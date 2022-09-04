Rizwan, Nawaz set up Pakistan's record win over India

·4 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mohammad Rizwan smashed his second successive half century and Mohammad Nawaz made 42 off just 20 balls to set up Pakistan’s highest successful run-chase in a Twenty20 against archrival India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday.

Rizwan scored 71 runs off 51 deliveries while Nawaz hit six fours and two sixes to dominate the middle overs as Pakistan reached 182-5 with a ball to spare in the five-wicket win.

India’s top three batters helped to fire the side to 181-7 after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field.

Iftikhar Ahmed finished off the game with two runs off the penultimate delivery as experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was smacked for 19 runs in a crucial 19th over which took the game away from India.

Virat Kohli’s brilliant 60 off 44 followed a 54-run opening stand between captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who both made quickfire 28s and charged against the three fast bowlers in the powerplay.

Pakistan, which conceded 93 runs in the first half of the innings, didn’t allow Indian power-hitters to score freely in the latter half, thanks to Shadab Khan (2-31) and the left-arm spin of Nawaz, who grabbed 1-25 off his tidy four overs.

“I didn’t fire today but Nawaz and Rizwan’s partnership was outstanding,” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said after he got out for a below-par knock of 14.

“Our spinners and fast bowlers at the death set the stage for us.”

Kohli, whose batting form was being questioned before the Asia Cup, silenced all his critics with a gritty knock off 44 balls which featured four boundaries and a six.

Shadab had Rahul caught at long on while Nawaz got the key wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the 10th over and then also caught dangerman Hardik Pandya for zero at short midwicket.

Kohli and Deepak Hooda (16) tried to raise the tempo but both fell in successive overs as India could score only 88 in the last 10 overs. Nawaz neatly caught Hooda at long on and Kohli couldn’t scamper for two and was run out in the last over.

Pakistan’s only blemish in the field came off the last two deliveries when Fakhar Zaman conceded two successive boundaries off Ravi Bishnoi’s bat with the second one bursting through his hands at cover boundary.

Rizwan and Nawaz switched gears once Babar fell and Zaman holed out in the deep for 15 after laboring for 18 deliveries.

The right-and-left combination of Rizwan and Nawaz smashed 73 runs off 41 balls and dominated leg-spinners Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal before both batters fell in the death overs against fast bowlers.

“We needed 10 runs per over when I walked in to bat so I knew I had to attack on every chance I got,” Nawaz said. “I didn’t try and overplay, which you sometimes can when you’re under pressure.”

Nawaz finally holed out in the deep off a brilliant off-cutter in Kumar’s return spell while Rizwan, who hit six fours and two sixes, also got caught at long off in the 17th over.

India lost a golden opportunity to make a comeback in the 18th over, but Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter at point to give Asif Ali a reprieve against the bowling of Bishnoi.

Asif, who had not scored any runs at that stage, went on to hit an eight-ball 16 before Arshdeep claimed his wicket in the last over but it proved too late.

“I thought it was a good score, but if you don’t pick wickets in the middle, it’s going to be tough,” Rohit said. “Games like this can bring the best out of players … there’s potential in the players and they’ve done it in the past, but there’s class in the opposition team as well.”

It was India’s first loss in the tournament as Pakistan avenged its five-wicket defeat against its subcontinent neighbor in the opening match last Sunday.

Sri Lanka, which beat Afghanistan in the first Super 4 game, will take on India on Tuesday. All four teams will play against each other once with the top two qualifying for the final next Sunday.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • The best drip coffee makers of 2022: Ninja, Oxo, Hamilton Beach and more

    Wake up and smell the coffee! All these machines make great cups of joe — and they start at just $34.

  • India chopper against 5-man infield lifts Reds over Rockies

    Jonathan India drove in Spencer Steer from third base with a game-ending chopper against Colorado’s five-man infield, sending the Cincinnati Reds past the Rockies 3-2 on Friday night. Steer, who hit his first career home run in the fifth in his major league debut, led off the ninth with a double against Alex Colomé (2-7) and went to third on a one-out wild pitch. Jake Fraley was intentionally walked and took second on fielder's indifference.

  • Russia keeps pipeline shut as Gazprom, Siemens Energy wrangle

    Already struggling to tame soaring gas prices, European governments had expected the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to resume flows after a short maintenance this week but Russia abruptly cancelled the restart, citing an oil leak in a turbine. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in what Moscow has called an "economic war" with the West over the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Pakistan appeals for more aid for 33M affected by flooding

    Pakistan appealed Saturday to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. Federal planning minister Ahsan Iqbal called for an "immense humanitarian response for 33 million people" affected by monsoon rains that triggered devastating floods. International attention to Pakistan's plight has increased as the number of fatalities and homeless have risen.

