People in Pakistan urged to drink fewer cups of tea

Leo Sands - BBC News
·2 min read
image shows cups of tea
The average person in Pakistan consumes 1kg of tea each year, according to estimates

People in Pakistan have been asked to reduce the amount of tea they drink to keep the country's economy afloat.

Sipping fewer cups a day would cut Pakistan's high import bills, senior minister Ahsan Iqbal said.

The country's low foreign currency reserves - currently enough for fewer than two months of all imports - have left it in urgent need of funds.

Pakistan is the world's largest importer of tea, buying in more than $600m (£501m) worth last year.

"I appeal to the nation to cut down the consumption of tea by one to two cups because we import tea on loan," Mr Iqbal said, according to Pakistani media.

Business traders could also close their market stalls at 20:30 to save electricity, he suggested.

The plea came as Pakistan's foreign currency reserves continue to fall rapidly - putting pressure on the government to cut high import costs and keep funds in the country.

The request to reduce tea drinking has gone viral on social media, with many doubting the country's serious financial problems can be addressed by cutting out the caffeinated beverage.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped from around $16bn (£13.4bn) in February to less than $10bn (£8.3bn) in the first week of June, barely enough to cover the cost of two months of all its imports.

Last month officials in Karachi restricted the import of dozens of non-essential luxury items as part of their bid to protect funds.

The economic crisis is a major test for the government of Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Imran Khan as Pakistan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote in April.

Shortly after being sworn in, Mr Sharif accused Imran Khan's outgoing government of mismanaging the economy and said putting it back on track would be a huge challenge.

Last week his cabinet unveiled a fresh $47bn (£39bn) budget aimed at convincing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restart a stalled $6bn (£5bn) bailout programme.

The IMF deal was negotiated in 2019 to ease an economic crisis created by low foreign currency reserve supplies and years of stagnating growth - but was later paused after lenders questioned Pakistan's finances.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Young people in Pakistan are using Facebook singles groups to find matches after the government banned Tinder

    Facebook groups allow young people in the country to share dating profiles without scrutiny from families or arranged marriage service providers.

  • Cookbook that calls curry with apples the 'national dish of India' gets desi disapproval

    Reddit users were left speechless by a post about a cookbook that declares curry is the “National Dish of India.” Reddit user u/Jumpy-Pepper-5839 posted about a page from “Famous Foreign National Dishes” on the subreddit r/India on June 6. Not only did the cookbook falsely claim that curry is India’s national dish, but it also included “1 small apple” as part of the curry’s ingredients.

  • Cut off from Tinder and Grindr, Pakistani singles turn to Facebook

    It’s a lot cheaper than traditional arranged marriage services.

  • Costa Rica going to World Cup, beats New Zealand in playoff

    Costa Rica’s core of stars like Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell and Bryan Ruiz created national soccer history in a memorable run to the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals. All earned a ticket back to Doha for Costa Rica in November and their third straight World Cup tournament together.

  • Lazard, Clifford Chance reach Sri Lanka to advise on debt restructure - PM

    Representatives from heavyweight financial and legal advisers Lazard and Clifford Chance arrived in Sri Lanka to kick off the restructuring of over $12 billion in debt, the island nation's prime minister said on Tuesday. The advisers reached the country a week before a delegation from the International Monetary Fund is expected in Colombo for bailout talks. Last month Reuters reported that Sri Lanka had hired Lazard, which has handled debt talks for dozens of crisis-strained countries in recent years, and law firm Clifford Chance to renegotiate its debts.

  • India’s developer community has a massive talent retention problem brewing

    Most techies who have started a new job this year or are considering getting one prioritise high pay and flexible work.

  • Desperate to retain talent, Hong Kong is handing out cash to foreigners

    Following a record uptick in the number of people exiting the city, Hong Kong has expanded its pandemic stimulus program to include foreigners for the first time. In August, the city will distribute HK$5,000 ($637) in vouchers to permanent residents and foreign students. The most recent stimulus round in April was distributed to 6.3 million of Hong Kong’s approximately 7 million people.

