Press that a truce extension is linked to a “positive response" from the Pakistani government. They declined to elaborate and like the two security officials, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media about the negotiations.

There was no official comment from the Pakistani government or the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban often use neighboring Afghanistan's rugged border regions for hideouts and for staging cross-border attacks into Pakistan. They have been emboldened by the return to power of the Afghan Taliban, who last ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s when they imposed their harsh edicts and interpretation of Islamic law, severely restricting the rights of women and minorities.

In Pakistan, the TTP insurgency has been centered in the remote former tribal region, now province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering Afghanistan.

Mahmood Shah, a Pakistani security analyst, said the Islamabad government sent tribal elders to Kabul as intermediaries because under Pakistan's constitution, the government cannot negotiate — at least not directly — with those waging an insurgency against it.

Pakistani authorities want an extension of the cease-fire in order to continue the talks, he said.

Shah served as a local official in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the military launched operations there after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, closely liaising between the military and the government side, which allowed for first-hand knowledge of operations against the TTP and other militant groups.

The negotiations in Kabul are difficult, he told the AP, because for the military, any “government-level talks with TTP are equal to converting the military victory into a defeat.”

Pakistani officials say the talks with the TTP are being overseen by Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, a former Pakistani spy chief who is now the top commander in the northwest.

According to the two TTP members, the group asked Pakistani elders during Wednesday's meeting in Kabul to scrap a 2018 law that did away with the semi-independent status of the former tribal regions that dates back to British colonial rule.

Islamabad is unlikely to give in to such a demand as the law paved the way for granting equal rights to millions of residents in the restive areas once they were incorporated into Pakistan's authority as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

TTP also wants Pakistani troops to pull out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, release all the TTP fighters in government custody and revoke all the legal cases against them.

Pakistan has demanded the TTP disband, accept Pakistan's constitution and sever all its ties with the Islamic State group, another Sunni militant group with a regional affiliate that is active in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

___

Associated Press writers Rahim Faiez in Islamabad and Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evacuees from Afghanistan are staying in hotels in Turlock. They can’t find housing

    A spokesperson for International Rescue Committee said caseworkers are overloaded and the Turlock office has vacant staff positions it can’t fill.

  • Assault on Sievierodonetsk taking longer than Russian forces hoped - TASS

    Russian shelling has reduced much of Sievierodonetsk to ruins and Russian troops have entered the city's southeastern and northeastern fringes, but the Ukrainian defence has slowed the wider Russian campaign across the Donbas region. "We can say already that a third of Sievierodonetsk is already under our control," TASS quoted Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the Luhansk People's Republic, as saying in a report on Tuesday morning. Pasechnik told the Russian state news agency that fighting was raging in the city, but Russian forces were not advancing as rapidly as might have been hoped.

  • Germany's Scholz calls on Turkey to refrain from provoking Greece

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Turkey to exercise restraint towards Greece as tensions between the two countries have flared, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday. "The chancellor is of the opinion that, given the current situation, it is necessary for all NATO allies to stand together and refrain from provocations among themselves," the spokesperson told a regular news conference in Berlin. "Invading Greek airspace and flying over Greek islands is not okay, it seems counterproductive and against the spirit of the alliance," added the spokesperson.

  • Iraq: Iran gas cuts due to nonpayment will cause shortages

    Iraq's Electricity Ministry said Wednesday the country will face power shortages after crucial energy supplies from Iran were cut over non-payment. In a statement, the ministry said the total electricity supply was drastically reduced after Iran stopped exporting 5 million cubic meters of gas daily to Iraq. The gas imports are crucial for Iraq to meet soaring demands for electricity during the peak summer months especially in the southern provinces.

  • Kosovo harnesses legacy of war to train Ukrainians to clear mines

    Dressed in body armour and a protective visor, Iryna Kustovska slowly sweeps a metal detector across a patch of grass in search of a buried fake landmine as her machine emits high-pitched squeaks. The 38-year-old civil aviation administrator from Kiev is in Kovoso, where she is training to be a deminer before returning home to participate in the huge task of removing mines and other explosive ordnance left scattered across Ukraine during Russia's invasion. The scale of that task pales against what probably awaits Kustovska and her fellow trainees in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine’s Muslim Crimea battalion yearns for lost homeland

    Standing amid the charred remains of a roadside hotel on a major highway near Kyiv, Isa Akayev explained what drove him to build his Muslim volunteer unit and fight for Ukraine. "I just want to return home, to Crimea," said Akayev, 57, a gently-spoken father of 13 who sports a long greying beard and shaven head. When Russia annexed his home region from Ukraine in 2014, Akayev moved to Kyiv and formed the Crimea battalion, a small unit dominated by Crimean Tatars, the Muslim Turkic group indigenous to the Black Sea peninsula.

  • India lines up banks for e-commerce effort to take on Amazon, Walmart

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's effort to break Amazon Inc and Walmart Inc's dominance of its e-commerce sector, by establishing its own open network, has begun lining up banks and other key players needed to move it forward, sources familiar with the matter said. Some of India's biggest banks are in discussions about setting up "buyer platforms" to let their customers place orders for goods and services over the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which the Indian government soft-launched in April, the sources told Reuters. The success of the network, which would promise equal access to all online sellers and buyers regardless of their size, is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces pressure from small businesses to act against the outsized influence of Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart in India's e-commerce.