  • Kabir Bedi Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice

    Veteran Indian actor Kabir Bedi, who has an extensive body of work in Italy including all-time favorite television series “Sandokan,” was conferred a lifetime achievement award at Venice on Saturday. Bedi was presented with the Filming Italy Movie Lifetime Achievement Award at the the Italian Pavilion working space, created by Cinecittà, as part of an […]

  • Cyrus Mistry, who headed Tata Sons before being ousted, dies in a car crash

    Cyrus Mistry, the head of India’s Shapoorji Pallonji Group and a former chairman of Tata Sons, died today (Sept. 4) in a car accident near Mumbai.

  • Pakistani writer gives dire warning to international community following deadly flooding: 'You can call these people climate refugees... Your country will have them too.'

    In an op-ed, Fatima Bhutto, a Pakistani writer, warned the international community that they too could become climate refugees in the future.

  • Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths

    The toll from cataclysmic floods in Pakistan continued to climb on Saturday with 57 more deaths, 25 of them children, as the country grapples with a relief and rescue operation of near unprecedented scale. A high-level body set up to coordinate the relief effort met in Islamabad on Saturday for the first time, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to take stock of the disaster. Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,265 people, including 441 children.

  • Remember the crisis? United beats Arsenal for 4th win in row

    Remember that time, not so long ago, when there was a crisis at Manchester United? The latest sign that United is well on the road to recovery came on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Arsenal, whose 100% start to the season came to an end. There were still anti-Glazer chants inside and outside Old Trafford — it feels like those protests against the ownership are here to stay, whether the team wins or loses — but they are now accompanied by frequent and jubilant roars for goals.

  • More than 50 million in West at risk for prolonged heat wave

    An area of high pressure is expected to help produce dangerous heat through Labor Day weekend

  • India's main opposition protests rising prices, lack of jobs

    Thousands of Indians rallied on Sunday under key opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, who made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over soaring unemployment and rising food and fuel prices in the country. Gandhi accused Modi of pursuing policies benefitting big business groups at the expense of small and medium industries and poor farmers and workers. Without naming the business leaders, Gandhi said two key groups were running India's ports, airports, oil refineries, information technology sector and big media houses.

  • India's Kohli says 'excitement back' after Asia Cup fifties

    India's Virat Kohli said on Sunday he is enjoying his game again after he hit form with successive half-centuries in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament, including a 60 against Pakistan.

  • Pakistan opt to bowl against India in Asia Cup Super Four clash

    Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first against India in a key Super Four Twenty20 international of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

  • NASA Artemis Launch Is Scrubbed Again. Trillions of Dollars Are Waiting.

    NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, the largest launcher the space agency has ever built, was supposed to head to space on Saturday, but another mechanical problem pushed the launch back. NASA appears to be having trouble corralling the hydrogen fuel. The no-go call came around 11 a.m. Eastern time, disappointing NASA and space enthusiasts.

  • Cyrus Mistry: Billionaire former Tata chairman dies in car crash

    The death of Cyrus Mistry is a big loss for the business world, the Indian prime minister says.

  • Sweden, Finland step in to avert Lehman-like situation for power companies

    STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden on Sunday announced plans to offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to power companies in their countries after Russia's Gazprom shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, deepening Europe's energy crisis. Finland is aiming to offer 10 billion euros ($9.95 billion) and Sweden plans to offer 250 billion Swedish crowns ($23.2 billion) in liquidity guarantees. "This has had the ingredients for a kind of a Lehman Brothers of energy industry," Finnish Economic Affairs Minister Mika Lintila said on Sunday.

  • Pakistan’s hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city

    Pakistani engineers cut into an embankment for one of the country's largest lakes on Sunday to release rising waters in the hopes of saving a nearby city and town from flooding as officials predicted more monsoon rain was on the way for the country's already devastated south. While officials hope the cut in the sides of Lake Manchar will protect about half a million people who live in the city of Sehwan and the town of Bhan Saeedabad, villages that are home to 150,000 people are in the path of the diverted waters. The hometown of Sindh province's chief minister was among the affected villages, whose residents were warned to evacuate ahead of time, according to the provincial information minister.

  • Protesters detained at Delhi rally against inflation

    STORY: Inflation promises to be a major headache for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of elections to several state assemblies this year and early 2023, particularly in his western home state of Gujarat.India's headline inflation hit an eight-year high of 7.79% in April.Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi told a rally: "The fear of the future, inflation, and unemployment are on the rise. This is why there is an increasing hatred in India. Hatred divides people, divides the country, and makes the country weak."

  • Brutal SoCal heat wave extended to Thursday. What you need to know

    Heat relief will start Thursday in Southern California, but even then, temperatures will remain above normal.

  • Flood-hit Pakistan breaches lake to avert overflow

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Authorities in flood-hit Pakistan breached the country's largest freshwater lake on Sunday, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes but saving more densely populated areas from gathering flood water, a minister said. Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,290, including 453 children. Manchar Lake, which is used for water storage, had already reached dangerous levels and the increased pressure posed a threat to surrounding areas in southern Sindh province, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said.