  • India’s largest IPO has lost $17 billion since its debut a month ago

    The Indian government has realised that it disastrously timed the listing of the country’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India. Among newly listed companies in Asia this year, LIC ranks second to lose market value, according to Bloomberg. Why are shares of LIC falling?

  • Protests by Indian Muslims continue, as lawyers condemn state response

    Thousands of Muslims marched in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Tuesday in a second week of protests, while six prominent former judges said a state government had acted illegally by demolishing the house of a Muslim activist. Muslims have taken to the streets across India to protest against anti-Islamic comments made by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

  • Satellite images suggest Iran preparing for rocket launch

    Iran appeared to be readying for a space launch Tuesday as satellite images showed a rocket on a rural desert launch pad, just as tensions remain high over Tehran's nuclear program. The images from Maxar Technologies showed a launch pad at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province, the site of frequent recent failed attempts to put a satellite into orbit.

  • Canada to lift vaccine mandates for domestic, international travel on June 20

    However, the mask requirement for planes and trains will remain in place, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

  • China and India now account for about 50% of Russia's seaborne oil exports, as Asian demand props up Moscow's energy revenues

    While China's imports from Russia have remained constant, India's buying has ramped up, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

  • India Recruits Short Term Soldiers to Boost Ranks, Curb Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- India is recruiting soldiers for a four-year contract under a new policy called “the path of fire” that is designed to boost employment and cut down on pension bills that account for about a fifth of annual defense spending. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma

  • Ousted Afghan president lived in a 5-star Abu Dhabi hotel after fleeing the Taliban, report says

    Ashraf Ghani fled his country in August last year as the Taliban began to seize control of the capital Kabul.

  • European, U.S. regulators to hold meeting with Boeing on 777X

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and European aviation safety regulators plan to hold a meeting next week with Boeing on its 777X airplane that is awaiting certification, Europe's top aviation safety regulator said on Tuesday. Boeing in April said it was halting production of the 777X through 2023 and confirmed a delay in handing over the first 777X jet to 2025 from the previous target of late 2023, but said it remained confident in the program. Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Washington that the meeting is "very important" to share information.

  • Indian authorities demolish homes of Muslim protesters after riots triggered by remarks about prophet Muhammad

    Remarks also sparked diplomatic row between India and Muslim-majority key trade partner countries in Middle East and Asia

  • Narendra Modi is facing cronyism allegations over a power project in Sri Lanka

    Prime minister Narendra Modi, often accused of promoting his “friends” Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, is now facing a similar allegation in neighbouring Sri Lanka. It was reported on June 11 that the head of Sri Lanka’s electricity authority was asked by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to award a 500-megawatt wind power project to India’s Adani group. The pressure, he said, came from the Indian prime minister.

  • Complete Vikings football personnel staff list with official titles

    Adofo-Mensah's football personnel staff is complete

  • In hottest city on Earth, mothers bear brunt of climate change

    Heavily pregnant Sonari toils under the burning sun in fields dotted with bright yellow melons in Jacobabad, which last month became the hottest city on Earth. Her 17-year-old neighbour Waderi, who gave birth a few weeks ago, is back working in temperatures that can exceed 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), with her newborn lying on a blanket in the shade nearby so she can feed him when he cries. These women in southern Pakistan and millions like them around the world are at the searing edge of climate change.

  • Australia's Lynas gets $120 million Pentagon contract for U.S. rare earths project

    (Reuters) -Australia's Lynas Rare Earths has signed a $120 million follow-on contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to build a commercial heavy rare earths separation facility in Texas, the firm said on Tuesday. Lynas is the world's only processor of rare earths outside China, and the contract with its U.S. subsidiary builds on 'Phase 1' funding for a facility announced in July 2020. Lynas intends to combine the heavy rare earth separation plant with a light rare earth separation facility, which is half-funded by the Defense Production Act office of the U.S. Department of Defense.