  • In north of Kherson Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 20 settlements from Russians

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - WEDNESDAY, 1 JUNE 2022, 19:46 In the north of the Kherson region, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 20 settlements from the Russian occupiers. Source: Hennadii Lahuta, the Head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration, on air of the national 24/7 newscast Lahuta's quote: "More than 20 settlements have been liberated near the side of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

  • The EU's compromise on oil sanctions left massive carve-outs for 3 countries that allows Russia to keep selling oil worth billions of dollars

    Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic can still get Russian oil by pipeline. Hungary's PM is close to Putin and lobbied for the exemption.

  • Startups in Columbus, Ohio are thriving and hiring

    Amid a wave of nationwide tech layoffs, tech hubs like Columbus, Ohio are still seeing growth and hiring for the future. There’s little doubt Columbus, Ohio is becoming one of the fastest growing tech hubs – not just in the Midwest, but in the country. Now in 2022, Columbus is a growing ecosystem of tech talent, startup pros, active venture capital firms, and Silicon Valley expats.

  • Chinese mRNA COVID booster stronger against Omicron than Sinovac shot -trial data

    A COVID-19 vaccine candidate from China's Walvax Biotechnology using mRNA technology triggered a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as a booster dose than Sinovac's shot, clinical trial data showed. The result for Walvax's ARCoV candidate, which is yet to be peer reviewed, comes as competition for the COVID booster market intensifies in China, where more than half of the 1.4 billion population have so far received a non-mRNA booster shot. Among 300 healthy adults vaccinated with two doses of either a Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine around six months earlier, the neutralising antibody level against Omicron in those given an ARCoV booster was 4.4-fold higher than in those who received a Sinovac third dose, researchers said in a paper published on Tuesday.

  • Israeli troops kill two Palestinians as violence simmers

    HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli soldiers shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian woman on Wednesday, the army said - an account that was disputed by Palestinian officials - and a Palestinian man was killed during an Israeli incursion in the occupied West Bank. Violence in territories where Palestinians seek statehood has simmered since U.S.-sponsored peace talks stalled in 2014. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers broke out after dark when the military entered the village of Yabad to demolish the house of a Palestinian gunman who had shot dead five people in an Israeli city on March 30.

  • China-US relations: Washington, Taipei launch joint trade initiative

    US and Taiwanese officials launched a bilateral economic and trade initiative that seeks to counter the "non-market practices of state-owned and state-controlled enterprises" in a move that appears aimed at Beijing, even though the announcement makes no mention of mainland China. United States deputy trade representative Sarah Bianchi and Taiwanese minister without portfolio John Deng Chen-chung met virtually on Tuesday in an event organised by the American Institute in Taiwan, Washington's de f

  • Philippine police say they killed 4 Chinese kidnap suspects

    Philippine police killed four suspected Chinese kidnappers in a gunbattle and rescued a Chinese man they had allegedly abducted in a central city, officials said Tuesday. Backed by a SWAT team and intelligence agents, police raided a hideout in Lapu Lapu city on Monday night after tracking down the suspects, who had received a partial ransom payment through the Chinese smartphone app WeChat, police said. “Our men were met with gunfire from the suspects, prompting them to retaliate,” said police Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas, who heads the national police’s anti-kidnapping force.

  • Protesters chant 'death to Khamenei' over Iranian building collapse

    Officials said the death toll had risen to 34 on Tuesday, with another 37 injured in the May 23 collapse of the 10-storey residential and commercial building in Abadan in the oil-producing region of Khuzestan. Rescue workers continued to search for victims under the rubble, they said. Iranian protesters, however, blame it on government negligence and endemic corruption.

  • Chinese teen attributes her French Open loss to menstrual cramps: 'I wish I can be a man'

    After falling short of a potential French Open upset against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, of Poland, on Monday, China's Zheng Qinwen lamented about the menstrual pain she endured during the match. Zheng, who defeated 2018 champion Simona Halep before reaching the fourth round of her first Roland Garros tournament, told reporters after the match that the loss left her wishing she was a man. Currently ranked No. 74 in the world, Zheng won the first set of the game but failed to maintain her momentum after needing a medical timeout during the second set to strap her injured right leg, dropping to a 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 loss in their last-16 tie.

  • Indian singer KK dies after falling ill during concert

    Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, died on Tuesday night after falling ill in the middle of a concert, local media reported. Tributes to the singer, who was 53, poured in on social media, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood singers and actors expressing condolences.

  • Germany picks Boeing's Chinook helicopters to replace Sikorsky fleet

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will buy 60 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters from Boeing to replace its ageing CH-53K fleet, putting to bed an oft-postponed decision against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. "With this model we are strengthening our ability to cooperate in Europe," said German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, without detailing how much the helicopters would cost during a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Wednesday. According to past planning data, the Bundeswehr was set to acquire 45 to 60 heavy-lift helicopters for some 4 billion euros ($4.29 billion), to be delivered between 2023 and 2029.

  • Ford Is Teasing Something. We’re Just Not Sure What.

    Ford Motor is teasing car buyers and investors on social media. The Twitter account for Mustang has a few cryptic posts that seem to indicate something is coming. Another includes blacked-out emojis of a circle, pawn, square, Ford (ticker: F) logo, spade, sunglasses and an ‘X.’ Barron’s hasn’t cracked the code.

  • China's supercomputer Sunway TaihuLight falls to sixth place amid reluctance to share data over US sanctions fears

    China's supercomputing research institutions have stopped submitting data to a Germany-based ranking agency owing to the country's worsening relationship with the US, according to a Chinese scientist who is involved with the project. The scientist, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak with news media, said providing data to the Top500 has "halted indefinitely", which includes information on supercomputing development and performance. The German agency has maintained a r